Seafood
Abby's Crab Shack South Austin @ South Park Meadows
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Proud Texans serving Texas!
Location
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin, TX 78748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin - Austin, TX
No Reviews
200 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park
No Reviews
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7 Austin, TX 78746
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant