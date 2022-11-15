Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abby Singer's Bistro 617 Texas St

review star

No reviews yet

617 Texas St

Shreveport, LA 71101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Teas

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 Texas St, Shreveport, LA 71101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rhino Coffee - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
624 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
The Noble Savage
orange starNo Reviews
417 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Retro Downtown Cafe
orange star4.1 • 45
420 Marshall St Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Ghost Ramen - 222 Travis St.
orange starNo Reviews
729 Jordan Street Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurantnext
Up For Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71103
View restaurantnext
Flying Heart Brewing
orange star4.6 • 816
700 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shreveport

Crawdaddy's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Road Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Crawdaddy's Kitchen - FOOD TRUCK
orange star4.6 • 2,179
9370 Mansfield Rd Shreveport, LA 71118
View restaurantnext
Gibbons Fine Grill
orange star4.6 • 777
1714 East 70th Street Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Yeero Yeero
orange star4.3 • 533
4511 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
orange star4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shreveport
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ruston
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston