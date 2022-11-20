  • Home
Abbott's on Broad Creek 111 Delaware Ave Laurel DE 19956 302 280 6172
American
Sandwiches

Abbott's on Broad Creek 111 Delaware Ave Laurel DE 19956 302 280 6172

767 Reviews

$$

111 Delaware Ave

Laurel, DE 19956

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Meatloaf
Classic Cheeseburger
Crab & Artichoke Dip

Soups and Salads

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Baked w/ Gruyere Cheese, Touch of Sherry

Oyster Chowder

$16.00

Pancetta, Touch of Sherry, Truffle Oil

Pumpkin Mushroom Bisque

$8.00

Creme Fraiche, Candied Pecans

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Traditional Caesar Dressing, Fried Capers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons

Beet & Arugula Salad

$12.00

Red Onion, Fennel, Orange Supremes, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Cinammon Apples, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Pumpkin Croutons, Caramel Apple Vinaigrette

Oyster Caesar Salad

$19.00

Fried Oysters, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Fried Capers, Tabasco Croutons

Scallop & Brussel Salad

$19.00

Scallops, Mushrooms, Pork Belly, Frisee, Summer Squash, Pomegranate Seeds, Bacon Mustard Vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Steak

$16.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Add Crab Cake

$18.00

Starters

Truffle Oil, Red Pepper Flake, Parmesan Cheese, Black Garlic Aioli

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Spicy Brown Butter, Edamame, Bleu Cheese

Abbott's Chicken Wings

$15.00

Traditional, Old Bay or BBQ

Loaded Nachos (GF)

$16.00

Chicken, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Roasted Corn, Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Freash Jalapenos

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Pretzel Bread

Earth & Fire Fries

$9.00

Truffle Oil, Red Pepper Flake, Parmesan Cheese, Black Garlic Aioli

Mushroom Baklava

$15.00

Butternut Squash, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Honey, Blueberry Gastrique

Lobster Spring Rolls

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Mango Sauce, Seaweed Salad

Mussels Fra Diavlo

$12.00

White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Marinara, Crostini

Baked Oysters Asiago

$17.00

Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms, Apple-Fennel Salad

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches Served with French Fries or Pasta Salad

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lean Ground Chuck, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$11.00

Salsa Fresca, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Ranch BLT

$12.00

Bleu Cheese, Brioche

The Big Pig

$11.00

Carolina Pulled Pork, Crispy Onions, Strawberry Chipotle BBQ, Brioche Bun

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Gouda, Tomato Jam

Smoked Turkey Beuben

$12.00

Apple Bacon Sauerkraut, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chipotle Aioli, Apple Jalapeno Slaw, BBQ Sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Caper Aioli

The Big Sussex

$16.00

Fried Oysters, Scoop of Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Nicky Roll

Entrees

Short Rib Pot Roast

$24.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Brussels, Cipollini Onions

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Andouille Sausage, Cherry Tomato, Spinach, Lemon, Garlic

Roasted Canadian Salmon

$22.00

Butternut Squash Puree, Sweet & Spicy Brussels, Cherry-Bacon Chutney

Cajun Meatloaf

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed, Brussels, Down Home Gravy

Chicken & Pumpkin Gnocchi

$19.00

Mushrooms, Root Vegetables, Sun Dried Cherries, Spinach, Madeira Demi

Seafood Jambalaya

$28.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, New Orleans Style Rice

Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Sweet Potato Latkes, Crispy Brussels, Apple Butter Creme Fraiche

Braised Lamb Shank

$24.00

Butternut Squash & Mushroom Risotto, Parsnip Chips

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$24.00

Peas, Mushrooms, Toasted Bread Crumbs

Desserts

Kevin's Famous Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Mango Coulis

Pumpkin & White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fifer's Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken (GF)

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

Baked Pasta

$8.00

Marinara

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Sweet & Spicy Brussels

$6.00

Apple-Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Weekly Chef's Features

Always rotating. Always fresh. Subject to availability.

1/2 lb. Shrimp

$15.00

Crab Cake Entree

$24.00

Creamy Sweet Corn Succotash, Sweet Potato Frittz

Full LB. Steamed Shrimp

$21.00

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Tempura Asparagus, Chimmi Churri, Green Tomato Relish

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Mixed Berry Compote, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Appetizer Portioned Size Asparagus Grilled to Perfection. Served with Pancetta Lardons, Balsamic Reduction, Parmesan Cheese & Shaved Boiled Egg.

Abbott's Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo, Chicken & Ranch

Duck Liver Pate

$17.00

Red Onion Green Peppercorn Marmalade, Cumberland Sauce Crostini

Megatron Burger

$17.00

Seared Scallop Bucatini

$32.00

Butternut Squash, Sage, Black Garlic

Gyro Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Beef, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Horsey Sauce

Hats

Black Beanie

$20.00

Abbott's Hat

$35.00

Heat & Eat

Thanksgiving Day To- Go's

$25.00

Thanksgiving Buffet

$25.00

Kids Buffet

$13.00

Easter Buffet

Adult Buffet

$25.00

Child Buffet

$13.00

Take Home

$15.00

Pie

Apple

Pecan

Pumpkin

Valentines Dinner Specials

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Baked Oysters Asiago

$16.00

Lobster, Shrimp, & Scallop Marsala

$35.00

14 oz. Strip

$36.00

Beef Wellington

$45.00Out of stock

Pan Roasted Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate covered Cherry Martini

$12.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice. Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering. Gather at the grill!

Location

111 Delaware Ave, Laurel, DE 19956

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
