Abilene Bar
679 Reviews
$
442 Court St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Popular Items
Please let us know if you would like cutlery or condiments.
Appetizers
French Fries (Basket)
with chipotle mayo dipping sauce
Onion Rings (Basket)
with ranch dipping sauce
Cheese Fries
with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, served with chipotle dipping sauce
Wings
Buffalo or BBQ, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery
Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Buffalo or BBQ
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Okra
Fried Pickles
Nachos
with cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream
Jalapeno Poppers
Chips and Salsa
Add Cutlery
No Cutlery
Burgers
Classic Burger
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
El Gordo
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with crispy onion rings, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and BBQ sauce.
Bacon and Blue
Half pound ground sirloin topped with crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, and lettuce.
Veggie Burger
Vegetarian* patty topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll**. *not vegan **limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
Turkey Burger
Half pound ground turkey topped with with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
Slider(s)
Two ounce beef patties topped with chipotle mayo, chopped onion, and your choice of cheese.
Beyond Burger (Vegan)
Vegan plant based burger topped with vegan garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a multigrain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded roll
Salads
Abilene Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken strips, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and cucumber over mixed greens.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, and avocado. Option to add grilled chicken or portobello mushrooms.
Add Cutlery
No Cutlery
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Freshly battered and fried chicken breast, smoked gouda, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion. Option to add bacon.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a multi-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork marinated in house BBQ sauce.
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom topped with melted Swiss cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a mult-grain roll*. *limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
Abilene Cubano
BBQ pulled pork, melted Swiss cheese pickles, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo served on baguette.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with chipotle mayo on Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on Texas toast.
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Pork Burrito
BBQ pulled pork, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Vegetarian Burrito
Chopped broccoli, chopped carrots, chopped onion, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
Quesadillas
Specials
Churros
Pulled Pork Slider(s)
Pulled pork on marinated in house-made BBQ sauce, topped with chopped onion and chipotle mayo, served on slider bun.
Turkey Chili
Bowl option: topped with cheddar & sour cream, served with side of tortilla chips Nachos option: with cheddar, jack, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, and sour cream
Split Pea Soup (Vegan)
Spicy Pork Quesadilla
Grilled chile puya-marinated pork, black beans, and mozzarella in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream & red chili salsa on the side.
Breakfast (Available until 4pm only)
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros
Regular Breakfast
Two eggs, served with a side of home fries, as well as a choice of cornbread or Texas toast.
Side 2 Eggs
Side Bacon
Side Homefries
Side Sausage
Side Texas Toast
Beer
Guinness
16oz Beer 4.2% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Other Half Hazy IPA (Forever Ever)
16 oz. draft. 4.7% ABV. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Pipeworks Blood of Unicorn Red
16oz Draft Beer 6.5% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Singlecut Sour "Kim"
16oz Beer 4.2% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Six Point Bengali IPA
16 oz draft. West coast style IPA brewed in Brooklyn with mandarina bavaria and amarillo hops. 6.4% ABV. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Toppling Goliath Dorothy Lager
16 oz Beer 5.5% ABV
Von Trapp Vienna Lager
16 oz. draft. 5.2% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Torch & Crown Winter Ale "Apres"
16oz Draft Beer 6.8% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Wild East Pilsner "Patience & Fortitude"
16oz Draft Beer 4.7% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Sloop Oktoberfest
16oz Beer 5.5%ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Torch and Crown Pilsner "Tenement"
16oz Draft Beer 4.9% SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
LIC BP Sour Hour (Guava & Passionfruit)
Bronx Pilsner ("Well Earned")
16oz Draft Beer 5.4% ABV
Jack's Abby Octoberfest ("Copper Legend")
16oz Draft Beer 5.7% ABV SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Southern Tier "Pumpking" *9 oz Glass*
9 oz Beer 8.6% ABV
Firestone Pilsner ("Pivo")
16 oz draft. 5.3% ABV.
Flagship Kolsch ("Kill Van")
16 oz. draft. 4.9% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Wild East Lager "Resonance"
16oz Draft Beer 4.8% ABV
Wild East "Ramble" Helles
16oz Draft Beer 5% ABV
Jack's Abby Blood Orange Wheat
16 oz Draft Beer 4% ABV
Port City Wit ("Optimal", Wheat Beer)
16 oz. draft. 4.9% ABV. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Dutchess Lager ("Ketzer Helles")
16 oz. draft. 4.8% ABV.
Flagship Pilsner ("Pizza Rat Pils")
16 oz. draft. A Traditional Pilsner Dry Hopped with Citra Hops. A fan favorite, brewed in collaboration with S.I.'s Hometown Baseball Club “The Staten Island Pizza Rats” (Alter Ego of The Staten Island Yankess). This beer is what local collaboration is all about. 4.6% ABV.
Dutchess Pilsner "Pylon"
16oz Draft Beer 5% ABV
Athletic NA "Free Wave" Hazy IPA
12 oz Canned Non-Alcoholic Beer
Central Waters Porter ("Mudpuppy")
Dyke Beer Saison
Limited release saison. 16 oz can. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Gay Beer Golden Lager
Frozen Drinks
Frosé (Strawberry frozen rosé)
***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Frozen Margarita
***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Cocktails
Abilene Blush
Aperol, london dry gin, lime juice, rhubarb bitters, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alchol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Aperol Spritz
Classic pint-sized Aperol Spritz: Aperol, sparkling wine, seltzer, orange twist. ***Per NYS Law, you must add a food item to be sold alcoholic beverages to go. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food item.***
Aztec Mule
Union Mezcal, ginger beer, lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Black Manhattan
Rebel Yell Bourbon, amaro, orange & angostura bitters, orange twist. Served up. Please indicate if you would prefer with ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Blackberry Bliss
Blackberry Bliss $13 - Gin, Creme de Mure (blackberry liqueur), Wild Moon Chai Spice, lemon. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Bloody Maria
House-made Bloody Mary mix, tequila, Guinness float. **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Bloody Mary
House-made Bloody Mary mix, vodka, Guinness float. SLA Compliance Notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Breakfast Martini
Mr. Black Cold Brew liqueur, creme de cacao, vanilla vodka, orange twist. This cocktail is served up. Please indicate if you would like ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Bright & Fizzy
London Dry Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, splash of seltzer. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Brooklyn 75
Brooklyn Gin, lemon juice, sugar, sparkling wine. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Chai Amaretto Sour
Classic Daiquiri
Flor de Cana rum, fresh lime juice, sugar. This cocktail is traditionally served up. Please indicate if you would prefer it on the rocks. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Cucumber Gimlet
London Dry Gin, cold pressed cucumber juice, lime juice, sugar. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Dark & Stormy
Gosling’s Dark Rum, ginger beer, fresh lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Esmerelda on the Beach
Absolut vodka, Campari, peach liqueur, orange juice, cranberry juice, orange bitters. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Harry's Peach Schnapple
Bourbon, peach schnapps, lemon, sugar, black iced tea float, bitters. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Hot Spiked Cider
House mulled cider. Choice of rum or whiskey. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Hot Toddy
House bourbon, fresh lemon juice, spiced honey winter syrup, hot water. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Jalapeño Margarita
Tanteo jalapeño tequila, lime juice, sugar. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Lady Morningwood
Sparkling wine, St. Germain, choice of grapefruit OR OJ & cranberry juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Margarita
Classic margarita made per order with fresh ingredients. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Mayfield Mule
Old Overholt rye, ginger beer, lemon juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Mimosa
Served Abilene style: pint sized w/ice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Moscow Mule
Vodka, fresh lime juice, ginger beer. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Negroni
Classic Negroni. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Old Fashioned
Old Overholt rye, bitters, sugar, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Paloma
Classic paloma. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Raspberry Vodka Lemonade
Raspberry infused vodka, lemonade. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Smoky Maria
Tanteo chipotle tequila, house made bloody mary mix, guinness float. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Smoky Negroni
Union mezcal, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
ST-Germain Margarita
Hornitos Plata, St. Germain, lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Sweet Tea Vodka Lemonade
Sweet tea infused vodka, lemonade. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Uncle Vic's Ginger Cosmo
Absolut Vodka, Barrow's Intense ginger liqueur, Cranberry juice, fresh lime juice. SLA compliance notice: **Food purchase is required. Your order will not be fulfilled without a food purchase. In order to pick up alcohol to go, you must provide an ID matching the credit card used to purchase the order**
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Court Street's own Black Gold Coffee. No decaf available at this time.
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Cucumber Lemonade Spritz
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate (Virgin)
Iced Coffee
Court Street's own Black Gold Coffee. No decaf available at this time.
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Spiced Cranberry Fizz Mocktail
Sprite
Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Hot Cider
Virgin Paloma (Mocktail)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
Burgers, wings, family friendly pubfare, draft beer, and cocktails.
442 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231