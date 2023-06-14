- Home
- /
- Abita Springs
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Abita Brew Pub
Abita Brew Pub
951 Reviews
$$
72011 Holly Street
Abita Springs, LA 70420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Paradise Burger
topped with lettuce, tomato, & pickles. add cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack)
Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad
served with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, egg, sprouts, avocados, shrimp & served with our turbodog remoulade sauce (on the side)
Pané Chicken Alfredo
pané chicken served with fettuccine alfredo
FOOD
Appetizers
Andygator Cake
a crab-crawfish cake served with two fried red tomatoes & topped with our turbodog remoulade sauce
BBQ Wings
Boudin Egg Rolls
Brewer's Bbq Crab Claws
sautèed in abita amber & rosemary bbq sauce
Calamari Fritti
tender calamari fried to golden perfection
Cheese Fries
Chips & Queso
Cooper Fries
crispy fries smothered with melted cheese, chopped bacon and green onions. served with a side of ranch.
Crawfish Mac & Cheese
Fried Artichoke Hearts
served with ranch dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
served with ranch dipping sauce
Hot Wings
ten wings covered in either killer hot sauce or honey bbq sauce
Hummus
served with pita bread
Onion Rings
crispy, homestyle onion rings
Pub Pretzel
large soft pretzel topped with butter and kosher salt. served with abita amber beer cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with tortilla chips
Salads
Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad
served with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, egg, sprouts, avocados, shrimp & served with our turbodog remoulade sauce (on the side)
Caesar Salad
tossed in our homemade caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese & croutons
Chef Salad
served with tomatoes, cheese, egg, ham, bacon, carrots: served with avocado ranch dressing on the side
Cranberry Pecan Spinach Salad
grilled chicken on top of spinach, dried cranberries, crushed pecans, blue cheese, mandarin oranges and red onions. served with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Greek Salad
topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, black & green olives, red onions & feta cheese; all tossed with our greek dressing
Honey Fried Chicken Salad
served with fried chicken, eggs, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & our honey mustard dressing (on the side)
Santa Fe Salad
Burgers
Paradise Burger
topped with lettuce, tomato, & pickles. add cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack)
Big Easy Cheesy
mac & cheese, BBQ sauce; topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Blackened Burger
blackened burger topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles
California Burger
topped with avocado, sprouts, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Deep South Burger
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, & pickles
English Burger
topped with crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pickles
Gouda Burger
topped with gouda cheese, creole mustard, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles; served with fries.
Hotty Burger
topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Killer Burger
topped with fried onion rings, pepper jack cheese, our hot wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Magic Burger
topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Chicken Burgers
Sandwiches
Brew House Bbq Pork
pulled pork piled high on a bun and topped with cole slaw. served with pickles and fries
Catfish Po-Boy
dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries
Combination Po-Boy
shrimp & catfish. dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries
Gyro Pita
lamb & beef gyro meat with onions, lettuce, tomato & tzatzitii sauce wrapped in a pita bread. served with a greek salad
Killer Chicken Wrap
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and killer hot wing sauce wrapped in a herb tortilla. served with fries
Killer Shrimp Wrap
Muffuletta Sandwich
ham, salami, cheese and olive salad mix on muffuletta bread. served with fries
Philly Gouda Ciabatta
beef sirloin with gouda cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a toasted ciabatta bread; served with fries
Portobello Sandwich
marinated portobello mushrooms topped with alfalfa sprouts, avocado, tomato & feta cheese on a whole wheat bun. served with a caesar salad
Pub Club
ham, turkey, bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard; served with fries
Reuben
corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & russian dressing on rye bread. served with fries
Shrimp Po-Boy
dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries
Two Napkin Roast Beef Po~boy
roast beef & gravy with lettuce & tomato on french bread. served with fries
Entrees
Abita Boudin Quail
fried quail stuffed with boudin sausage & topped with our blueberry glaze on a bed of andouille cornbread stuffing. served with smashed potatoes and sautéed veggies
Beef Short Ribs
boneless short ribs with a mushroom wine sauce; served with smashed potatoes and sauteed veggies
Blackened Chicken Nata
blackened chicken breast served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies
Bucket Of Seafood
fried catfish, crawfish tails, oysters & shrimp. served with fries
Catfish Platter
Catfish Etouffee
fried catfish. topped with a crawfish etouffee. served with rice
Chicken Abitafella
grilled chicken on a bed of creamed spinach topped with fried shrimp and glazed with our shrimp herb cream sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies
Fish Tacos
three blackened mahi mahi wrapped in corn tortillas topped with cilantro coleslaw and lime crema sauce; served with Mexican street corn
Jambalaya Ryan
chicken & andouille sausage jambalaya. served with our crawfish corn bread & sautéed veggies
Killer Fried Chicken Tenders
fried chicken tenders tossed in killer hot sauce. served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Pecan Crusted Catfish
fried pecan crusted catfish with a honey pecan sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies
Shrimp Agnes
jumbo fried shrimp on a bed of honey pecan sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies
Shrimp Platter
Combo Platter
fried catfish and shrimp. served with fires.
Painting On The Patio
Pasta
Pasta Anthony
angel hair pasta tossed in an artichoke & mushroom cream sauce & topped with jumbo fried shrimp
Pasta Creole
chicken, andouille sausage & shrimp sautéed in a pesto cream sauce tossed with rotini
Pané Chicken Alfredo
pané chicken served with fettuccine alfredo
Eggplant Napoleon
fried eggplant medallions topped with a shrimp, mushroom and tasso cream sauce. served with angel hair pasta
Bing Pasta
spinach sauteed in a garlic parmesan sauce with roasted almonds and mushrooms and tossed in angel hair pasta.
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Dipping Sauces
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cocktail
Side Gravy
Side Greek Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Horseradish
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Side Lemon vin
Side Marinara
Side Mexi-Ranch
Side Pecan Sauce
Side Queso
Side Ranch
Side Raz Vin
Side Romulade
Side Sour Cream
Side Tarter
Side Blueberry Sauce
Side Tzatziki
Side Vinagrete
Side Wingsauce
Sour Cream
SIDE AVOCADO RANCH
Sweet Thai Chili
BEVERAGES
Soda
Bottle Water
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Tea
Vanilla Cream Soda
Virgin Bloody Marry
Water
No Drink
Hot Coaco
Virgin Margarita
RASPBERRY TEA
PEACH TEA
MANGO TEA
Kids
Frozen
BEER
16OZ
16oz ALPHAGATOR
16oz AMBER
16oz ANDYGATOR
16oz BARNEY
16OZ BEERACUDA
16oz BOOT
16oz FRENCH TOAST
16oz GUEST
16oz JOCKAMO
16oz LIGHT
16oz PB & JAMS
16oz PURPLE HAZE
16oz STRAWBERRY LAGER
16oz SWEET TEA
16oz TRUE WIT
Boot\orange
12OZ
BOTTLES / CANS
TASTE/SAMPLERS
BEER MIX
LIQUOR
Vodka
Vodka
Absolte Kurant
Absolute
Absolute Mandarin
Absolute Peppar
Absolute Rasberry
Absolute Ruby
Absolute Vanilla
Absoulte Citron
Belveder
Firefly
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Simirnoff
Stoli
Tito's
Deep Eddie
Wheatley
Ciroc Vodka
Tequila
Bourbon
Bourbon
Bullet
Bullet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Jack Danials
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Cask
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Kilbeggan
Lagavulin
Makers Mark
Rittenhouse
Seagrams VO
Segrams 7
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Buffalo Trace
Brandy
Green Tea Shot
Woodford
Sazerac
Cordials
Amaretto
Apple Puckers
Baileys
Banana
Blue Caraco
Camparie
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoiser
Cream-DE
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangellica
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Melon
Midorie
Nutcello
Ouzo
Rumple Mint
Sambuca
St Germaine
Starbucks
Brandy
Car Bomb
Sex On The Beach
Gin
Scotch
Crafted Cocktails
Blue Hawaiian
Boom Boom Margarita
Buttery Nipple
Car Bomb
Chocolate Martini
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Dark & Stormy
Dazed & Confused Margarita
French 75
Green Tea Shot
Karen Cane
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Martini
Lemoncello
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Peach Smash
Pimms Cup
Pub Mary
Strawberry Ghost Margarita
Sazerac
Thrreeway
Myer's Rum Punch
Wheatly Moscow Mule
Gin Blossman
Cinn Toast Crunch
Sex On Da Beach
Screaming Orgasm
BLUE HAWAIIN SPECIAL
PATIO PUNCH SPECIAL
Manhattan
MANGO GHOST MARGARITA
Blackberry MOJITO SPECIAL
Mint Julip Special
Tequila Smash Special
STRAWBERRY MOJITO SPECIAL
MARDI GRAS PUNCH
Frozen
Coffee Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs, LA 70420