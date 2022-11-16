Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Abhi Eatery and bar

review star

No reviews yet

2721 Cahaba Rd.

Birmingham, AL 35223

Order Again

Popular Items

Tempura Fried Green Beans
Momos (Turkey)
Wham Bam Birmingham Roll

Let's Share

Beer Batter Eggplant

Beer Batter Eggplant

$9.00

Battered and fried eggplant with togorashi sauce

Belly Dancer

$19.00
Chickpea and shitake Wrap

Chickpea and shitake Wrap

$12.00

Stirfried with bulgogi sauce . Locally grown buttercrunch lettuce on side.

Coconut Curry Soup

$6.00

With scallions

Edamame

$9.00

Grilled with himalayan pink salt .

K . F. C

K . F. C

$12.00

With house sweet sauce

Lumpia

Lumpia

$9.00

Filipino egg roll with turkey, carrot, celery, water chestnut & house sweet sauce.

Miso Soup

$5.00

With scallions

Momo (Pork)

$10.00

House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette

Momos (Turkey)

Momos (Turkey)

$10.00

House made steamed Nepalese dumplings in an Alabama tomato vinaigrette

Pan Fried Momo

$11.00
Pork Belly w/ Steam Buns

Pork Belly w/ Steam Buns

$17.00

Jalapeno, red and green bell peppers .

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$18.00

With calamansi ponzu & jalapenos

Tako Salad

$14.00

Steamed octopus, cucumber, mint, green onions, cherry tomatoes, peanuts, cilantro, & sesame ginger vinaigrette

Tempura Fried Green Beans

Tempura Fried Green Beans

$9.00

With Togorashi sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared tuna with wasabi aioli

Udon ginger scallion sauce

$12.00

Thick Japanese steamed noodles with ginger scallion sauce

Udon peanut sauce

$12.00

Thick Japanese steamed noodles with peanut sauce

Unagi bowl

$16.00

Smoked fresh water eel over sushi rice and scallions .

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Sesame Caesar salad

$11.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, cucumber, mint, green onions, ginger, tomato, peanut, cilantro & sesame ginger vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with ponzu dressing

Spicy Bangkok Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing

Spicy Pork Mint Salad

$15.00

Grilled pork, mixed greens, mint, ginger, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, peanuts, cucumber and house citrus dressing

Spicy Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing

Spicy Steak Salad

$16.00

Grilled beef, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing

Spicy Tofu Salad

$12.00

Fried tofu, mixed greens, mint, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, cucumber and house citrus dressing

Sekuwa (Grilled Skewers)

Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

With korean bbq sauce

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$10.00

sesame seed , green onions and korean bbq sauce

House Marinated Beef Skewers

$11.00

with house sweet sauce

Lemongrass Chicken Skewers

$10.00

with honey srirachha sauce

Marinated Lamb Chops Skewers

$19.00Out of stock

Shanghai Pork Belly Skewers

$11.00

with honey srirachha sauce

No Share Features

Chicken Sizzler

Chicken Sizzler

$16.00

Red and green bell peppers, onions and side of premium jasmine rice

Kathmandu Turkey Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions and side of tempura green beans .

Nepalese Lamb Curry

Nepalese Lamb Curry

$25.00

Authentic slow cooked lamb over premium jasmine rice garnished with onions and cilantro

Plate Share

$5.00

Sushi Rolls

Abhi's Beer Battered Roll

$16.00

Tuna , Cream cheese ,smoked salmon, flash fried with aioli, srirachha & eel sauce.

Bama Crunch Roll

$14.00

Fresh Tuna , Cream cheese ,masago, tempura & eel sauce

Blazer Roll

$15.00

Crab , avocado , cucumber topped with avocado and abhi aioli.

California Roll

$9.00

Crab, avocado & cucumber

Cruchy Cali Roll

$9.00

Crab , avocado , cucumber & tempura

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber,masago & eel sauce

Diplomat Roll

Diplomat Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura ,cucumber , spicy tuna ,smoked salmon topped with tuna, salmon, avocado ,wasabi aioli and eel sauce.

Double Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with steamed shrimp, avocado & eel sauce

Dragons Breath Roll

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber , spicy tuna ,shrimp tempura topped with tuna, hot sauce and eel sauce

Electric Eel Roll

Electric Eel Roll

$15.00

Crab , avocado , cucumber topped with smoked eel and eel sauce

Everest Roll

$15.00

Salmon , cucumber ,avocado & tuna

Fire Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna , avocado , cucumber topped with fresh tuna , avocado, abhi aioli & sriracha

Godzilla

$16.00

Avocado , cucumber , spicy tuna , shrimp tempura topped with tuna , hot sauce and eel sauce

Hot Asian Roll

$15.00

Crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna ,tempura sriracha and eel sauce.

Magic City Roll

$15.00

Tempura, cream cheese , masago, spicy tuna , avocado , jalapeño , sriracha and eel sauce .

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab , cucumber, avocado topped with tuna , salmon & steamed shrimp.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

salmon , avocado and cucumber

Sexy Lady Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with crab , tempura , abhi aioli and eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Crab , avocado , cucumber topped with fresh salmon ,sriracha and eel sauce .

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura , crab , cucumber , avocado , masago ,sriracha and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Seasoned tuna , avocado and cucumber with abhi aioli

Summit Roll

$15.00

salmon , green onion , cucumber , tuna , hamachi and tobiko

Super Creme Crunch Roll

$15.00

Cream cheese , masago , tempura, topped with smoked salmon and eel sauce

The Villager Roll

The Villager Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura , cucumber , smoked salmon ,topped with tuna tataki, honey sriracha ,eel sauce and green onions

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Snow crab , avocado , cucumber topped with steamed shrimp .

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$11.00

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Yuca , avocado , cucumber and carrot

Wham Bam Birmingham Roll

Wham Bam Birmingham Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura , avocado , cucumber topped with seared salmon , wasabi aioli and eel sauce .

Yuca Roll

$11.00

Yuca , avocado , cucumber , carrot on soy wrap

Chirasi Bowl

$65.00

Nigiri (2 pcs)

Baby Octopus nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

Braised Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Ebi nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon Belly nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Ottoro Nigiri

$16.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi (3 pcs)

Braised Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Ottoro Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$15.00

Baby Octopus Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Bowls

Balinese Beef Rendang Bowl

$21.00

slow cooked beef over premium jasmine rice, garnished with cilantro

Bangkok Penang Curry

Bangkok Penang Curry

$12.00

coconut milk, bell pepper, thai basil over premium jasmine rice

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, carrot, edamame, cucumber, mixed greens, cilantro, tofu and ginger scallion sauce over premium jasmine rice .

Bunless Burger Bowl (Turkey)

$14.00

Seasoned turkey patty on mixed greens, tomato, onions and pickled carrots.

Momo Bowl

$20.00
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Avocado, tomato, serrano peppers, masago, cucumber, crispy salmon skin , shrimp chips, salmon and tuna

Pork Belly Bowl

Pork Belly Bowl

$17.00

Stir fried pork belly with onions, bell peppers, jalapeno and cilantro over premium jasmine rice

Salmon Belly Bowl ( Belly Dancer )

$19.00

Spicy Poke Bowl

$18.00

Avocado, tomato, serrano peppers, masago, cucumber, crispy salmon skin , shrimp chips, smoked salmon, spicy tuna and abhi aioli

Noodle Bowls

Black Bean Chili Bowl

Black Bean Chili Bowl

$11.00

Spicy chicken broth, wheat noodles, carrots, cilantro, green onion, spinach and bean sprouts (add meat extra)

Iron Bowl

$12.00

spicy chicken broth, rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, spinach, tree ear mushrooms and carrot (add meat extra)

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$14.00

Northern thai curry, egg noodles, fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, onions and cilantro. (add meat extra)

Miso Ramen

$12.00

Bonito broth, wheat noodles, green onions, cilantro and spinach (add meat extra)

Ramen Bowl

$13.00

Pork broth, wheat noodle, carrot, cilantro, scallion, bean sprouts, shitake mushroom, tree ear mushroom and soft boiled egg (add meat extra)

Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.00

Spicy bonito broth, wheat noodles, green onions, cilantro and spinach (add meat extra)

Thukpa

$11.00

Tibetan style noodle soup, rice noodles, house made chicken broth, carrot, spinach, green onions and cilantro (add meat extra)

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.00

Veggie broth, tofu, rice noodles, carrot, cilantro, green onion, bean sprouts, shitake mushroom, tree ear mushroom and spinach. (add meat extra)

The Hangover Ramen

The Hangover Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Pork broth, minced pork, shredded pork belly, bamboo shoots, pickled egg.

Desserts

UBE - Purple Yam Ice Cream

$7.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Nutella Banana Eggroll

$9.00

Banana and nutella in wonton wrapper ,fried and topped with hersey's chocolate syrup, cinnamon sugar and house made whipcream

Mango Icecream

$7.00

Ube Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

add Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Add beef

$6.00

add Pork

$5.00

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

add Shrimp

$7.00

Add / Side crab

$4.00

add Avacado

$3.00

add Beef

$6.00

add Chicken

$5.00

add Peanut

$1.00

add Ramen Egg

$3.00

add Spinach

$1.00

add Sunny Side Egg

$3.00

add Tofu

$4.00

add Tomato

$1.00

add Tuna

$6.00

CAKE CHARGE

$20.00

Chilli Oil

$1.00

CORK FEE

$25.00

House Hot Sauce

$1.00

Plate Share

$5.00

Side Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Buns

$4.00

Side of Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Momo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Penang Sauce

$7.00

Side of Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Rice Noodles

$2.00

SIde of Salmon

$5.00

Side of Shitake Mushroom

$2.00

Side of Tree Ear Mushroom

$1.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Wheat Noodles

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Sub Udon Noodles

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Asian Fusion restaurant owned and operated by Nepalese chef Abhi Sainju.

2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham, AL 35223

Abhi Eatery and Bar image
Abhi Eatery and Bar image
Abhi Eatery and Bar image
Abhi Eatery and Bar image

