Restaurant header imageView gallery

ABC EATS FOOD HALL 2222 Jackson Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2222 Jackson Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

KFC on Bao 炸鸡包(1pc)
Pork Soup Dumpling 小笼汤包 (4 pcs)
Build-your-own Mala Dry Hot Pot Rice-not-included choose at least 5 ingredients to start

Dim Sum 点心

Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺(4 pcs)

Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺(4 pcs)

$7.50
Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4 pcs)

Shanghai Shumai 上海烧卖 (4 pcs)

$7.95

Traditional dumpling with sticky rice, minced ham and minced shiitake mushroom

Shrimp & Pork Shumai 烧卖 (4 pcs)

Shrimp & Pork Shumai 烧卖 (4 pcs)

$7.00
Crab Soup Dumpling 蟹粉小笼包(4 pcs)

Crab Soup Dumpling 蟹粉小笼包(4 pcs)

$8.95
Pork Soup Dumpling 小笼汤包 (4 pcs)

Pork Soup Dumpling 小笼汤包 (4 pcs)

$6.95
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 炸素菜春卷 (3 pcs)

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls 炸素菜春卷 (3 pcs)

$4.25

Snacky Snacks 小食

Classic Bao (Cha Shu Pork) 叉烧包(1pc)

Classic Bao (Cha Shu Pork) 叉烧包(1pc)

$3.50
KFC on Bao 炸鸡包(1pc)

KFC on Bao 炸鸡包(1pc)

$3.50

Fried Oyster Bao 蚝煎包 （1pc)

$3.75
Shrimp Tempura Bao 鲜虾包(1pc)

Shrimp Tempura Bao 鲜虾包(1pc)

$3.75

Kara-Age 日式炸鸡块(Japanese style fried chicken with katsu sauce on the side)

$8.50

Fried Oyster (4pcs) 蚝煎 (Deep fried oyster with wasabi aioli)

$8.50
Pork Gyoza 煎饺(6 pcs)

Pork Gyoza 煎饺(6 pcs)

$7.50
Vegetable Gyoza 素菜煎饺(6 pcs)

Vegetable Gyoza 素菜煎饺(6 pcs)

$6.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura 炸虾仁

Rock Shrimp Tempura 炸虾仁

$11.95

Edamame毛豆

$4.75

Agedashi Tofu日式炸豆腐

$7.50
Crispy Calamari 炸鱿鱼圈

Crispy Calamari 炸鱿鱼圈

$8.75
Takoyaki (6pcs) 章鱼烧

Takoyaki (6pcs) 章鱼烧

$7.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura 软壳蟹天妇罗

$11.95

Brown Sugar Rice Cake (5pcs) 红糖糍粑

$7.50

Soup 汤

Miso Soup 味增汤

$2.50
Hot Sour Soup 酸辣汤

Hot Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$4.50

Tom Kha Gai

$5.50

creamy coconut milk broth w scallions, tomatoes & mushrooms

Lemongrass Soup

$5.50

Shrimp, lemongrass, tomatoes, mushrooms, chili

Minced Beef Egg Soup 西湖牛肉羹

Minced Beef Egg Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$15.95

Bento Box 便当盒

Chicken Teriyaki 照烧鸡肉

Chicken Teriyaki 照烧鸡肉

$14.00
Ribeye Steak Teriyaki 照烧牛排

Ribeye Steak Teriyaki 照烧牛排

$16.00
Salmon Teriyaki 照烧三文鱼

Salmon Teriyaki 照烧三文鱼

$15.00
Shrimp Teriyaki 照烧虾

Shrimp Teriyaki 照烧虾

$15.00
Shrimp Tempura 天妇罗虾

Shrimp Tempura 天妇罗虾

$15.00
Chicken Katsu 日式炸鸡排

Chicken Katsu 日式炸鸡排

$14.00

Tofu Teriyaki 照烧豆腐

$14.00
Sauteed Mixed Vegetable 照烧蔬菜

Sauteed Mixed Vegetable 照烧蔬菜

$13.50

Curry 泰式咖喱

served with white rice
Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry sauce, potato, roasted peanuts, onion and mixed bell pepper

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Panang curry sauce, basil, mixed bell pepper and potato

Green Curry

Green Curry

Green curry sauce, basil, eggplant and carrots

From The Wok-rice-not-included

doesn't come with complimentary rice
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁

$14.25

Stir fried with celery, peanuts, dried chili pepper, scallion, and peppercorn

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$18.00

10pcs crisp jumbo shrimp tossed with mixed peppers and scallion

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$13.00

Traditional take on this very popular dish with minced pork

Sauteed Bok Choy上海小白菜

$12.99

Sauteed Snow Pea with Garlic 蒜蓉豆苗

$15.99Out of stock
Dry Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆

Dry Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆

$14.99

A perfect combination of string beans, scallion, carrots and dry pepper

Szechuan Doubled Cooked Pork 回锅肉

Szechuan Doubled Cooked Pork 回锅肉

$16.00

Thinly sliced pork stir fry with dry pepper, green cayenne pepper, scallion and celery

Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

Chungking Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

$18.00

Crispy diced chicken with dry pepper

Spicy Fish Fillet 重庆辣子鱼片

$19.00

Battered and fried fillets with dry pepper

Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片

Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup 水煮鱼片

$21.75

Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper

Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉

Stewed Beef in Hot Chili Soup 水煮牛肉

$19.99

Served with cabbage, cucumber, bean sprouts, dry pepper

Thai Pepper Style 泰国胡椒系列

$14.00