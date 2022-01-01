ABBQ Meat & Drink imageView gallery

ABBQ Meat & Drink

828 Reviews

$$

461 Atlantic Blvd

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Order Again

Popular Items

1 MEAT - 2 SIDES
2 MEAT - 2 SIDES
1/2 lb CAB Prime Brisket

Quarter Pound

1/4 lb CAB Prime Brisket

$7.00

1/4 lb Duroc Pulled Pork

$5.00

Link House Beef Sausage

$7.00

1/4 lb Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.00

Single Rib

$5.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$8.00

Half Pound

1/2 lb CAB Prime Brisket

$14.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.00

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.00

1/2 lb Duroc Pork Spare Ribs

$9.00

LB

1 lb CAB Prime Brisket

$28.00

1 lb Duroc Pulled Pork

$20.00

1 lb Smoked Turkey Breast

$24.00

1 lb Duroc Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00

Half Rack Of Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack Of Ribs

$30.00

Platter

"Gimme All The Things"

$40.00

The Texas Trinity of Brisket, Pork Spare Ribs, & House Made Sausage (Half Pound Of Each). Three Single Sides

1 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$17.00

1/3 Pound Of Your Meat Of Choice And Two Single Sides

2 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$22.00

3 MEAT - 2 SIDES

$27.00

Barbacoa Chicken

Barbacoa Chicken

$17.00

Smoked 1/2 Chicken With Barbacoa Seasoning, Served With 2 Single Sides

Salads

Chopped Buffalo Ranch

$12.00+

Artisan Mixed Lettuce, Pumpkin Seeds, Goat Cheese, Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Greek Country Salad

$12.00+

Romaine, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Greek Dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00+

Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

ABBQ Garden Salad

$12.00+

Artisan Mixed Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Garlic Croutons, Buffalo Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

The 1513

$17.00

Sliced Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Coleslaw, Pickles, Tangy BBQ Sauce.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Tangy BBQ Sauce & Pickles.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Carolina Combo Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Tangy BBQ Sauce & Pickles.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked & Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Coleslaw, Alabama White Sauce.

ABBQ Burger

$17.00

Two Quarter Pound Patties, Red Onion, Bacon And Onion Marmalade, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Mayo

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened or Grilled Fish Sandwich, Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions

The "Best" Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Smoked Mayo, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickles, Red Onions

Starters

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Crispy Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions.

Frito Pie

$9.00

Cowboy Beans, Creme Fraiche, Cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo,

House Made Pimento Cheese

$10.00

House Made Pita Chips, Tomato Jam, Pickled Jalapeños

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Crispy Pork Rinds Made In House With A Smoked Honey Mustard Sauce For Dipping.

Wings

$16.00

Seven Jumbo Smoked Wings, carrots, celery and choice of sauce- house made buffalo (medium), or any of our 4 house made bbq sauces

Hummus

$10.00

Smoked Chili Oil, Roasted Red Peppers, House Made Pita Chips

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Burnt Ends

$14.00

Sliced Vegetables

$2.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.00

Fresh Jalapeños, House Made Pimento Cheese, Bacon

Sides

Single Coleslaw

$5.00

Poppy seed, tarragon, rice wine vinaigrette.

Single Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Toasted bread crumb

Fries

$5.00

Single Collard Greens

$5.00

Single Potato Salad

$5.00

Dukes mayo, yuzu, celery seed.

Single Potato Casserole

$5.00

Cream of mushroom, sour cream, cheddar.

Single Baked Cowboy Beans

$5.00

Roasted tomato, cilantro, cheddar.

Single Toasted Sourdough

$1.00

Brussels

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Baked Beans

$5.00

Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

Pint Coleslaw

$9.00

Poppy seed, tarragon, rice wine vinaigrette.

Pint Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Toasted bread crumb

Pint Collard Greens

$9.00

Pint Potato Casserole

$9.00

Cream of mushroom, sour cream, cheddar.

Pint Potato Salad

$9.00

Dukes mayo, yuzu, celery seed.

Pint Baked Cowboy Beans

$9.00

Roasted tomato, cilantro, cheddar.

Pint Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Pint Sweet Baked Beans

$9.00

Pint Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Pint Seasonal Veggie

$9.00

Quart Coleslaw

$12.00

Poppy seed, tarragon, rice wine vinaigrette.

Quart Potato Casserole

$12.00

Cream of mushroom, sour cream, cheddar.

Quart Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Toasted bread crumb

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

Dukes mayo, yuzu, celery seed.

Quart Baked Cowboy Beans

$12.00

Roasted tomato, cilantro, cheddar.

Quart Collard Greens

$12.00

Quart Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Quart Sweet Beans

$12.00

Quart Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Quart Seasonal Veggie

$12.00

Desserts

Single Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cemé Anglaise, Caramel Sauce

Seaonal Cobbler

$9.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit, vanilla chantilly

Cookie

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Kid's Fountain Drink

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Poweraid

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Stoli Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga Still Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

ABBQ Tees

Short sleeve Tees

$15.00

Long sleeve Tees

$15.00

Tanks

$20.00

Flannels

$40.00

Jackets

Rain Jackets

$50.00

Red Hoody

$30.00

Hats

Dome Trucker White & Black

$5.00

Beanies

$14.00

Youth

Kid's Tees

$12.00

Swag

Tattoo

$0.50

Coozies

$2.00

Stickers

$2.00

Wine Tumblers

$14.00

Sunglasses

$4.00

Leather Tumblers

$20.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauces

$8.00

Seasonings

Seasonings

$16.00

Specials

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

1 Brisket Taco, 1 Pulled Pork Taco

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

House Cured & Smoked Brisket Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Fry Sauce, Melted Swiss, Marble Rye

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Beef Rib

$35.00

The Holy Grail Of Texas Barbecue- Beef Short Rib- Served with 2 sides

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Scratch Made Brisket Meatloaf, Smoked and Served on a Toasted Bun With Melted Cheddar, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, and BBQ Sauce

Brunch

Brisket Hash

$16.00

Shredded potatoes, caramelized onions, fried eggs, sweet & spicy bbq, parsley

Brisket Biscuit

$14.00

Sliced brisket, cheddar cheese, buttermilk brisket, fried egg, home fries

Smokehouse Benedict

$13.00

Your choice of smokehouse meat, toasted sourdough, smoked hollandaise, poached eggs, chives

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Aged pattie, fried egg, bacon, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, home fries

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted sourdough, goat cheese, dried tomatoes, chili oil, 2 fried eggs

Biscuits & House Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuit, Texas sausage gravy, fried eggs

French Toast

$11.00

Texas toast, vanilla chantilly, berry compote, berry compote, fresh berries

HH Food When Not Happy Hour

AB Rib Tips

$8.00

Texas Sausage Rolls

$8.00

Pork Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

By the pound

Brisket

$28.00

Pulled Pork

$20.00

Turkey

$24.00

Ribs

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Sausage per link

$7.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$8.00

Sides

Half Mac

$26.00

Full Mac

$52.00

Half Pot Salad

$21.00

Full Pot Salad

$42.00

Half Slaw

$21.00

full slaw

$42.00

half fry

$21.00

full fry

$42.00

Full Beans

$42.00

Half Beans

$21.00

Full Veg

$42.00

Half Veg

$21.00

Full Casserole

$42.00

half Casserole

$21.00

Full Collards

$42.00

Half Collards

$21.00

Half Brussels

$26.00

Full Brussels

$52.00

Half Green Bean

$21.00

Full Green Bean

$42.00

Pack Buns 18 sliders

$7.00

Full Sweet Potato Fry

$52.00

Half Sweet Potato Fry

$26.00

Combo

1 Meat + 1 Side

$140.00

2 Meats + 2 Sides

$190.00

3 Meats + 3 Sides

$260.00

Shareables

Half- Hummus with crackers

$11.00

Full- Hummus with crackers

$22.00

Half- Pimento Cheese with crackers

$12.50

Full- Pimento Cheese with crackers

$25.00

Half- Frito Pie

$11.00

Full- Frito Pie

$22.00

Half- Salad

$15.00

Full- Salad

$30.00

Desserts

Banoffee Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Seasonal Cobbler

$50.00

Cookies

$20.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$50.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$10.00

Sweet Tea

$10.00

Unsweetened Tea

$10.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.50

Chili

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Turkey

Turkey

$85.00

Brisket

Brisket

$100.00

Full Tray Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$52.00

Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$42.00

Potato Casserole

Potato Casserole

$42.00

Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$52.00

Smoked Green Bean Casserole

Smoked Green Bean Casserole

$42.00

Mac N Chz

Mac N Chz

$52.00

1/2 Roasted Brussel Sprouts

1/2 Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$26.00

1/2 Whipped Potatoes

1/2 Whipped Potatoes

$21.00

1/2 Potato Casserole

1/2 Potato Casserole

$21.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Mash

1/2 Sweet Potato Mash

$26.00

1/2 Smoked Green Bean Casserole

1/2 Smoked Green Bean Casserole

$21.00

1/2 Mac N Chz

1/2 Mac N Chz

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

ABBQ is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-10PM. Patrons can choose from prime brisket, duroc pulled pork, duroc pork spareribs, smoked turkey, and ABBQ’s home-made sausage, all available by the pound. Pit Boss Blake Joyal oversees four custom smokers built by Moberg Smokers in Dripping Springs, Texas. While serving up traditional side items & bar snacks like frito pie and pimento cheese with charred sourdough and tomato jam. Locally owned and operated, ABBQ stayed true to the neighborhood by extending the experience outdoors where a giant backyard is basecamp for corn hole, kids play, and private events.

Location

461 Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Directions

Gallery
ABBQ Meat & Drink image
ABBQ Meat & Drink image

Search popular restaurants
