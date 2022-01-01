Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Abby Park

1,930 Reviews

$$$

550 Adams Street

Milton, MA 02186

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

blue cheese chive aioli

Garlic Parmesan Rolls

$8.00

mozzarella, parmesan, marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of: sweet chili, BBQ, or buffalo

Mezza Plate

Mezza Plate

$15.00

marinated tomato hummus, tzatziki, whipped feta, olive tapenade, grilled pita

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese, diced red peppers, scallions, salsa, sour cream

Lobster Dip

Lobster Dip

$17.00

cream cheese, scallions, mascarpone, buttered cracker crumbs, crispy flat bread

Shrimp & Calamari

Shrimp & Calamari

$17.00

marinara, capers, olives tapenade, cherry peppers, lemon aioli

Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

$14.00

crispy wontons, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, blue cheese sauce

Cup Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$10.00

Sesame Crab Cake

$17.00

sushi rice, avocado, spicy aioli

Eastern Standard Pretzel Bites

$15.00

beer cheese, house mustard

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$16.00

shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, spicy ketchup, ranch

Salads

Arugula & Berries Salad

$14.00

goat cheese, almonds, toasted sesame seeds, red onion, cucumber, blood orange vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

baby iceberg, fried egg, avocado, bacon, corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

pistachios, gorgonzola, orange truffle vinaigrette

Casual Fare

Panko Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

crispy chicken, gouda, ham, onion rings, spinach, raspberry dijon aioli

Lamb Burger

$16.00

grilled feta, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, brioche bun

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.00

scallions, toasted sesame miso aioli, crispy wontons

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickle caper aioli

Veggie Sweet Potato Burger

Veggie Sweet Potato Burger

$15.00

purple slaw, smashed avocado

Abby Park Burger

Abby Park Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

Pizza

Steak Flatbread Pizza

Steak Flatbread Pizza

$22.00

14" flatbread pizza, blue cheese, caramelized onions, flat iron steak, arugula, balsamic

Chicken & Broccolini Flatbread Pizza

$18.00

white garlic parmesan sauce, grilled chicken

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

14" flatbread pizza, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch aioli

Buratta Pizza

$20.00

gluten-free 14" flatbread dough, tomato sauce, parmesan, proscuitto, asparagus, burrata mozzarella

Pepperoni Pan Pizza

Pepperoni Pan Pizza

$11.00

pub style 10" pepperoni pan pizza

Cheese Pan Pizza

Cheese Pan Pizza

$10.00

pub style 10" Cheese pan pizza

Entrees

Grilled Ribeye

$39.00

Peppercorn Encrusted Filet Mignon

$37.00

truffled mashed, asparagus, brandy cream sauce, crispy leeks

Surf & Turf

$46.00

filet mignon, lobster scampi, asparagus, mashed potatoes

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

$24.00

scallion & corn mashed potatoes, purple slaw

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$34.00

scallion & corn mashed potatoes, purple slaw

Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

four cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

carrots, celery, potatoes, peas, puff pastry, mashed potatoes

Bolognese

$26.00

ground pork, veal & beef, linguini, roasted tomato sauce, touch of cream

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$34.00

garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, horseradish aioli

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$36.00

bacon & asparagus risotto, avocado, lobster aioli

Roasted Codfish

Roasted Codfish

$29.00

cornmeal crusted, fingerling potatoes, roasted corn, bacon, lobster butter

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce

Seafood Fra Diavlo

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$36.00

jumbo shrimp, scallops, lobster, linguini, spicy tomato sauce, shaved parmesan

Goji Vegan

$21.00

Skinny Salmon

$27.00

Noodle Bowl

$18.00

soy glaze, noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, cashews, wontons, scallions

Penne Chicken

$25.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00
Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$7.00
Side Fingerling Potatoes

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00
Side Shittake Mushrooms

Side Shittake Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Risotto

$9.00
Side Mashed

Side Mashed

$7.00

Side Scallops

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Pita

$2.50

Gluten Free Pita

$3.50

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Carrots

$7.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

raspberry sauce, whipped cream

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

decadant ganache, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$9.00

traditional new york style, strawberry sauce, whipped cream

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

flour tortilla, cheddar cheese

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

GF Starters

GF Lobster Dip

GF Lobster Dip

$17.00

cream cheese, scallions, mascarpone, gluten free flat bread

GF Mezza Plate

$15.00

marinated tomato hummus, tzatziki, whipped feta, olive tapenade, grilled gluten free flatbread

GF Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

GF Salads

GF Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano

GF Greek Salad

GF Greek Salad

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing

GF Cobb Salad

GF Cobb Salad

$16.00

baby iceberg, fried egg, avocado, bacon, corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese vinaigrette

GF Arugula & Berries Salad

$14.00

goat cheese, almonds, toasted sesame seeds, red onion, cucumber, blood orange vinaigrette

GF Beet Salad

$14.00

pistachios, gorgonzola, orange truffle vinaigrette

GF Entrees

GF Short Ribs

GF Short Ribs

$34.00

garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, horseradish aioli

GF Peppercorn Encrusted Filet Mignon

$37.00

truffled mashed, asparagus, brandy cream sauce, crispy leeks

GF Grilled Ribeye

$39.00

GF Surf & Turf

$46.00

filet mignon, lobster scampi, asparagus, mashed potatoes

GF Skinny Salmon

GF Skinny Salmon

$27.00

pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette

GF Penne Chicken

GF Penne Chicken

$25.00

GF Penne, smoked bacon, brussels sprouts, creamy alfredo sauce, balsamic glaze

GF Roasted Cod

GF Roasted Cod

$29.00

cornmeal crusted, fingerling potatoes, roasted corn, bacon, lobster butter

GF Seafood Fra Diavlo

$36.00

jumbo shrimp, scallops, lobster, gluten-free penne, spicy tomato sauce, shaved parmesan

GF Goji Vegan

GF Goji Vegan

$21.00

organic brown rice, brussels sprouts, edamame, cashews, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, avocado, hemp seed, goji vinaigrette

GF Seared Scallops

$36.00

GF Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

four cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs

GF Bolognese

$26.00

ground pork, veal & beef, linguini, roasted tomato sauce, touch of cream

GF Chicken Picatta

$25.00

grilled chicken, parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce

GF Noodle Bowl

$18.00

soy glaze, noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, cashews, wontons, scallions

GF Burgers & Pizza

GF Abby Park Burger

GF Abby Park Burger

$15.00

gluten free bun, lettuce, tomato, onion

GF Lamb Burger

$16.00

gluten free bun, grilled feta, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula

GF Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

gluten-free 14" flatbread dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Buratta Pizza

$20.00

gluten-free 14" flatbread dough, tomato sauce, parmesan, proscuitto, asparagus, burrata mozzarella

GF Steak Pizza

GF Steak Pizza

$22.00

gluten-free 14" flatbread dough, blue cheese, caramelized onions, flat iron steak, arugula, balsamic

GF Chicken & Broccolini Pizza

$18.00

gluten-free 14" flatbread dough, white garlic parmesan sauce, grilled chicken

GF Sides

Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$7.00
Side Fingerling Potatoes

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00
Side Shittake Mushrooms

Side Shittake Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Risotto

$9.00
Side Mashed

Side Mashed

$7.00

Side Scallops

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Gluten Free Pita

$3.50

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

FAMILY SALADS

Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$34.00

FEEDS 4. asiago croutons, parmigiano-reggiano

Family Greek Salad

Family Greek Salad

$35.00

FEEDS 4. cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing

Family Market Salad

Family Market Salad

$30.00

romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, champagne vinaigrette

FAMILY DINNERS

Family Short Ribs

Family Short Ribs

$64.00

FEEDS 4. garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, horseradish aioli

Family Skinny Salmon

Family Skinny Salmon

$64.00

FEEDS 4. pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette

Family Penne Chicken

$56.00

FEEDS 4. penne, smoked bacon, brussel sprouts, alfredo, balsamic glaze

Family Goji Vegan

Family Goji Vegan

$48.00

FEEDS 4. organic brown rice, brussels sprouts, edamame, cashews, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, avocado, hemp seed, goji vinaigrette

Family Chicken Picatta

Family Chicken Picatta

$56.00

lemon caper butter sauce, penne pasta

Family Shrimp Scampi

Family Shrimp Scampi

$67.00

linguini, sun dried tomato pesto, white wine garlic sauce, shaved parmesan

WINE

Featured Bottle of Red Wine

Featured Bottle of Red Wine

$20.00

Selection may vary

Featured Bottle of White Wine

Featured Bottle of White Wine

$20.00

Selection may vary

Utensils

INCLUDE: Plastic Utensils!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Abby Park offers American cuisine with a modern and creative twist.

Website

Location

550 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186

Directions

Gallery
Abby Park image
Banner pic
Abby Park image
Main pic

