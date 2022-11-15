Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Abella Italian Kitchen

1,016 Reviews

$$

8309 Southwest Main Street

Suite 200

Wilsonville, OR 97070

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

Antipasto Platter

Antipasto Platter

$18.00

Assorted meats, mixed olives, fig jam, provolone, seasonal fruit, and dried fruit. (GF)

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

Parmesan risotto balls breaded and fried with rosemary focaccia bread crumbs, tomato basil Napoli sauce, basil pesto, and aged parmesan cheese.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

With roasted garlic aioli and tomato basil Napoli sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Six ravioli filled with parmesan, pecorino, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese, breaded and then fried. Served with tomato basil Napoli sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Pugliese bread, butter, garlic and parmesan.

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$13.00

Four meatballs with tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano.

Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$8.00Out of stock
Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates

$12.00

With gorganzola and balsamic glaze.

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

Diced roma tomatoes with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, goat cheese served on herbed crostini.

Soups/Salads

Cup of Minestrone

$4.00

Bowl of Minestrone

$7.00
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$10.00
Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$16.00
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, pistachios, gorgonzola cheese and tomatoes with choice of dressing. (GF)

Large House

Large House

$16.00
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$25.00

Ny strip, grilled to order with romaine, red onion, diced roma tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, toasted pine nuts. Served with shallot vinaigrette.

Tomato Caprese Salad

$15.00

Sliced tomato, fresh basil, tomato bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction. Topped with extra virgin olive oil. (GF)

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce with creamy pesto dressing, diced roma tomatoes, crispy pancetta, toasted pine nuts, red onions and crumbled Gorgonzola. (GF)

Entrées

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Natural boneless chicken breast, lightly floured, then sauteed with mushrooms, garlic, and butter; finished with a Marsala cream sauce and served over angel hair pasta with grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00
Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Natural boneless chicken breast pan seared with capers, parsley and chopped garlic in a delicious white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta & grilled seasonal vegetable. (GF)

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$23.00

Stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese and butternut squash, finished with sage brown butter and grated parmesan.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Ravioli filled with wild mushrooms & sauteed leeks, served with our basic cognac cream sauce, parmesan & toasted pine nuts.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Our house roasted garlic Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. (GF)

Pasta Pomodoro

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00

Angel hair tossed with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped garlic, extra virgin olive oil, tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano. (GF)

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$18.00

With our tomato basil Napoli sauce and pecorino romano. (GF)

Penne con Bolognese

Penne con Bolognese

$24.00

Ground beef, ground Italian sausage, roma tomatoes, and bacon. Simmered with Italian red wine, whole peeled tomatoes, parmesan rinds and tomato sauce. Tossed with fresh penne pasta then finished with 12-month age Parmigiano-Reggiano. (GF)

Italian Lasagna

Italian Lasagna

$25.00

Ground beef, ground pork, pancetta, and fresh herbs cooked with red wine, Bolognese sauce, basil pesto ricotta, and italian cheese blend. Topped with roasted garlic béchamel and Italian cheeses, baked until golden brown.

Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo

Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo

$38.00

6oz grilled NY Strip served over fettuccine with a gorgonzola alfredo sauce, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles and balsamic glaze.

Prawns & Sea Scallops

Prawns & Sea Scallops

$32.00

Wild prawns and sea scallops marinated with herbs and olive oil then grilled and served over risotto with pancetta, onions, and parmesan cheese. (GF)

Clams Alla Vongole

Clams Alla Vongole

$35.00

prawns, scallops, manila clams, capers, Castelvetrano olives, basil anchovy butter, oven-dried tomatoes, garlic, white wine, herbs, lemon tossed with spaghetti noodles, and Parmesan cheese. (GF)

Specials

Grilled Chx Berry Salad

$22.00

mixed greens, pecans, blackberries, blueberries, feta cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing. Topped with grilled chicken and peaches

Chef's Risotto

$30.00

Risotto made with lemon zest, ricotta cheese & white wine. Topped with grilled salmon and asparagus

Seafood Linguine

Seafood Linguine

$32.00

Linguine pasta with roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and pancetta in a creamy gorgonzola sauce topped with clams and prawns.

Italian Chicken and Potatoes

$28.00

Mash potatoes with a spicy mushroom cream sauce. Topped with chicken parmesan and grilled asparagus

Clams with Italian Sausage

$32.00Out of stock

white beans, clams & Italian sausage in a white wine with stew tomatoes. Topped with grilled bread

Tri Tip Manicotti

$33.00

Pizzas/Calzones

12" Abella Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Garlic bechamel sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, four cheese house blend, and red onion.

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.

12" Abella Margherite Pizza

12" Abella Margherite Pizza

$20.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.

12" Abella Veggie Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$23.00

12" Four Cheese Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$21.00
12" Abella Margherite Pizza Gluten Free Crust

12" Abella Margherite Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$25.00

12" Pepperoni Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$26.00
12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Gluten Free Crust

12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Gluten Free Crust

$26.00

12" Abella Veggie Pizza Cauliflower Crust

$24.00

12" Four Cheese Pizza Cauliflower Crust

$21.00
12" Abella Margherite Pizza Cauliflower Crust

12" Abella Margherite Pizza Cauliflower Crust

$25.00

12" Pepperoni Pizza Cauliflower Crust

$26.00
12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Cauliflower Crust

12" Abella Carniovre Pizza Cauliflower Crust

$27.00

18" Four Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.

18" Abella Margherite Pizza

18" Abella Margherite Pizza

$28.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$28.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.

18" Abella Carnivore Pizza

18" Abella Carnivore Pizza

$30.00

Tomato basil Napoli, ground fennel sausage, pepperoni, mortadella, salami, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion, four cheese blend, black olives & herbs trio.

18" Veggie

$26.00
Abella Veggie Calzone

Abella Veggie Calzone

$21.00

Garlic bechamel sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta cheese, marinated artichokes, four cheese house blend, and red onion.

Four Cheese Calzone

Four Cheese Calzone

$20.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, and provolone cheese.

Abella Margherite Calzone

Abella Margherite Calzone

$21.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, four cheese blend, and fresh tomatoes.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$20.00

Tomato basil Napoli sauce, pepperoni, and four cheese house blend.

Abella Carnivore Calzone

Abella Carnivore Calzone

$22.00

Tomato basil Napoli, ground fennel sausage, pepperoni, mortadella, salami, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion, four cheese blend, black olives & herbs trio.

Kid's Menu

Kids Stromboli

$9.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Lasagna

$9.00

Kids Penne Bolognese

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Parmesan & Penne

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken

$13.00

Kids Cheese & Fruit Plate

$8.00

Sides/Add On

8oz Side of Dressing

8oz Side of Dressing

$17.00

Our delicious made from scratch dressings are now available for you to take home and add to your favorite salad.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Side Chicken

$11.00

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Side Napoli Sauce

$8.00

Side NY Steak

$15.00

Side Prawns

$11.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Sausage Link

$8.00

Side Scallops

$14.00
To-Go Bread

To-Go Bread

Our signature house bread to-go!

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Espresso Tiramisu Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Espresso Chocolate Cake

$11.00
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$11.00

Marionberry Lemon Cake

$11.00
Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$10.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.00
Double Chocolate Torte

Double Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Cookie Bag

$5.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Salted Carmel Gelato

$6.00

Spumoni

$6.00

Hazelnut Salted Caramel

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Tort

$10.00Out of stock

Fountain & Bottle Drinks

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50+

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Marionberry Lemonade

$4.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Cremosa

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Illy Italian Roast Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Gingerbeer- N/A

$5.00

Beer

Breakside- Pilsner

$7.00

Sunriver Pale Ale

$7.00

Fort George Vortex

$7.00

Btl Peroni

$6.00

Btl Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Btl Coors Light

$5.00

Btl Portland Cider Company

$6.00

Black Butter Porter

$6.00

Btl Coors Light

$5.00

Btl Portland Cider Company

$6.00

Gingerbeer- N/A

$5.00

Cocktails

Abella Bocktail

$11.00Out of stock

Americano

$10.00

Basil Gimlet

$12.00

BFK

$11.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bombardino

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Godfather

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Buttered Bourbon

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Italian Paloma

$11.00

Ki Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$10.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Italiana

$10.00

Mark Ruby

$12.00

Martini- Gin

$10.00

Martini- Vodka

$10.00

Mia Tia

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Montecristo

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Spiked Spritz

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Italian 75

$11.00

Lunch Tuesday - Friday

Abella BLT

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$15.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$14.00

Parmesan Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Side French Fries

$4.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Italian eatery located in Wilsonville, Oregon. A neighborhood favorite.

Website

Location

8309 Southwest Main Street, Suite 200, Wilsonville, OR 97070

Directions

