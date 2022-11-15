Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Aberdeen Barn

1,915 Reviews

$$$

5805 Northampton Blvd

Virginia beach, VA 23455

Popular Items

Cup She Crab Soup
Baked Oysters Rockefeller
Bowl She Crab Soup

Appetizers

Fried Oysters Rockefeller

Fried Oysters Rockefeller

$13.99

Barn exclusive specialty.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Bites

Chesapeake Bay Crab Bites

$15.90

Mini crab cakes fried until golden brown and served with sweet and spicy chili sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.90

Fresh sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, brushed with Irish butter and baked.

Captain's Crabcake

Captain's Crabcake

$22.90

“Simply the best” our chefs specialty made with fresh lump crab meat.

Teriyaki Steak Bites

Teriyaki Steak Bites

$13.90

Tenderloin of beef, marinated and grilled.

Escargot

$16.90

1/2 dozen broiled in herb butter.

Buffalo Wings

$16.90
Spicy Maple Grilled Wings

Spicy Maple Grilled Wings

$16.90

Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.90

Flash fried and served with sweet chili sauce and garlic aioli.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.90

Fresh jumbo shrimp, lightly battered and fried to a golden brown.

Lollipop Lamb Chops

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$19.40

French cut, blackened, New Zealand chops. Seared and accompanied with a side of mint jelly.

Sunny's Steamed Shrimp

Sunny's Steamed Shrimp

$29.90

One pound, wild jumbo shrimp, peeled and seasoned.

4\4 Oyster Special

$15.99

Blue Crab Dip

$24.90

Made from scratch, served with toasted garlic toasts.

French Onion Soup

$9.90
Cup She Crab Soup

Cup She Crab Soup

$7.77

54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”

Bowl She Crab Soup

$14.90

Soft Shell Appetizer (3)

$18.99Out of stock

Onion rings

$12.99

2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$17.99

Raw Bar

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

$13.99

Half dozen oysters stuffed with fresh spinach, garlic butter, bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Clam Steamers 1 dz

$9.99Out of stock

Clam Steamers 2 dz

$12.99Out of stock
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.90

Noisy Oyster

$9.50

Raw Oysters 1 dz

$24.90

Raw Oysters 1/2 dz

$14.90

Slurp n Burp

$9.50

Steamed Oysters 1 dz

$24.90

Steamed Oysters 1/2 dz

$14.90

The Perfect Storm

$26.90

Jalapeno Popper Oysters

$13.99

Baked and Jalapeño Oysters

$15.99

Seafood Entrees

All seafood entrees include a house salad with your choice of dressing or a modern Caesar salad or the Greek salad. And a choice of steak fries, broccoli, mashed potatoes or sweet fries.

Pan Seared Scallops (6)

$45.00

Salmon

$36.00

Flounder

$36.00

Rockfish

$38.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$38.99

Four 3oz Lobster Tails

$58.99

King Crab Legs 1 lb

$150.00
King Crab Legs 2 lbs

King Crab Legs 2 lbs

$225.00

Broiled Cake & Fried Shrimp

$48.90

Fried Shrimp Entree

$38.90

Fried Oysters Entree

$38.90

Fried Shrimp & Oysters

$35.90
Salmon Oscar

Salmon Oscar

$40.70

Fresh salmon, fresh lump crab meat and bearnaise sauce.

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$44.99

The best in Virginia! Fresh flounder stuffed with our chefs signature crab cake recipe and broiled in herb butter.

Stuffed Shrimp & Salmon

Stuffed Shrimp & Salmon

$42.90

Wild shrimp stuffed with our chefs signature crab cake recipe and broiled in herb butter.

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$45.90

Fresh fish of the day,shrimp, lump crabmeat, asparagus and hollandaise sauce.

Crab Cakes

$48.90

Chesapeake bays best. The same recipe started in 1966. Fresh jumbo lump crab cakes served with zesty tartar sauce.

Rockfish Oscar

$46.99Out of stock

Wild caught swordfish, fresh lump crabmeat and signature bearnaise.

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$48.90

Grouper, scallops,shrimp, oysters, and a signature crab cake and hush puppies.

Mahi Oscar

$42.99

4 Soft Shell Crabs

$44.99Out of stock

Chefs & Steaks

All steak dinners include a house salad with choice of dressing or modern Caesar salad or Greek salad and choice of bake potatoe, steak fries, broccoli, mash potatoes, or sweet fries.

10 oz NY Strip

$48.90

12 oz NY Strip

$54.90

18 oz NY Strip

$72.90

10 oz Delmonico

$48.90
14 oz Delmonico

14 oz Delmonico

$54.90

20 oz Delmonico

$72.00

6 oz Sirloin

$34.90

8 oz Sirloin

$36.90
14 oz Sirloin

14 oz Sirloin

$44.90

The Porterhouse 28 oz

$84.90
T Bone ( over 18 oz.)

T Bone ( over 18 oz.)

$64.90
14 oz Prime Rib

14 oz Prime Rib

$54.00
20 oz Prime Rib

20 oz Prime Rib

$72.00
Lamb Chops Entree

Lamb Chops Entree

$46.90
Cowboy Cut Delmonico

Cowboy Cut Delmonico

$64.70

Gus' Prime 10oz Filet (Pepperjack)

$78.90

10 ounce filet topped with pepperjack cheese

Sirloin Oscar

$48.90

8 oz. sirloin topped with wild lump crab meat and bearnaise sauce.

Queen Tomahawk Ribeye (38oz.)

$125.00
King Tomahawk Ribeye ( 48oz.)

King Tomahawk Ribeye ( 48oz.)

$145.00

Bone-In Filet

$149.99

10 Oz Wagyu

$285.00
16 Oz Wagyu

16 Oz Wagyu

$385.00

Dry Aged KC Strip

$149.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Porterhouse

$215.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Tbone

$149.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Cowboy

$135.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Tomahawk 48oz

$189.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

All Surf and turfs include a house salad with choice of dressing or modern Caesar salad or Greek salad and your choice of baked potatoe , steak fries, mash potatoes, broccoli, or sweet potatoe fries.

7 oz Filet & 2 Lobsters

$84.99

12 oz Ny Strip & 2 Lobsters

$84.99

13 oz Ribeye & 2 Lobsters

$84.99

16 oz Tbone & 2 Lobsters

$84.99

13 oz Prime Rib & 2 Lobsters

$80.99
7 oz Filet & 4 Lobsters

7 oz Filet & 4 Lobsters

$104.99

12 oz Ny Strip & 4 Lobsters

$104.99

13 oz Ribeye & 4 Lobsters

$104.99

16 oz Tbone & 4 Lobsters

$104.99

13 oz Prime Rib & 4 Lobsters

$104.99

Dinner Specials

All dinner specials include a house salad with your choice of dressing or modern Caesar salad or Greek salad and your choice of steak fries, broccoli, mashed potatoes, or sweet potatoe fries.

Fish n Chips

$33.40

Lightly battered fresh grouper filet, zesty tarter sauce with a choice of side.

Cajun Salmon

$36.40

Baked salmon seasoned in Cajun spices served with sweet and chili sauce.

10 oz Prime Rib

$49.50
Cajun Pork & Grouper

Cajun Pork & Grouper

$38.70

Sterling silver premium pork chop paired with a fresh fried grouper fillet.

Fried Flounder

$36.40

Lightly breaded And perfectly fried.

Crown Cut Pork Chops

Crown Cut Pork Chops

$36.90

Gus' Blue Sirloin

$36.90

8 oz center cut with melted blue cheese and onion straws.

Fried Crabcake & Grouper

$37.90

Salmon & Fried Shrimp

$37.70

Fried Flounder & Shrimp

$38.70

Yanni's Chicken Breast

$29.40

Pasta

All pasta entrees include a house salad with your choice of dressing or modern Caesar salad or Greek salad.

Chicken Alfredo

$36.90

Fresh cream, fresh fettuccine pasta and broccoli.

Seafood Alfredo

$38.90

Fresh cream, fresh fettuccine pasta, broccoli, shrimp and scallops.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$35.90

Chicken smothered with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta.

Add-Ons

1 lb King Crab Legs

$125.00

Soft Shell Oscar Topper(1)

$11.99Out of stock

1 Soft Shell Crabs

$9.99Out of stock

Two 4 oz Tails

$29.99

12oz Lobster Add On

$45.00Out of stock

4 oz Lobster Tail

$16.90

Asparagus

$8.90

Bacon Bits

$2.99
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$11.90

Bacon/Blue Topper

$5.90

Baked Potato

$6.50

Blue Cheese Topper

$4.40

Broccoli

$4.95

One Scallop Add

$7.77

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Truffled Crab Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Fried Scallops add (5)

$24.90Out of stock

Greek Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$8.99

Hushpuppies

$5.90

Loaded 1lb Baked Potato

$9.90

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.90

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Onion Rings Side

$5.50

Oscar Style Lump Topper

$11.99

Pepperjack Cheese

$3.00

Plain Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Sauteed Mush & Onions

$4.90

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.90

Sauteed Onions

$3.90

Sauteed Spinach

$7.90

Steak Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Extra Bread

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$16.75

Carrot Cake

$16.75

Key Lime Pie

$12.25
Lemon Berry Cake

Lemon Berry Cake

$12.25

Lemoncello

$12.25

Tuxedo Mousse

$11.25

Kids Ice Cream

Birthday Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.25

Ala Mode Vanilla

$3.25

Apps

She Crab Soup

$7.77

Baked Rockefeller

$15.90

Calamari

$16.90

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.90

Escargot

$16.90

Maple Wings

$16.90

Lamb Chops App

$20.90

Crab Bites

$17.90

1\2 dz Raw Oysters

$14.90

Bacon Scallops

$22.90

1 dz raw oysters

$26.90

Teriyaki steak bites

$13.90

Bowl Of She Crab

$14.90

Fried Crabcake App

$22.90

Fried Shrimp App

$15.90

Crabcake App

$22.90

Entrees

TBone

$64.90

New York Strip

$54.00

Sirloin

$37.90

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$39.00

Salmon Oscar

$42.00

BroiledCake &Fried Shrimp

$48.90

Prime Rib 10 Oz

$48.90

Prime Rib 15 Oz.

$54.90

Pork Chops

$37.90

Chicken Parmesan

$36.90

King Crab 2lbs

$225.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$145.00

Lamb Chops Dinner

$46.90

22oz Cowboy Ribeye

$64.90

Stuffed Flounder and Shrimp

$45.90

Fried Fish & Shrimp

$42.90

Twin Lump Crab Cakes

$48.90

Pork Chop & Grouper

$42.00

Bone-in Filet

$149.00

14 oz Ribeye

$54.00

Cajun Salmon

$36.90

Porterhouse

$88.00

Fried seafood platter

$45.95

Lamb, Shrimp, & Salmon

$47.90

Add ons

Lump Crab Topper

$16.90

Blue Chz Crumbles

$5.90

Steamed Asparagus

$8.90

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.90

Sauteed Onions

$4.90

4 oz Lobster Tail

$16.90

Crab Mac

$16.90

Loaded 1lb potato

$8.90

Garlic Spinach

$8.90

Mush + onion

$4.90

Two 4 oz Tails

$29.99

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$12.90

Make Combo

Add on Fried Shrimp (5)

$13.90

Add on Crab Cake

$18.90

Add on Fried Grouper

$13.90

Add On fried Scallops

$19.90

Add on seared scallops

$19.90

Add on 4oz Lobster Tail

$16.90

Fried Crabcake Add

$15.90

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$125 Gift Card

$125.00

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

$25 Gift Card (Copy)

$25.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach, VA 23455

Directions

