Abilene Bar

679 Reviews

$

442 Court St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries (Basket)
Classic Burger
Chicken Tenders

Please let us know if you would like cutlery or condiments.

Please add cutlery

No cutlery

No cutlery or napkins

Please add condiments

No condiments

Appetizers

French Fries (Basket)

$7.50

with chipotle mayo dipping sauce

Onion Rings (Basket)

$7.50

with ranch dipping sauce

Cheese Fries

$10.00

with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with chipotle dipping sauce

Wings

$15.00

Buffalo or BBQ, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Buffalo or BBQ

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Fried Okra

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

with cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Add Cutlery

No Cutlery

Burgers

All burgers come with a side of pickles and spicy coleslaw.

Classic Burger

$14.00

Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.

El Gordo

$14.50

Half pound ground sirloin, topped with crispy onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Bacon and Blue

$15.00

Half pound ground sirloin topped with crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, and lettuce.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Vegetarian* patty topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll**. *not vegan **limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Half pound ground turkey topped with with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun

Slider(s)

Two ounce beef patties topped with chipotle mayo, chopped onion, and your choice of cheese.

Beyond Burger (Vegan)

$15.00

Vegan plant based burger topped with vegan garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a multigrain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded roll

Salads

Abilene Cobb

$18.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, and avocado. Option to add grilled chicken or portobello mushrooms.

Add Cutlery

No Cutlery

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of pickles and spicy coleslaw.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, smoked gouda, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion. Option to add bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a multi-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork marinated in house BBQ sauce.

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom topped with melted Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a mult-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun

Abilene Cubano

$15.50

BBQ pulled pork, melted Swiss cheese pickles, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo served on baguette.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with chipotle mayo on Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Cheddar cheese on Texas toast.

Burritos

All burritos include rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

Pork Burrito

$14.50

BBQ pulled pork, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.50

Chopped broccoli, chopped carrots, chopped onion, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

Quesadillas

All quesadillas include black beans, cheddar, and jack cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.50

Sauteed broccoli, onions, and carrots.

Quesadilla - Cheese & Beans Only

$11.00

Quesadilla - Cheese Only

$10.00

Specials

Churros

$6.00

Pulled Pork Slider(s)

Pulled pork on marinated in house-made BBQ sauce, topped with chopped onion and chipotle mayo, served on slider bun.

Turkey Chili

$10.00

Bowl option: topped with cheddar & sour cream, served with side of tortilla chips Nachos option: with cheddar, jack, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, and sour cream

Split Pea Soup (Vegan)

$8.00

Spicy Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chile puya-marinated pork, black beans, and mozzarella in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream & red chili salsa on the side.

Breakfast (Available until 4pm only)

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Regular Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs, served with a side of home fries, as well as a choice of cornbread or Texas toast.

Side 2 Eggs

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Homefries

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

Beer

Guinness

$8.00

16oz Beer 4.2% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Other Half Hazy IPA (Forever Ever)

$8.00

16 oz. draft. 4.7% ABV. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Pipeworks Blood of Unicorn Red

$8.00

16oz Draft Beer 6.5% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Singlecut Sour "Kim"

$8.00

16oz Beer 4.2% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Six Point Bengali IPA

$7.00

16 oz draft. West coast style IPA brewed in Brooklyn with mandarina bavaria and amarillo hops. 6.4% ABV. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Toppling Goliath Dorothy Lager

$7.00

16 oz Beer 5.5% ABV

Von Trapp Vienna Lager

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz. draft. 5.2% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Torch & Crown Winter Ale "Apres"

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 6.8% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Wild East Pilsner "Patience & Fortitude"

$8.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 4.7% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Sloop Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Beer 5.5%ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Torch and Crown Pilsner "Tenement"

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 4.9% SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

LIC BP Sour Hour (Guava & Passionfruit)

$8.00Out of stock

Bronx Pilsner ("Well Earned")

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 5.4% ABV

Jack's Abby Octoberfest ("Copper Legend")

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 5.7% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Southern Tier "Pumpking" *9 oz Glass*

$7.00Out of stock

9 oz Beer 8.6% ABV

Firestone Pilsner ("Pivo")

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz draft. 5.3% ABV.

Flagship Kolsch ("Kill Van")

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz. draft. 4.9% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Wild East Lager "Resonance"

$8.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 4.8% ABV

Wild East "Ramble" Helles

$8.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 5% ABV

Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Draft Beer 4% ABV

Port City Wit ("Optimal", Wheat Beer)

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz. draft. 4.9% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Dutchess Lager ("Ketzer Helles")

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz. draft. 4.8% ABV.

Flagship Pilsner ("Pizza Rat Pils")

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz. draft. A Traditional Pilsner Dry Hopped with Citra Hops. A fan favorite, brewed in collaboration with S.I.'s Hometown Baseball Club “The Staten Island Pizza Rats” (Alter Ego of The Staten Island Yankess). This beer is what local collaboration is all about. 4.6% ABV.

Dutchess Pilsner "Pylon"

$8.00Out of stock

16oz Draft Beer 5% ABV

Athletic NA "Free Wave" Hazy IPA

$8.00

12 oz Canned Non-Alcoholic Beer

Central Waters Porter ("Mudpuppy")

$8.00

Dyke Beer Saison

$10.00

Limited release saison. 16 oz can. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Gay Beer Golden Lager

$8.00

Frozen Drinks

Frosé (Strawberry frozen rosé)

$12.00

***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Cocktails

***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Abilene Blush

$13.00

Aperol, london dry gin, lime juice, rhubarb bitters, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alchol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Classic pint-sized Aperol Spritz: Aperol, sparkling wine, seltzer, orange twist. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***

Aztec Mule

$12.00

Union Mezcal, ginger beer, lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Rebel Yell Bourbon, amaro, orange & angostura bitters, orange twist. Served up. Please indicate if you would prefer with ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Blackberry Bliss

$13.00

Blackberry Bliss $13 - Gin, Creme de Mure (blackberry liqueur), Wild Moon Chai Spice, lemon. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Bloody Maria

$12.00

House-made Bloody Mary mix, tequila, Guinness float. **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Bloody Mary

$12.00

House-made Bloody Mary mix, vodka, Guinness float. SLA Compliance Notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Breakfast Martini

$13.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew liqueur, creme de cacao, vanilla vodka, orange twist. This cocktail is served up. Please indicate if you would like ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Bright & Fizzy

$12.00

London Dry Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, splash of seltzer. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Brooklyn 75

$13.00

Brooklyn Gin, lemon juice, sugar, sparkling wine. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Chai Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Classic Daiquiri

$13.00

Flor de Cana rum, fresh lime juice, sugar. This cocktail is traditionally served up. Please indicate if you would prefer it on the rocks. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00Out of stock

London Dry Gin, cold pressed cucumber juice, lime juice, sugar. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Gosling’s Dark Rum, ginger beer, fresh lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Esmerelda on the Beach

$13.00

Absolut vodka, Campari, peach liqueur, orange juice, cranberry juice, orange bitters. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Harry's Peach Schnapple

$13.00

Bourbon, peach schnapps, lemon, sugar, black iced tea float, bitters. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Hot Spiked Cider

$13.00

House mulled cider. Choice of rum or whiskey. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Hot Toddy

$13.00

House bourbon, fresh lemon juice, spiced honey winter syrup, hot water. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, lime juice, sugar. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Lady Morningwood

$12.00

Sparkling wine, St. Germain, choice of grapefruit OR OJ & cranberry juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Margarita

$10.00

Classic margarita made per order with fresh ingredients. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Mayfield Mule

$12.00

Old Overholt rye, ginger beer, lemon juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Mimosa

$10.00

Served Abilene style: pint sized w/ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Negroni

$12.00

Classic Negroni. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Overholt rye, bitters, sugar, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Paloma

$10.00

Classic paloma. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Raspberry infused vodka, lemonade. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Smoky Maria

$13.00

Tanteo chipotle tequila, house made bloody mary mix, guinness float. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Smoky Negroni

$13.00

Union mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

ST-Germain Margarita

$13.00

Hornitos Plata, St. Germain, lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Sweet Tea Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Sweet tea infused vodka, lemonade. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Uncle Vic's Ginger Cosmo

$13.00

Absolut Vodka, Barrow's Intense ginger liqueur, Cranberry juice, fresh lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Court Street's own Black Gold Coffee. No decaf available at this time.

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cucumber Lemonade Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate (Virgin)

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Court Street's own Black Gold Coffee. No decaf available at this time.

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Spiced Cranberry Fizz Mocktail

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Tonic

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Hot Cider

$6.00

Virgin Paloma (Mocktail)

$6.00

Merch

Koozies

Koozies

$5.00Out of stock
T-Shirts (Old Version)

T-Shirts (Old Version)

$20.00
T-Shirts (New Version)

T-Shirts (New Version)

$25.00

Tote Bag

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Burgers, wings, family friendly pubfare, draft beer, and cocktails.

Website

Location

442 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Directions

