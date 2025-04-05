Brewpubs & Breweries
Abettor Brewing
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.
301 W Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391
