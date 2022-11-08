- Home
ABC EATS FOOD HALL 2222 Jackson Avenue
2222 Jackson Avenue
Long Island City, NY 11101
Dim Sum 点心
Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺(4 pcs)
Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4 pcs)
Traditional dumpling with sticky rice, minced ham and minced shiitake mushroom
Shrimp & Pork Shumai 烧卖 (4 pcs)
Crab Soup Dumpling 蟹粉小笼包(4 pcs)
Pork Soup Dumpling 小笼汤包 (4 pcs)
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 炸素菜春卷 (3 pcs)
Snacky Snacks 小食
Classic Bao (Cha Shu Pork) 叉烧包(1pc)
KFC on Bao 炸鸡包(1pc)
Fried Oyster Bao 蚝煎包 （1pc)
Shrimp Tempura Bao 鲜虾包(1pc)
Kara-Age 日式炸鸡块(Japanese style fried chicken with katsu sauce on the side)
Fried Oyster (4pcs) 蚝煎 (Deep fried oyster with wasabi aioli)
Pork Gyoza 煎饺(6 pcs)
Vegetable Gyoza 素菜煎饺(6 pcs)
Rock Shrimp Tempura 炸虾仁
Edamame毛豆
Agedashi Tofu日式炸豆腐
Crispy Calamari 炸鱿鱼圈
Takoyaki (6pcs) 章鱼烧
Soft Shell Crab Tempura 软壳蟹天妇罗
Brown Sugar Rice Cake (5pcs) 红糖糍粑
Soup 汤
Bento Box 便当盒
Curry 泰式咖喱
From The Wok-rice-not-included
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
Stir fried with celery, peanuts, dried chili pepper, scallion, and peppercorn
Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾
10pcs crisp jumbo shrimp tossed with mixed peppers and scallion
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Traditional take on this very popular dish with minced pork
Sauteed Bok Choy上海小白菜
Sauteed Snow Pea with Garlic 蒜蓉豆苗
Dry Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆
A perfect combination of string beans, scallion, carrots and dry pepper
Szechuan Doubled Cooked Pork 回锅肉
Thinly sliced pork stir fry with dry pepper, green cayenne pepper, scallion and celery
Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡
Crispy diced chicken with dry pepper
Spicy Fish Fillet 重庆辣子鱼片
Battered and fried fillets with dry pepper
Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper
Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉
Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper