Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Abby's Crab Shack Cedar Park

63 Reviews

202 Walton Way Suite 100

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket
Crawfish lb
Catfish Basket

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Fried Calamari App

$11.99

Fried Oyster App

$17.99Out of stock

Cocktail Shrimp 6 ct.

$8.99

Cocktail Shrimp 12 ct

$16.99

Raw Oyster (6)

$17.99

Raw Oyster (12)

$36.99

Oysters- Fire & Ice

$36.99

Chicken Potsticker

$7.99

1 Extra Boudin Ball

$1.99

Charboiled Oysters 6 Ct

$17.99

Charbroiled Oyster 12 Ct

$36.99

Crab Cakes App

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Abby's Sampler

$19.99

Lobster Cocktail

$29.99Out of stock

Deluxe Lobster Cocktail

$44.99Out of stock

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Abby's Chef Salad

$12.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$5.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$11.99

Bowl Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Side Ceasar

$5.99

Mama's Pho Small

$12.99

Mama's Pho Large

$13.99

Mama's Pho Extra Large

$15.99Out of stock

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish Basket

$13.99

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$19.99

Crab Cake Basket

$14.99

Oyster Basket

$19.99Out of stock

Wing Basket 6 Piece

$11.99

Tender Basket 5 Piece

$12.99

Half Catfish Shrimp

$14.99

1 Softshell Crab

$6.99

1 Catfish

$6.99

1 Extra Shrimp

$1.50

1 Extra Oyster

$2.25Out of stock

1 Crab Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Abby's Fried Seafood Platter

$25.99

Extra Tender

$1.99

Half Oyster Half Catfish

$14.99Out of stock

Half Oyster Half Shrimp

$14.99

Chicken Wing

$1.75

Po' Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.99

Oyster Po'Boy

$15.99Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy

$19.99

Chicken Po' Boy

$13.99

Crab Cake Poboy

$14.99Out of stock

Grill

Blackened Catfish

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp

$16.99

Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Lemon Pepper Salmon W/ Roasted veggies and potatoes

$23.99

Grilled Catfish

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Boil

Shrimp Combo

$27.99

Snowcrab Combo

$33.99

Lans Sig. Boil

$109.99

Crawfish Combo

$32.99

30 Shrimp Head On Combo

$35.99

King Crab Combo

$69.99

Shipwreck Combo

$64.99Out of stock

Lobster Combo

$35.99

Abbys Ultimate

$119.99Out of stock

Dungeness Combo

$59.99

By The LB

Snow Crab

$19.99+

King Crab

$51.99+

Dungeness Crab

$34.99+

Clams

$13.99

Mussels

$6.99+

Shrimp Head Off

$8.99+

Shrimp Head On

$8.99+

Crawfish lb

$12.99

1/2 lb Sausage

$6.99

1 lb Sausage

$11.99

2 Potatoes

$1.75

Corn

$1.25

Boiled Egg

$1.00

8oz Abby Cajun Sauce

$10.00

16oz Abby Cajun Sauce

$15.00

Lobster

$54.00

5 Lbs Crawfish, 2 Corn, 3 Potatoes (1LBS free)

$64.95Out of stock

2 Oz Butter

2 Oz Abbys Cajun

4 Oz Butter

$1.00

4 Oz Abbys Cajun

Boil Sides

$10.99

Lobster

$29.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Veggie Melody

$4.99

House Salad

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

2 oz butter

$0.50

Cole Slaw Small

$2.99

Okra

$5.99

Kid's

Kid Tender

$6.99

Kids Mac Cheese

$6.99

Kid Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kid Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kids Half Catfish Shrimp

$7.99

Cup Of Sliced Cucmbers

$1.50

Dessert

Oreo Mousse Chessecake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Keylime Pie

$7.99

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Chef Special

Surf and Turf

$24.99

8 Oz Sirloin

$19.99

Cajun Chicken Mac N Cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Pork Shank w/ Potatoes and veggiess

$24.99

Oven Roasted Ribeye

$30.99Out of stock

Oven Roasted Ribeye and Shrimp

$35.99Out of stock

Lunch Specials

1/2 Poboy and Cup of Gumbo

$10.99Out of stock

Chef Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Cup Gumbo and House Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Catfish Fillet with Coleslaw

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp Basket with Coleslaw

$10.99Out of stock

Lunch Shrimp Boil

$10.99Out of stock

Nu's Dirty Rice Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Mama's Pho

Mama Pho XLarge

$15.99Out of stock

Mama Pho Large

$13.99

Pho Small

$12.99

Draft Beer

Dos Draft

$6.00

Red Horn Hef Draft

$5.50Out of stock

Hoppin Frog Coffee Porter

$8.00

Armed Forces Preamble

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

Shiner

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.25

Blue Moon

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Whiteclaw Mango

$3.00

East Ciders Pineapple

$3.00

Landshark

$3.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.50

Truly

$3.00

Cocktails

Hurricane

$13.00

Abbys Pina Colada

$11.00

Frozen Abbys Pina colada

$12.00

Lavender 75

$12.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$11.00

Spicy Saint

$11.00

Cherry Limeade

$10.00

Rocks Marg

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Michelada

$10.00

Well Long Island

$7.50

Frozen Marg

$10.95+

Mimosa

$3.99

Ocean Water

$10.00

Pineapple Paloma

$10.00

Island Punch

$10.00

Cucumber Mexican Candy

$9.00

Starburst Fruit Punch

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

New york Sour

$12.50

Laffy Taffy

$9.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$13.00

Avissi Prosecco Rose

$10.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$7.00

Elouan Bottle

$65.00

Avissi Bottle

$51.00

Geisen Glass

$9.00Out of stock

House Brut

$4.50

Pino Grigio

$7.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Mocktails

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Golden Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Virgin Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Shots

PB & J

$7.00

Island Whip

$3.00

Abby's Candy

$5.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Tripps Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Root beer

$3.49

Kids Drink

$2.49

Mtn Berry Blast

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Half/Half

$3.49

Redbull

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Shirts

Hats

$25.00

Tanks

$22.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Bag Ice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proud Texans serving Texas!

Location

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Abby's Crab Shack image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
