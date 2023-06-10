Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine ABIOMED (282)

22 Cherry Hill Drive

Danvers, MA 01923

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.99

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

CALIFORNIA CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Chopped romaine, roasted chickpeas, avocado, radish, croutons, parmesan, Meyer lemon Caesar dressing

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$7.99

House Roasted Turkey with Crisp Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato on Sourdough | Cal: 760, Keyword: TURKEYBLTA


DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$4.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL

$8.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$7.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$6.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$3.95+

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

STREET TACO

$8.99Out of stock

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for the Street Taco of the Day.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.79
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.29
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$5.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Sliced Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$5.99

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

"EGGS IN THE HOLE"

$4.99

Sliced Multigrain Bread "Eggs in the Hole" with Maple Pork Sausage Links

CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

Cinnamon Egg-battered Challah French Toast.

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$1.95

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.99

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

HOMEMADE NEW ENGLAND CHICKEN SALAD

$6.99

New England Chicken Salad with Dried Cranberries & Diced Granny Smith Apples

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$7.99

House Roasted Turkey with Crisp Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato on Sourdough | Cal: 760, Keyword: TURKEYBLTA

COUNTRY HAM & CHEESE

$6.99

Country Ham and Brie Cheese & Stone Ground Mustard on Multigrain Bread.

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$6.99

Roasted Vegetables with Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach, Shredded Carrots, & Hummus in a Spinach Wrap | Cal: 400, Keyword: GARDENWRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap CAL 370 | Keyword: BUFFCHICKWRAP

MEDITERRANEAN TUNA WRAP

$6.99

Mediterranean Tuna, Baby Arugula, Vine Ripe Tomato, Cucumber, & Pickled Red Onion on a Wrap.

TURKEY MOZZARELLA MELT

TURKEY MOZZARELLA MELT

$6.99

House Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Drizzle on Ciabatta CAL 417 | Keyword: TURKEYMOZZ

BALSAMIC ROASTED PORTOBELL CAPRESE

BALSAMIC ROASTED PORTOBELL CAPRESE

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Pesto Aioli on Ciabatta

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

$6.99

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO

THE GREENERY

MOROCCAN SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Spinach, Roasted Carrots, Crispy Chick Peas, Cous Cous, Pickled Onion, Feta & Harissa Vinaigrette.

IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME SALAD

$6.99

Spinach, olives, grape tomato, red onion, radish, cucumber, feta, lemon-herb vinaigrette

CALIFORNIA CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Chopped romaine, roasted chickpeas, avocado, radish, croutons, parmesan, Meyer lemon Caesar dressing

SPRING SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Arugula, Prosciutto, Charred Asparagus, Roasted Beets, Strawberry, Shaved Parmesan, Strawberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette.

MANGO, ORANGE, AVOCADO SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Toasted Almond, Goat Cheese, Lime-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette.

LEAFY GREEN SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Grape tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, goat cheese, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette.

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.00

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$6.99

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABIOMED CAFE BURGER

$6.99

Abiomed Cafe's Specialty Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, American Cheese, & Chipotle Mayo.

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$6.99

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll CAL 530 | Keyword: VEGGIEBURG

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$6.99

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Potato Roll CAL 460 | Keyword: CALTURKEY

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$6.99

Chicken Cheese Steak with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, & American Cheese

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB

$6.79

Philly Cheese Steak with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, & American Cheese

GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$4.99
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.29

BEVERAGES

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

$1.50
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.85
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.25
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.25
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$1.95
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.50
HINT WATER

HINT WATER

$2.85
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Email unit282abiomed@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

22 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers, MA 01923

