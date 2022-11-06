Abby's Crab Shack imageView gallery
Seafood

Abby's Crab Shack South Austin @ South Park Meadows

review star

No reviews yet

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200

Austin, TX 78748

Order Again

Popular Items

Snowcrab Combo
Blackened Salmon
Seasoned Fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Fried Calamari App

$11.99

Chicken Potsticker

$6.99

1 Extra Boudin Ball

$1.75

Fried Okra Basket

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

6 Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

12 Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99Out of stock

Abby Sampler

$19.99

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Abby's Chef Salad

$12.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$5.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$11.99

Bowl Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Side Ceasar

$5.99

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish Basket

$13.99

Tender Basket 5 Piece

$12.99

Half Catfish Shrimp

$14.99

1 Catfish Fillet

$6.99

1 Extra Shrimp

$1.00

Abbys Fried Plater

$25.99

Po' Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Chicken Po' Boy

$13.99

Catfish Poboy

$14.99

Grill

Blackened Catfish

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp

$16.99

Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Boil

Shrimp Combo

$27.99

Snowcrab Combo

$33.99

Lans Sig. Boil

$109.99

Crawfish Combo

$32.99

30 Shrimp Head On Combo

$35.99

King Crab Combo

$69.99

Dungeness Crab Combo

$59.99

By The LB

Snow Crab

$19.99+

King Crab

$51.99+

Dungeness Crab

$35.99+

Clams

$15.99

Mussels

$6.99+

Shrimp Head Off

$8.99+

Shrimp Head On

$8.99+

1/2 lb Sausage

$5.99

1 lb Sausage

$10.99

2 Potatoes

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00

8oz Sauce

$10.00

16oz Sauce

$15.00

5 Lbs Crawfish, 2 Corn, 3 Potatoes (1lbs free)

$64.95

Crawfish lb

$12.99

2 oz Butter

$0.50

2 oz Abby's Cajun

$0.50

4 oz Abby's Cajun

$1.00

4 oz Butter

$1.00

Boil Fixings

$10.99

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Veggie Melody

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

2 oz butter

$0.75

Cole Slaw Small

$2.99

8oz

$6.00

Fried Okra

$5.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Kid's

Kid Tender Basket

$6.99

Kid Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kid Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kids Half Catfish Shrimp

$7.99

Dessert

Cheese cake

$5.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Keylime Pie

$7.99

Pecan Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Draft Beer

Michelob Draft

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Thursday Draft

$5.00

Golden Ale

$6.50

Budlight Draft

$5.00

Texas Blood

$6.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Shiner

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Whiteclaw Mango

$2.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$2.00

Texas Blood IPA

$6.50

Hi Sign Blueberry

$3.00Out of stock

Buckethead

$3.50

Truly Stawberry

$2.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

St Arnolds

$6.00

Pantera Golden Ale

$6.50

Cocktails

Frozen Hurricane

$5.00

Abbys Pina Colada

$11.00

Island Punch

$9.00

Mexican Martini

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rocks Marg

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

DE Lime Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cucumber Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

Upcharge Bloody Titos/Espolon

$2.00

Upcharge Bloody Patron/Don Julio

$5.00

Golden Arnold Palmer W/ DE Lemon

$9.00

Cucumber Mexican Candy

$9.00

Ocean Water

$10.00

Well Long Island

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Frozen Marg

$10.95+

Starburst

$9.00

Pineapple paloma

$10.00

Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Shots

PB & J

$7.00

Abby's Candy

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Yager Bomb

$8.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Can Sprite

$1.50

Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Water

Merchandise

Customer Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Tank Top

$22.00

Mardi Gras cup

$7.00

Raffle Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Proud Texans serving Texas!

Location

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

Gallery
Abby's Crab Shack image

