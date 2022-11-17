Restaurant header imageView gallery
Abbott's Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104

Duluth, GA 30097

Gorgonzola Pecan Salad
Cajun Pasta
Philly Cheesesteak

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

Chili of the Day

$4.00+
Gorgonzola Pecan Salad

Gorgonzola Pecan Salad

$6.00+

Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Field greens, tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola & avocado with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken breast strips, tossed in our buffalo sauce with crumbled bleu cheese over mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, & egg.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing.

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00+

House Salad

$5.00+

Appetizers

Wings By the Pound

Wings By the Pound

$12.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

Abbotts Sampler Platter

$13.00

Combination of chicken tenders, fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks & jalapeño poppers

Bourbon BBQ Tots

Bourbon BBQ Tots

$9.00

Crispy tots topped with queso, bourbon BBQ pulled pork & Pico de Gallo.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our homemade bang sauce topped with red pepper flakes.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Hand tossed white mushrooms in seasoned flour with home-made ranch.

Tortilla Chips

$4.00+

Tortilla Chips with Salsa

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Breaded green beans served with ranch dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Hand cut fries, bacon, Queso, Pico de Gallo, scallions, jalapeños & a side of Ranch Dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Breaded Whole Milk Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$10.00

Layered with Queso Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Jalapeño Topped with Mixed Cheese Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Fresh Hot Tortilla with Monterey Jack And Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Chips with Selection of Four Vegetables

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Three chicken breast strips with seasoned flour, choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Main Course

Bacon Avocado Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with melted cheddar and Swiss cheese, topped with bacon, avocado & Pico de Gallo, served with yellow rice and vegetable medley.

Lemon Basil Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast cutlets, dredged in flour, browned, topped with creamy lemon basil sauce, served with yellow rice and broccoli.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread, pasta marinara & Caesar salad.

Baby Back BBQ Ribs

$16.00+

Baby Back–cut ribs, slow cooked to perfection with our barbeque sauce, served with corn on the cob.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Creamy house made spicy Cajun sauce, mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños served with garlic bread.

Jambalaya with Crawfish

Jambalaya with Crawfish

$17.00

A traditional southern recipe with andouille sausage, chicken breast, shrimp, onion, green & red peppers, garlic, Cajun seasoning, celery, crushed tomatoes, thyme and the Abbott’s touch

Crawdaddy Catfish

Crawdaddy Catfish

$20.00

Pan seared catfish doused in flour topped with a creamy crawfish creole sauce served over rice with brussels sprouts.

Ribeye

$25.00

14 Oz Angus Ribeye steak cooked to perfection brushed with our steak butter, served with garlic mashed potato & vegetable medley.

Justin's Gumbo

Justin's Gumbo

$17.00

This recipe comes from a valued Abbott’s customer. A special Gumbo with chicken breast, andouille & smoked sausage & shrimp served with white rice.

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Wild caught Pacific salmon topped with a fresh lemon dill sauce served with yellow rice & asparagus.

Fish N' Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod served with remoulade sauce, hand cut fries and Cole slaw.

Craft Burgers

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$11.00

Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese & red onion

Braves

Braves

$14.00

Bacon, sautéed onions, fried egg & pepper jack cheese with spicy aioli.

Abbotts

$15.00

Bacon, fried egg, avocado, garlic pepper aioli with cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo

Avocado Bacon Ranch

Avocado Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Black-N-Bleu

$14.00

Gorgonzola cheese, Cajun seasoning, & bacon

Western BBQ

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, topped with onion crisps.

Hand-Held

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sandwich

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Bourbon BBQ pulled pork with Monterey Jack, onion crisps & pickles on Kaiser roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing on a hoagie.

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, and pesto sauce on ciabatta.

Cat Fish Po Boy

Cat Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Fried catfish topped with creole coleslaw, tomatoes, and pickles on a hoagie served with homemade kickin’ remoulade and old bay fries.

Catfish or Crawfish Tacos

$13.00

Three soft shell tacos with catfish, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime aioli, served with creole coleslaw.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Mojo pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, mayo, & mustard on Cuban bread.

Falcons Sandwich

Falcons Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard & mayo on Cuban bread.

Grilled Tuscan Chicken Panini

Grilled Tuscan Chicken Panini

$13.00

Lemon & garlic herb chicken grilled and topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese on ciabatta

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Choice of seasoned chicken or steak on a hoagie bun topped with onions, peppers, & Queso cheese

Roast Beef Dip

$14.00

Seasoned roast beef cooked slowly in au jus topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, swiss cheese with horseradish mayo served on a hoagie bun with side au jus for dipping

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Shrimp topped with creole coleslaw, tomatoes, and pickles on a hoagie served with homemade kickin’ remoulade and old bay fries.

Southwestern Turkey Melt

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, diced bacon, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, with lime chipotle on grilled sourdough

Tacos

$11.00+

Three tacos with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, lime chipotle sauce.

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Flavor the Fries, Extra .99- Blacken | Garlic Parmesan | Old Bay | Ranch

Onion Crisps

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Creole Coleslaw

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Gorgonzola Pecan Salad

$6.00

Celery

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.50

5 Shrimp

$10.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Bottle White

BTL - Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL - Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL - Tattoo Girl Riesling

$34.00

BTL - Chateau St. Michelle Mimi

$34.00

BTL - Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL - Far Niente

$89.00

BTL - Pianeta Prosecco

$32.00

BTL - Pinetti Rose

$32.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Bottle Red

BTL - Mirassou Pinot Noir

BTL - Mirassou Pinot Noir

$32.00Out of stock

Notes of ripe red and black cherry, its lush layers of fresh raspberry, strawberry jam and pomegranate are balanced with hints of oak and vanilla.

BTL - Sea Sun Pinot Noir

BTL - Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$44.00

Aromas of cherry, rhubarb, and beets are followed by flavors of red plum, cranberry, and raspberry, distinct minerality , juicy acidity, and integrated notes of barrel spice.

BTL - Bibi Graetz Casamatta

BTL - Bibi Graetz Casamatta

$40.00

100% Sangiovese with plenty of cherry and raspberry, nice acidity with low tannins and a vibrant and surprising aftertaste

BTL - Two Vines Merlot

BTL - Two Vines Merlot

$28.00

Aromas of raspberry and black cherry introduce a plush balance of fruit and oak in the mouth. Berry and subtle cocoa flavors linger on the palate.

BTL - Doña Paula Malbec

BTL - Doña Paula Malbec

$32.00

Intense garnet color, with a hint of spice on the nose. The mouth is young with expressive red fruit and fresh cherry, with a subtle touch of oak. Balanced acidity and soft tannins.

BTL - Trinity Oaks Cabernet

BTL - Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$28.00

A fruit forward wine with delicious aromas and flavors of blackberry and black cherry with notes of green olive, cedar, dried herbs and vanilla.

BTL - Sea Glass Cabernet

BTL - Sea Glass Cabernet

$40.00

Cedar, spice and dried herb, full bodied and unabashedly ripe in style. Black currant and blackberry take on a jammy quality.

BTL - Mark West

BTL - Mark West

$34.00

Medium-bodied with black cherry, cola, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins.

Corkage fee

$20.00

Pitchers

Bloody Mary Pitcher

$15.99

Soft Drinks & Water

GL Water

Aqua Panna

$4.99

San Pellegrino

$4.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Decaff Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Wynatte Coffee

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

