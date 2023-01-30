Abells Diner
23945 Coltons Point Road
Clements, MD 20624
Breakfast Specials
Hungry Jack
4oz ribeye steak, two eggs any style, home fries and three buttermilk pancakes
Bushwacker
Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and three buttermilk pancakes
The Logger
Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and a biscuit topped with sausage gravy
Trimmer
Two slices of French Toast with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with home fries
The Quickie
Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries and two slices of toast
Special
Two eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple and two slices of toast
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast
Two toasted buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy and home fries
Pop-Pop's Favorite
Creamed chipped beef served over three slices of toast with home fries
The Troy
Four eggs, six pieces of soft bacon, one piece of sausage and two slices of toast
Bear's Breakfast
4 pieces of crispy scrapple, 4 pieces of crispy bacon, 3 eggs over easy topped with fried onions
Breakfast Omelets
Abell's Special Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, geen pepper and cheese omelet with home fries and toast
Western Omelet
Ham, onion, geen pepper and cheese omelet and cheese with home fries and toast
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Ham or bacon and cheese omelet with home fries and toast
Veggie Omelet
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and cheese with home fries and toast
Cheese Omelet
Cheddar, American or Mozzerella cheese omelet with home fries and toast
Egg Omelet
Just egg omelet with home fries and toast
1 Egg Omelet
One egged omelet with cheese for a smaller sized breakfast! Add your toppings to make it your own!
Scrapple and Cheese Omelet
Two egg omelet with American cheese and two slices of scrapple served with home fries and toast.
Bacon Omelet
Four pieces of bacon diced with American Cheese in a fluffy two egg omelet served with home fries and your choice of toast
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Breakfast Sandwiches
1 Egg Sandwich
Any style egg on choice of toast
1 Egg Sandwich 1/2
Any style egg on choice of toast
Bacon and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg Sandwich
Bologna and Cheese Sandwich
Bologna Egg and Cheese
Bologna Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Meat Biscuit
Ham, bacon , sausage or scrapple on toasted buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Meat Sandwich 1/2
Ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on choice of toast
Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Any style egg with cheese on toasted buttermilk biscuit
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Any style egg on choice of toast with cheese
Egg and Cheese Sandwich 1/2
Any style egg on choice of toast with cheese
Egg and Meat Biscuit
Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on toasted buttermilk biscuit
Egg and Meat Sandwich 1/2
Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple on choice of toast
Egg, Cheese and Meat Biscuit
Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with cheese on toasted buttermilk biscuit
Egg, Cheese and Meat Sandwich 1/2
Any style egg, ham, bacon, sausage or scrapple with cheese on choice of toast
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Egg Sandwich
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg Sandwich
Scrapple and Cheese Sandwich
Scrapple Egg and Cheese
Scrapple Egg Sandwich
Bacon Lettuce and Tomato
Kid's Breakfast
Kids Pancakes
Three small buttermilk pancakes with or without chocolate chips, choice of ham, bacon, two sausage patties or one piece of scrapple
Kids French Toast
Two slices of French Toast with your choice of one piece of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties or one piece of scrapple
Kids Any Style Egg with Toast
Any style egg, choice of one piece of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties and one slice of choice toast
Kids Seasonal Pancakes
Let us make your little ones smile with a seasonal favorite pancake surprise!
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries - Large
Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top and fresh bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Bacon Cheese Fries - Small
Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top and fresh bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Cheese Fries - Large
Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Cheese Fries - Small
Order of french fries topped with gooey cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a dust of our shake on top. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Six deep fried mozzerella sticks served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings - Large
Golden crisp onion rings deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings - Small
Golden crisp onion rings deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Wings (5)
5 Bone In Wings Regular, Hot or Sauced Flavors: BBQ, Hot or Old Bay Dry Rub
Chicken Tenders - 4
Boom Boom Shrimp Side
Chicken Tender - 1
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella topped with chicken
Garden Salad
Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cucumbers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella topped with steamy grilled chicken
Ham Chef Salad
Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella with diced country ham served with crackers
Side Salad
Tuna Salad
Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, cheddar and mozzarella with fresh tuna salad
Basket
Chicken Tender Basket (6)
Six Chicken Tenders served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Fried Shrimp Basket
Generous portion of Fried Shrimp served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Your choice of butterfly or boom boom spiced shrimp and your choice of a dipping sauce.
Crab Cake (2) Basket
2 Homemade lump crabmeat cakes served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Soft Crab Basket (Seasonal)
SEASONAL FAVORITE!! 2 Local Maryland Soft Crab Sandwiches served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Abell Burger (2) Basket
2 Handmade Abell Burgers, French Fries and the vegetable of the day. Top your burgers with your choice of included toppings
Chicken Nugget Basket (10)
Ten Dinosaur Nuggets served with french fries, vegetable of the day and your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Haddock Basket
Large piece of haddock deep fried to a golden brown served with french fries, vegetable of the day and your choice of dipping sauce.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Basket
2 Abell Cheeseburgers with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Double Hamburger Basket
2 Abell Hamburgers stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Sandwiches / Burgers
Hamburger
Handmade Abell Burger on a toasted bun served with chips
Cheeseburger
Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Mozzarella, Cheddar) served with chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Mozzarella, Cheddar) 2 pieces of crispy bacon and your preferred toppings, served with chips
Ham Sandwich (Hot or Cold)
Country Ham (hot or cold) on your choice of bread served with chips
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Big Bread until golden brown with melted cheese and thick slices of country ham served with chips
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Grilled big bread with a 4 oz steak cooked to perfection with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings served with chips
BLT
On your choice of toasted bread with mayo, fresh lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Breast (Grilled or Crispy) Sandwich
Juicy chicken patty (crispy or grilled) on a toasted bun and your choice of toppings served with chips
Tuna Fish
Generous portion of fresh tuna fish salad on your choice of toasted bread served with chips
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Haddock fish filet on a toasted bun served with chips
Crabcake Sandwich
Homemade lump crabmeat cake on a toasted bun served with chips
Soft Crab Sandwich (Seasonal)
Local SEASONAL Favorite!! Local Deep Fried Maryland Crab on a toasted hamburger bun served with chips
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Big Bread Grilled served with chips
Club Sandwich
Three Layer Giant Club: Country Ham, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on toasted white bread served with chips
Bologna Sandwich
Cold or Fried Bologna on white bread served with chips
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 Abell Cheeseburgers with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with chips
Double Hamburger
2 Abell Hamburgers stacked tall with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun served with chips
Subs
Steak and Cheese Sub
Toasted hoagie bun with ribeye chopped steak and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips
Steak and Cheese Sub 1/2
6" Toasted hoagie bun with ribeye chopped steak and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub
Toasted hoagie bun with petite diced chicken and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub 1/2
6" Toasted hoagie bun with petite diced chicken and melted mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings served with potato chips
Flatbread
Platter
Boneless Chicken Bites
Generous portion of plain boneless chicken bites served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Bites
Generous portion of spicy boneless chicken bites served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce
Chicken Wing Platter - Regular
(5) Bone In Wings- Plain/ unsauced served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce
Chicken Wing Platter - Hot
(5) Spicy Hot Bone In Wings served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Chicken Tender Platter (4)
(4) Chicken Tenders deep fried to perfection served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce
Fish Fillet Sandwich Platter
Golden brown haddock on a toasted bun served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Add your choice of toppings to customize the sandwich your way!
Crab Cake Platter
Handmade lump crabmeat cake, grilled or deep fried to perfection, served with french fries and vegetable of the day. Enjoy with your choice of one dipping sauce
Soft Crab Platter
LOCAL and SEASONAL FAVORITE Deep fried local soft blue crabs cooked to perfection served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Abell Burger Platter
Handmade Abell Burger with your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day
4 oz. Ribeye Steak Platter
4 oz Ribeye steak cooked to perfection, served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Abell Cheeseburger Platter
Handmade Abell Burger topped with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Cheddar, Mozzarella) your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day
Abell Bacon Cheeseburger Platter
Handmade Abell Burger topped with your choice of cheese (Swiss, American, Cheddar, Mozzarella) two slices of crispy bacon, your choice of toppings, served with french fries and vegetable of the day
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a small town diner with a BIG-time taste! Enjoy a good country breakfast or hearty lunch and a rotating daily special! Finish off your stay with a sweet dessert treat! We can't wait to serve you!!
23945 Coltons Point Road, Clements, MD 20624