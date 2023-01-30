Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abells Diner

review star

No reviews yet

23945 Coltons Point Road

Clements, MD 20624

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

Hungry Jack

$13.00

4oz ribeye steak, two eggs any style, home fries and three buttermilk pancakes

Bushwacker

Bushwacker

$10.50

Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and three buttermilk pancakes

The Logger

$9.50

Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and a biscuit topped with sausage gravy

Trimmer

Trimmer

$9.00

Two slices of French Toast with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with home fries

The Quickie

$8.50

Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and two slices of toast

Special

$6.25

Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple and two slices of toast

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

$8.00

Two toasted buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy and home fries

Pop-Pop's Favorite

$9.50

Creamed chipped beef served over three slices of toast with home fries

The Troy

$9.50

Four eggs, six pieces of soft bacon, one piece of sausage and two slices of toast

Bear's Breakfast

$13.00

4 pieces of crispy scrapple, 4 pieces of crispy bacon, 3 eggs over easy topped with fried onions

Breakfast Omelets

Abell's Special Omelet

$11.50

Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, geen pepper and cheese omelet with home fries and toast

Western Omelet

$9.50

Ham, onion, geen pepper and cheese omelet and cheese with home fries and toast

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Ham or bacon and cheese omelet with home fries and toast

Veggie Omelet

$7.00

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and cheese with home fries and toast

Cheese Omelet

$5.75

Cheddar, American or Mozzerella cheese omelet with home fries and toast

Egg Omelet

$5.50

Just egg omelet with home fries and toast

1 Egg Omelet

$3.50

One egged omelet with cheese for a smaller sized breakfast! Add your toppings to make it your own!

Scrapple and Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Two egg omelet with American cheese and two slices of scrapple served with home fries and toast.

Bacon Omelet

$8.50

Four pieces of bacon diced with American Cheese in a fluffy two egg omelet served with home fries and your choice of toast

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

1 Egg Sandwich

$2.25

Any style egg on choice of toast

1 Egg Sandwich 1/2

$1.25

Any style egg on choice of toast

Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Bologna and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Bologna Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Bologna Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Meat Biscuit

$4.25

Ham, bacon , sausage or scrapple on toasted buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Meat Sandwich 1/2

$2.00

Ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on choice of toast

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$2.75

Any style egg with cheese on toasted buttermilk biscuit

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$2.50

Any style egg on choice of toast with cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich 1/2

$1.25

Any style egg on choice of toast with cheese

Egg and Meat Biscuit

$5.25

Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on toasted buttermilk biscuit

Egg and Meat Sandwich 1/2

$2.50

Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on choice of toast

Egg, Cheese and Meat Biscuit

$5.75

Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with cheese on toasted buttermilk biscuit

Egg, Cheese and Meat Sandwich 1/2

$2.25

Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with cheese on choice of toast

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Sausage and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Scrapple and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Scrapple Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Scrapple Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato

$5.50

Kid's Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Three small buttermilk pancakes with or without chocolate chips, choice of ham, bacon, two sausage patties or one piece of scrapple

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Two slices of French Toast with your choice of one piece of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties or one piece of scrapple

Kids Any Style Egg with Toast

$4.25

Any style egg, choice of one piece of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties and one slice of choice toast

Kids Seasonal Pancakes

$5.00

Let us make your little ones smile with a seasonal favorite pancake surprise!

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries - Large

$7.00

Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top and fresh bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries - Small

$6.00

Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top and fresh bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Cheese Fries - Large

$6.00

Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Cheese Fries - Small

$5.00

Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.75

Six deep fried mozzerella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings - Large

$6.00

Golden crisp onion rings deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings - Small

$3.00

Golden crisp onion rings deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Wings (5)

$8.00

5 Bone In Wings Regular, Hot or Sauced Flavors: BBQ, Hot or Old Bay Dry Rub

Chicken Tenders - 4

$6.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Side

$5.00

Chicken Tender - 1

$1.50

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.50

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella topped with chicken

Garden Salad

$5.00

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella topped with steamy grilled chicken

Ham Chef Salad

$8.00

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella with diced country ham served with crackers

Side Salad

$3.50

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella with fresh tuna salad

Basket

Chicken Tender Basket (6)

$10.50

Six Chicken Tenders served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Generous portion of Fried Shrimp served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Your choice of butterfly or boom boom spiced shrimp and your choice of a dipping sauce.

Crab Cake (2) Basket

$26.00

2 Homemade lump crabmeat cakes served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Soft Crab Basket (Seasonal)

$26.00

SEASONAL FAVORITE!! 2 Local Maryland Soft Crab Sandwiches served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Abell Burger (2) Basket

$15.00

2 Handmade Abell Burgers, French Fries and the vegetable of the day. Top your burgers with your choice of included toppings

Chicken Nugget Basket (10)

$10.00

Ten Dinosaur Nuggets served with french fries, vegetable of the day and your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Haddock Basket

$10.50

Large piece of haddock deep fried to a golden brown served with french fries, vegetable of the day and your choice of dipping sauce.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$18.00

2 Abell Cheeseburgers with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Double Hamburger Basket

$16.00

2 Abell Hamburgers stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Sandwiches / Burgers

Hamburger

$6.75

Handmade Abell Burger on a toasted bun served with chips

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Mozzarella, Cheddar) served with chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Mozzarella, Cheddar) 2 pieces of crispy bacon and your preferred toppings, served with chips

Ham Sandwich (Hot or Cold)

$5.00

Country Ham (hot or cold) on your choice of bread served with chips

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Big Bread until golden brown with melted cheese and thick slices of country ham served with chips

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled big bread with a 4 oz steak cooked to perfection with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings served with chips

BLT

$6.50

On your choice of toasted bread with mayo, fresh lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Breast (Grilled or Crispy) Sandwich

$6.75

Juicy chicken patty (crispy or grilled) on a toasted bun and your choice of toppings served with chips

Tuna Fish

$5.50

Generous portion of fresh tuna fish salad on your choice of toasted bread served with chips

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$5.75

Haddock fish filet on a toasted bun served with chips

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

Homemade lump crabmeat cake on a toasted bun served with chips

Soft Crab Sandwich (Seasonal)

$15.00

Local SEASONAL Favorite!! Local Deep Fried Maryland Crab on a toasted hamburger bun served with chips

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Big Bread Grilled served with chips

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.25

Three Layer Giant Club: Country Ham, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on toasted white bread served with chips

Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

Cold or Fried Bologna on white bread served with chips

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

2 Abell Cheeseburgers with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with chips

Double Hamburger

$12.00

2 Abell Hamburgers stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with chips

Subs

Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.50

Toasted hoagie bun with ribeye chopped steak and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips

Steak and Cheese Sub 1/2

$4.25

6" Toasted hoagie bun with ribeye chopped steak and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub

$9.50

Toasted hoagie bun with petite diced chicken and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub 1/2

$4.25

6" Toasted hoagie bun with petite diced chicken and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips

Flatbread

Naan flatbread toasted

Steak and Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Chopped seasoned ribeye steak with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings served with chips

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Flatbread

$7.50

Chopped petite seasoned grilled chicken cuts, melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings served with chips

Platter

Boneless Chicken Bites

$7.50

Generous portion of plain boneless chicken bites served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce

Spicy Chicken Bites

$7.50

Generous portion of spicy boneless chicken bites served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce

Chicken Wing Platter - Regular

$9.50

(5) Bone In Wings- Plain/ unsauced served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce

Chicken Wing Platter - Hot

$9.50

(5) Spicy Hot Bone In Wings served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Chicken Tender Platter (4)

$8.00

(4) Chicken Tenders deep fried to perfection served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce

Fish Fillet Sandwich Platter

$7.50

Golden brown haddock on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Add your choice of toppings to customize the sandwich your way!

Crab Cake Platter

$18.00

Handmade lump crabmeat cake, grilled or deep fried to perfection, served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce

Soft Crab Platter

$18.00

LOCAL and SEASONAL FAVORITE Deep fried local soft blue crabs cooked to perfection served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Abell Burger Platter

$9.75

Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day

4 oz. Ribeye Steak Platter

$10.75

4 oz Ribeye steak cooked to perfection, served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Abell Cheeseburger Platter

$10.75

Handmade Abell Burger topped with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Cheddar, Mozzarella) your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Abell Bacon Cheeseburger Platter

$11.75

Handmade Abell Burger topped with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Cheddar, Mozzarella) two slices of crispy bacon, your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day

Pizza

Pizza 12 "

$7.25

12' pizza with red sauce and cheese. Add your choice of toppings!

Pizza 10 "

$6.25

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.75

Five dino nuggets, french fries and applesauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Three chicken tenders, french fries and applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

with fries and applesauce

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

with fries and applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

with fries and applesauce

Dessert

Dessert - Apple Pie

$4.00

Dessert- Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Dessert- Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.50

Dessert- 5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Dessert- Lemon Merigune Pie

$4.50

Dessert- Ice Cream

$3.50

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a small town diner with a BIG-time taste! Enjoy a good country breakfast or hearty lunch and a rotating daily special! Finish off your stay with a sweet dessert treat! We can't wait to serve you!!

Location

23945 Coltons Point Road, Clements, MD 20624

Directions

