Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Abhi Eatery and bar
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Asian Fusion restaurant owned and operated by Nepalese chef Abhi Sainju.
Location
2721 Cahaba Rd., Birmingham, AL 35223
Gallery
