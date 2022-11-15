- Home
- /
- Wilsonville
- /
- Italian
- /
- Abella Italian Kitchen
Abella Italian Kitchen
1,016 Reviews
$$
8309 Southwest Main Street
Suite 200
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Antipasto Platter
Assorted meats, mixed olives, fig jam, provolone, seasonal fruit, and dried fruit. (GF)
Arancini
Parmesan risotto balls breaded and fried with rosemary focaccia bread crumbs, tomato basil Napoli sauce, basil pesto, and aged parmesan cheese.
Fried Calamari
With roasted garlic aioli and tomato basil Napoli sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Six ravioli filled with parmesan, pecorino, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, breaded and then fried. Served with tomato basil Napoli sauce.
Garlic Bread
Pugliese bread, butter, garlic and parmesan.
Italian Meatballs
Four meatballs with tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano.
Mixed Olives
Stuffed Dates
With gorganzola and balsamic glaze.
Tomato Bruschetta
Diced roma tomatoes with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, goat cheese served on herbed crostini.
Soups/Salads
Cup of Minestrone
Bowl of Minestrone
Small Caesar
Large Caesar
Small House Salad
Spring mix, pistachios, gorgonzola cheese and tomatoes with choice of dressing. (GF)
Large House
Steak Salad
Ny strip, grilled to order with romaine, red onion, diced roma tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, toasted pine nuts. Served with shallot vinaigrette.
Tomato Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato, fresh basil, tomato bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction. Topped with extra virgin olive oil. (GF)
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with creamy pesto dressing, diced roma tomatoes, crispy pancetta, toasted pine nuts, red onions and crumbled Gorgonzola. (GF)
Entrées
Chicken Marsala
Natural boneless chicken breast, lightly floured, then sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, and butter; finished with a Marsala cream sauce and served over angel hair pasta with grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Picatta
Natural boneless chicken breast pan seared with capers, parsley and chopped garlic in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta & grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese and butternut squash, finished with sage brown butter and grated parmesan.
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Ravioli filled with wild mushrooms & sauteed leeks, served with our basic cognac cream sauce, parmesan & toasted pine nuts.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our house roasted garlic Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. (GF)
Pasta Pomodoro
Angel hair tossed with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped garlic, extra virgin olive oil, tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano. (GF)
Spaghetti
With our tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano. (GF)
Penne con Bolognese
Ground beef, ground Italian sausage, roma tomatoes, and bacon. Simmered with Italian red wine, whole peeled tomatoes, parmesan rinds and tomato sauce. Tossed with fresh penne pasta then finished with 12-month age Parmigiano-Reggiano. (GF)
Italian Lasagna
Ground beef, ground pork, pancetta, and fresh herbs cooked with red wine, Bolognese sauce, basil pesto ricotta, and italian cheese blend. Topped with roasted garlic béchamel and Italian cheeses, baked until golden brown.
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo
6oz grilled NY Strip served over fettuccine with a gorgonzola alfredo sauce, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles and balsamic glaze.
Prawns & Sea Scallops
Wild prawns and sea scallops marinated with herbs and olive oil then grilled and served over risotto with pancetta, onions, and parmesan cheese. (GF)
Clams Alla Vongole
prawns, scallops, manila clams, capers, Castelvetrano olives, basil anchovy butter, oven-dried tomatoes, garlic, white wine, herbs, lemon tossed with spaghetti noodles, and Parmesan cheese. (GF)
Specials
Grilled Chx Berry Salad
mixed greens, pecans, blackberries, blueberries, feta cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and peaches
Chef's Risotto
Risotto made with lemon zest, ricotta cheese & white wine. Topped with grilled salmon and asparagus
Seafood Linguine
Linguine pasta with roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and pancetta in a creamy gorgonzola sauce topped with clams and prawns.
Italian Chicken and Potatoes
Mash potatoes with a spicy mushroom cream sauce. Topped with chicken parmesan and grilled asparagus
Clams with Italian Sausage
white beans, clams & Italian sausage in a white wine with stew tomatoes. Topped with grilled bread
Tri Tip Manicotti
Pizzas/Calzones
12" Abella Veggie Pizza
Garlic bechamel sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, four cheese house blend, and red onion.
12" Four Cheese Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.
12" Abella Margherite Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.
12" Abella Veggie Pizza Gluten Free Crust
12" Four Cheese Pizza Gluten Free Crust
12" Abella Margherite Pizza Gluten Free Crust
12" Pepperoni Pizza Gluten Free Crust
12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Gluten Free Crust
12" Abella Veggie Pizza Cauliflower Crust
12" Four Cheese Pizza Cauliflower Crust
12" Abella Margherite Pizza Cauliflower Crust
12" Pepperoni Pizza Cauliflower Crust
12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Cauliflower Crust
18" Four Cheese Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.
18" Abella Margherite Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.
18" Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.
18" Abella Carnivore Pizza
Tomato basil Napoli, ground fennel sausage, pepperoni, mortadella, salami, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion, four cheese blend, black olives & herbs trio.
18" Veggie
Abella Veggie Calzone
Garlic bechamel sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, four cheese house blend, and red onion.
Four Cheese Calzone
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.
Abella Margherite Calzone
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.
Pepperoni Calzone
Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.
Abella Carnivore Calzone
Tomato basil Napoli, ground fennel sausage, pepperoni, mortadella, salami, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion, four cheese blend, black olives & herbs trio.
Kid's Menu
Sides/Add On
8oz Side of Dressing
Our delicious made from scratch dressings are now available for you to take home and add to your favorite salad.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Chicken
Side Meatballs
Side Napoli Sauce
Side NY Steak
Side Prawns
Side Salmon
Side Sausage Link
Side Scallops
To-Go Bread
Our signature house bread to-go!
Desserts
Tiramisu
Espresso Tiramisu Cheesecake
Espresso Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
Marionberry Lemon Cake
Creme Brûlée
Lava Cake
Double Chocolate Torte
Cookie Bag
Vanilla Gelato
Chocolate Gelato
Salted Carmel Gelato
Spumoni
Hazelnut Salted Caramel
Mango
Cake Cutting Fee
Strawberry Cheesecake Tort
Fountain & Bottle Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Soda Water
Shirley Temple
San Pellegrino
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Marionberry Lemonade
Italian Soda
Cremosa
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Illy Italian Roast Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Milk
Juice
Arnold Palmer
Gingerbeer- N/A
Beer
Cocktails
Abella Bocktail
Americano
Basil Gimlet
BFK
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bombardino
Cadillac Margarita
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Godfather
Greyhound
Hot Buttered Bourbon
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Italian Paloma
Ki Royale
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Maple Old Fashioned
Margarita
Margarita Italiana
Mark Ruby
Martini- Gin
Martini- Vodka
Mia Tia
Mimosa
Mojito
Montecristo
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sidecar
Spanish Coffee
Spiked Spritz
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specialty Cocktails
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
An Italian eatery located in Wilsonville, Oregon. A neighborhood favorite.
8309 Southwest Main Street, Suite 200, Wilsonville, OR 97070