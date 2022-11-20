American
Sandwiches
Abbott's on Broad Creek 111 Delaware Ave Laurel DE 19956 302 280 6172
767 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice. Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering. Gather at the grill!
Location
111 Delaware Ave, Laurel, DE 19956
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurant