Abettor Brewing

66 Reviews

301 W Lexington Ave

Winchester, KY 40391

Order Again

Draft Offerings

Blackberry Blonde- Fruited Ale

$12.00
Blackberry Hefeweizen

$12.00
Blood Orange Hefeweizen

$12.00
Blue Eyed Blonde- Blueberry Blonde

$12.00
Carmalita- Hoppy Caramel Amber

$12.00
Dog Days- Hefeweizen

$12.00
Drops Of Summer- Watermelon Session

$12.00
Espression- Espresso Session Ale

$12.00
Fanny Cole If It's The Peaches- Peach Cider

$12.00
Fanny Cole Pome-Digitty Pomegranate Cider

$12.00
Fanny Cole Something Something In The Orange- Blood Orange Cider

$12.00
Jacked-O-Lantern- Coffee Pumpkin Ale

$12.00
Key Lime Curst- Key Lime Lager

$12.00
Lil' Red- Session Red Ale

$12.00
Marzen- Oktoberfest

$12.00
Michelob Ultra- Currently Out Of Stock

$12.00

Light Lager

Praise Dale- Pale Ale

$12.00
Valkyrie- Norwegian Blonde

$12.00
VanderPumpkin Rules!- Pumpkin Ale

VEPO- Hard Seltzer

$12.00

Wine

Harkness Edwards Big Red- Semi-Sweet Red

Harkness Edwards Danger- Blush

Harkness Edwards Fling- Chardonnay

Harkness Edwards Taste The Sun- Vidal Blanc Sweet White

Liquor

Absolut

Blanton's

Bowman Brothers

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit

Castle & Key Roots of Ruin Gin

Espolon Silver

Four Roses

Four Roses Small Batch

Full Bar Available

Grey Goose

Henry McKenna 10 Year

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jim Beam

Jose Cuervo Gold

Kentucky Moonshine Smoked Apple Pie

Kentucky Moonshine Smoked Cranberry

Kettle One

Maker's Mark

Milagro Silver

New Rift Single Barrel

Russell's Single Barrel Rye

St. George Absinthe

Tito's

Weller Special Reserve

Wildcat Willy's Boone's Settlement Rye

Wildcat Willy's Sweet Potato Moonshine

Woodford Reserve

Food Trucks

Tuesday- Taco's Luna y mas 5:00-9:00

Wednesday-Friday Bell On Wheels 5:00-9:00

Saturday- Bell On Wheels 11:00-3:00 & 5:00-9:00

Sunday- Bell On Wheels 3:00-8:00

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.

Website

Location

301 W Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391

Directions

