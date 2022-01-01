Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Abhi Eatery and Bar Summit

review star

No reviews yet

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104

Birmingham, AL 35243

Let's Share

Beer Batter Eggplant

$9.00

Egg plant dipped in Abhi's special beer batter, deep fried and served with togarashi sauce

Belly Dancer

$19.00

Coconut Curry Soup

$6.00

Scallions

Edamame

$9.00

Sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt.

Ginger Scallion Noodles

$10.00

KFC Lollipop

$12.00

Lumpia

$8.00

Filipino egg roll with turkey, carrots, celery, water chestnuts & house sweet sauce

Miso Soup

$5.00

scallions

Momo Wonton Soup

$12.00

House made Nepalese dumplings in a chicken broth with spinach, scallions and cilantro

Momos

$10.00

House made Nepalese style dumplings steamed with ground turkey in a Alabama tomato vinaigrette sauce

Pan-fried momo

$11.00

House made Nepalese dumplings pan fried served with an alabama tomato vinaigrette sauce

Pork Belly w/ Steam Buns

$17.00

Pork belly, jalapeno, red and green bell peppers and onions.

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Calamansi ponzu & jalapenos

Tako Salad

$15.00

Steamed octopus, cucumber. mint, green onions, ginger, tomato, peanuts, cilantro & sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Tempura Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Served with togarashi sauce

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared tuna with wasabi aioli

Unagi Bowl

$16.00

Smoked fresh water eel over sushi rice & scallions

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

With house ponzu sauce

Sipcy Pork Mint Salad

$15.00

Grilled pork, mixed greens, mint, ginger, tomato, thai basil, cilantro, onions, scallions, peanuts, cucumber & house dressing citrus dressing.

Spicy Bangkok Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, onions, scallions, thai basil, cucumbers, onions & house citrus dressing

Spicy Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, thai basil, mint, onions, scallions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber & house citrus dressing.

Spicy Steak Salad

$16.00

Grilled beef, mixed greens, onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, scallions, thai basil, cucumber & house citrus dressing.

Sekuwa (Grilled Skewers)

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Korean bbq sauce, scallions and sesame seed .

Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Korean bbq sauce

House Marinated Beef Skewers

$12.00

House sweet sauce

Lemongrass Chicken Skewers

$11.00

honey sriracha sauce

Marinated Lamb Chops Skewers

$19.00Out of stock

Garnished with cilantro.

Shanghai Pork Belly Skewers

$12.00

honey sriracha sauce

No Share Features & curry

Balinese beef rendang

$21.00

Curry of all curries, over premium jasmine rice

Bangkok penang w/ tofu

$12.00

Coconut milk, bell peppers, thai basil over premium jasmine rice.

Beef bulgogi

$18.00

grilled in Korean bbq sauce, green onions, carrot, sesame seed, kimchi, premium jasmine rice

Chicken bulgogi

$17.00

grilled in Korean bbq sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, kimchi and premium jasmine rice.

Chicken Sizzler

$16.00

Red peppers, green peppers, yellow peppers & onions

Curry w/tofu

$11.00

Thai yellow, curry, cilantro, carrot over premium jasmine rice.

Kathmandu Turkey Burger

$14.00

With green beans

Nepalese Lamb Curry

$25.00

Authentic slow-cooked lamb over premium jasmine rice.

Sushi

Abhi's Beer Battered Roll

$16.00

Tuna, cream cheese, smoked salmon, beer batter, abhi aioli, sriracha, eel sauce

Bama Crunch Roll

$14.00

Fresh tuna, masago, cream cheese, & tempura

Blazer Roll

$15.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber topped with avocado and abhi aioli

California Roll

$9.00

Cucumber, crab, avacado

Chirasi Bowl

$50.00

Cruchy Cali Roll

$9.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with tempura

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

Diplomat Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, smoke salmon topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, wasabi aioli, & eel sauce

Double Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with avocado, steam shrimp, & eel sauce

Dragons Breath Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, hot sauce, and eel sauce

Electric Eel Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, avocado, crab topped with smoked eel & eel sauce

Everest Roll

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, cucumber, avacado

Fire Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna topped with tuna, abhi aioli, &sriracha

Godzilla

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna topped with tuna

Hot Asian Roll

$15.00

Crab, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura, eel sauce, &sriracha

Magic City Roll

$15.00

Cream cheese, tempura, mayo, masago topped with spicy tuna, avocado, jalapenos, sriracha & eel

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Avacado, cucumber, crab topped with salmon, tuna, & steam shrimp

Salmon Avocado Cucumber

$12.00

Sexy Lady Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with crab, abhi aioli & eel sauce

Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado topped with masago, sriracha, and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Summit Roll

$15.00

Salmon, green onion, cucumber topped with Salmon, tuna, Hamachi & tobiko

Super Creme Crunch

$15.00

The Villager Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, smoked salmon topped with tuna tataki, honey sriracha, eel sauce, and green onion

Tiger Roll

$15.00

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$11.00

Tuna & avacado

Wham Bam Birmingham Roll

$16.00

Cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, & wasabi aioli

Yuca Roll

$11.00

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Nigiri

Braised Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi

Braised Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Bowls

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

avocado, tomatoes, carrots, edamame, cucumber, mixed greens, cilantro, tofu, ginger scallion sauce (gluten free)

Bunless Burger Bowl (Turkey)

$14.00

seasoned turkey patty on mixed greens, tomato, onions, pickled carrots.

Momo Bowl

$18.00

Poke Bowl

$18.00

avocado, tomato, serrano peppers, masago, cucumber, crispy salmon skin, shrimp chips, salmon and tuna.(gluten-free)

Pork Belly Bowl

$17.00

Stir fry onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, premium jasmine rice.

Spicy Poke Bowl

$18.00

Avocado, tomato, serrano peppers, masago, cucumber, crispy salmon skin, shrimp chips, smoked salmon @spicy tuna with Abhi aioli.

Chirasi Bowl

$65.00

Noodle Bowls

Black Bean Chili Bowl

$11.00

Chicken broth, wheat noodles, carrots, cilantro, green onions, spinach & bean sprouts

Iron Bowl

$12.00

Spicy chicken broth, rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, spinach, tree ear mushrooms & carrots

Miso Ramen

$12.00

Bonito broth, wheat noodles, green onions, cilantro & spinach

Ramen Bowl

$13.00

Pork broth, wheat noodles, carrots, cilantro, green onions, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms & soft boiled egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.00

Bonito broth, wheat noodles, green onions, cilantro & spinach

Thukpa

$11.00

Tibetan-style noodle soup, rice noodles, chicken broth, carrots, spinach, green onions & cilantro

Vegetarian Thukpa

$12.00

Veggie broth, tofu, rice noodle, carrots, cilantro, green onions, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, tree ear mushrooms & spinach

Hangover Ramen

$16.00

Desserts

UBE - Purple Yam Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Ice Cream

$7.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Nutella Banana Eggroll

$9.00

Strawberry cheesecake

$6.00

Extra Sides

Add Beef

$6.00

Add CKN

$5.00

Add Crab

$2.00

Add Hamachi

$6.00

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Pork

$5.00

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

Add Ramen Egg

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

add Sunny Side Egg

$3.00

Add Tuna

$6.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Side Abhi Aioli

$1.00

Side Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side of Buns

$4.00

Side of Chili Oil

$2.00

Side of Curry Sauce

$6.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of House Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Kimchi

$2.00

Side of Momo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Penang Sauce

$7.00

Side of Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

SIde of Salmon

$5.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Shitake Mushroom

$2.00

Side of Tree Ear Mushroom

$1.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side of Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Side Penang Sauce

$6.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

Side Togarashi

$1.00

Sub Rice Noodles

$2.00

Sub Wheat Noodles

$3.00

Add Tofu

$4.00

Add cream cheese

$1.50

Side of BBQ sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot tea pot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104, Birmingham, AL 35243

Directions

