  • Home
  • /
  • Redmond
  • /
  • Abe Capanna's - Redmond - 818 Southwest Forest Avenue
A map showing the location of Abe Capanna's - Redmond 818 Southwest Forest AvenueView gallery

Abe Capanna's - Redmond 818 Southwest Forest Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

818 Southwest Forest Avenue

Redmond, OR 97756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Almost Famous Salad
Large - Cheese
Small - The Franklin

Not Pizza

Almost Famous Salad

Almost Famous Salad

$15.00

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, artichokes, kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, tomatoes, red onions. With lemon herb vinaigrette

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00
Baked Mozzarella

Baked Mozzarella

$10.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00
Meatball Parmesan Hero

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Ranch

$2.00

Pickled Plate

$6.00

Mixed Olives

$6.00

Pizza

Small - Max

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, black olives, red sauce

Small - Ruby Baby

$18.00

Mozzarella, red onion, pistachio, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil

Small - Janimal

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, red sauce

Small - Sarah Hearts Cliff

$16.00

Ham, pineapple, red sauce

Small - Mr. White

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil

Small - Mamma K's Vegetarian

$17.00

Roasted peppers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, olives, red sauce

Small - Something About Olivia

$18.00

Prosciutto, pears, mozzarella, arugula, lemon, balsamic, gorgonzola crumble

Small - The Franklin

$18.00

Roasted chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, smokey BBQ sauce, bell pepper, red onions, cilantro

Small - Cheese

$13.00

Large - Max

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce

Large - Ruby Baby

$33.00

Mozzarella, red onion, pistachio, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil

Large - The Janimal

$35.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, red sauce

Large - Sarah Hearts Cliff

$29.00

Ham, pineapple, red sauce

Large - Mr. White

$31.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil

Large - Mamma K's Vegetarian

$31.00

Roasted peppers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, olives, red sauce

Large - Something About Olivia

$33.00

Prosciutto, pears, mozzarella, arugula, lemon, balsamic, gorgonzola crumble

Large - The Franklin

$33.00

Roasted chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, smokey BBQ sauce, bell pepper, red onions, cilantro

Large - Cheese

$24.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

818 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Junction Roastery & Social Club
orange starNo Reviews
708 Southwest Deschutes Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse Steakhouse - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
412 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Carnaval Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
343 SW 6th St. Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Bluma's Chicken & Waffles - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
245 Southwest 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Redmond Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
249 NW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redmond

Grace and Hammer
orange star4.5 • 325
641 SW Cascade Ave Redmond, OR 97756
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redmond
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston