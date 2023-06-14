Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Abita Brew Pub

951 Reviews

$$

72011 Holly Street

Abita Springs, LA 70420

Popular Items

Paradise Burger

Paradise Burger

$14.00

topped with lettuce, tomato, & pickles. add cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack)

Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$17.00

served with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, egg, sprouts, avocados, shrimp & served with our turbodog remoulade sauce (on the side)

Pané Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

pané chicken served with fettuccine alfredo

FOOD

Appetizers

Andygator Cake

Andygator Cake

$12.00

a crab-crawfish cake served with two fried red tomatoes & topped with our turbodog remoulade sauce

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$10.50
Brewer's Bbq Crab Claws

Brewer's Bbq Crab Claws

$15.00

sautèed in abita amber & rosemary bbq sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

tender calamari fried to golden perfection

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Cooper Fries

$10.00

crispy fries smothered with melted cheese, chopped bacon and green onions. served with a side of ranch.

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$14.00
Fried Artichoke Hearts

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$11.50

served with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50

served with ranch dipping sauce

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.00

ten wings covered in either killer hot sauce or honey bbq sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

served with pita bread

Onion Rings

$9.50

crispy, homestyle onion rings

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$10.75

large soft pretzel topped with butter and kosher salt. served with abita amber beer cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

served with tortilla chips

Salads

Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$17.00

served with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, egg, sprouts, avocados, shrimp & served with our turbodog remoulade sauce (on the side)

Caesar Salad

$9.00

tossed in our homemade caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$15.50

served with tomatoes, cheese, egg, ham, bacon, carrots: served with avocado ranch dressing on the side

Cranberry Pecan Spinach Salad

Cranberry Pecan Spinach Salad

$15.50

grilled chicken on top of spinach, dried cranberries, crushed pecans, blue cheese, mandarin oranges and red onions. served with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, black & green olives, red onions & feta cheese; all tossed with our greek dressing

Honey Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

served with fried chicken, eggs, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & our honey mustard dressing (on the side)

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Burgers

Paradise Burger

Paradise Burger

$14.00

topped with lettuce, tomato, & pickles. add cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack)

Big Easy Cheesy

Big Easy Cheesy

$15.00

mac & cheese, BBQ sauce; topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Blackened Burger

$15.00

blackened burger topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

California Burger

California Burger

$15.25

topped with avocado, sprouts, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Deep South Burger

Deep South Burger

$15.00

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, & pickles

English Burger

English Burger

$15.00

topped with crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pickles

Gouda Burger

$15.00

topped with gouda cheese, creole mustard, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles; served with fries.

Hotty Burger

Hotty Burger

$15.00

topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Killer Burger

$15.00

topped with fried onion rings, pepper jack cheese, our hot wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Magic Burger

Magic Burger

$15.00

topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Chicken Burgers

Paradise Chicken

$15.00

Big Easy Cheesy Chicken

$15.50

Blackened Chicken

$15.50

California Chicken

$15.75

Deep South Chicken

$15.50

English Chicken

$15.50

Gouda Chicken

$15.50

Hotty Chicken

$15.50

Killer Chicken

$15.50

Magic Chicken

$15.50

Sandwiches

Brew House Bbq Pork

Brew House Bbq Pork

$13.00

pulled pork piled high on a bun and topped with cole slaw. served with pickles and fries

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.00

dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries

Combination Po-Boy

$14.00

shrimp & catfish. dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$13.00

lamb & beef gyro meat with onions, lettuce, tomato & tzatzitii sauce wrapped in a pita bread. served with a greek salad

Killer Chicken Wrap

$13.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and killer hot wing sauce wrapped in a herb tortilla. served with fries

Killer Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Muffuletta Sandwich

$13.00

ham, salami, cheese and olive salad mix on muffuletta bread. served with fries

Philly Gouda Ciabatta

$15.00

beef sirloin with gouda cheese, grilled peppers and onions on a toasted ciabatta bread; served with fries

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

marinated portobello mushrooms topped with alfalfa sprouts, avocado, tomato & feta cheese on a whole wheat bun. served with a caesar salad

Pub Club

$13.00

ham, turkey, bacon, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard; served with fries

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut & russian dressing on rye bread. served with fries

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.00

dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries

Two Napkin Roast Beef Po~boy

$13.00

roast beef & gravy with lettuce & tomato on french bread. served with fries

Entrees

Abita Boudin Quail

Abita Boudin Quail

$19.00

fried quail stuffed with boudin sausage & topped with our blueberry glaze on a bed of andouille cornbread stuffing. served with smashed potatoes and sautéed veggies

Beef Short Ribs

$22.00

boneless short ribs with a mushroom wine sauce; served with smashed potatoes and sauteed veggies

Blackened Chicken Nata

$15.00

blackened chicken breast served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies

Bucket Of Seafood

$24.00

fried catfish, crawfish tails, oysters & shrimp. served with fries

Catfish Platter

$18.00

Catfish Etouffee

$18.00

fried catfish. topped with a crawfish etouffee. served with rice

Chicken Abitafella

Chicken Abitafella

$19.25

grilled chicken on a bed of creamed spinach topped with fried shrimp and glazed with our shrimp herb cream sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies

Fish Tacos

$18.00

three blackened mahi mahi wrapped in corn tortillas topped with cilantro coleslaw and lime crema sauce; served with Mexican street corn

Jambalaya Ryan

Jambalaya Ryan

$15.00

chicken & andouille sausage jambalaya. served with our crawfish corn bread & sautéed veggies

Killer Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.50

fried chicken tenders tossed in killer hot sauce. served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Pecan Crusted Catfish

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$18.25

fried pecan crusted catfish with a honey pecan sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies

Shrimp Agnes

$16.00

jumbo fried shrimp on a bed of honey pecan sauce. served with smashed potatoes & sautéed veggies

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Combo Platter

$18.00

fried catfish and shrimp. served with fires.

Painting On The Patio

$35.00

Pasta

Pasta Anthony

$19.00

angel hair pasta tossed in an artichoke & mushroom cream sauce & topped with jumbo fried shrimp

Pasta Creole

Pasta Creole

$19.00

chicken, andouille sausage & shrimp sautéed in a pesto cream sauce tossed with rotini

Pané Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

pané chicken served with fettuccine alfredo

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$20.00

fried eggplant medallions topped with a shrimp, mushroom and tasso cream sauce. served with angel hair pasta

Bing Pasta

Bing Pasta

$15.00

spinach sauteed in a garlic parmesan sauce with roasted almonds and mushrooms and tossed in angel hair pasta.

Daily Specials

DUCK QUESADILLA

$8.95

LEMON CAPER SALMON

$24.95

RED BEANS AND RICE

$9.95

Soups

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl Gumbo

$9.00

Sides

Crawfish Cornbread

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Garlic Pots

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Hush Puppy

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Pot Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Smashed

$4.00

Side Sweet Fires

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Crab Kickers

$10.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Catfish

$8.00

Kid Chx

$8.00

Kid Chz Burger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Angel Hair Marinara

$7.00

Kids Angel Hair W/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Chix Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

ROOT-BEER FLOAT

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

MARDI GRAS CHEESECAKE

$8.95Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Lemon vin

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mexi-Ranch

$0.75

Side Pecan Sauce

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Raz Vin

$0.75

Side Romulade

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tarter

$0.50

Side Blueberry Sauce

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Vinagrete

$0.75

Side Wingsauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

SIDE AVOCADO RANCH

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Extra

CHIPS

$1.00

EXTRA PITA BREAD

$1.00

BEVERAGES

Soda

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Marry

$6.00

Water

No Drink

Hot Coaco

$2.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.50

PEACH TEA

$3.50

MANGO TEA

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Pineapple Juice

$1.95

Kids

Kid Orange Juice

$1.95

Kid Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Kid Pineapple

$1.95

Kids Rootbeer

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kid Lemonade

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Coke

Frozen

Smoothie

$6.00

BEER

16OZ

16oz ALPHAGATOR

$7.00

16oz AMBER

$5.00

16oz ANDYGATOR

$7.00

16oz BARNEY

$7.00

16OZ BEERACUDA

$6.00

16oz BOOT

$5.00

16oz FRENCH TOAST

$7.00Out of stock

16oz GUEST

$8.00

16oz JOCKAMO

$6.00

16oz LIGHT

$5.00

16oz PB & JAMS

$7.00

16oz PURPLE HAZE

$5.00

16oz STRAWBERRY LAGER

$6.00

16oz SWEET TEA

$6.00

16oz TRUE WIT

$7.00

Boot\orange

$5.00

12OZ

12oz ALPHAGATOR

$6.50

12oz AMBER

$4.50

12oz ANDYGATOR

$6.50

12oz BARNEY

$6.50

12oz BEERACUDA

$5.50

12oz BOOT

$4.50

12oz GUEST

$6.00

12oz JOCKAMO

$5.50

12oz LIGHT

$4.50Out of stock

12oz PB & JAMS

$6.00

12oz PURPLE HAZE

$4.50

12oz STRAWBERRY

$5.50

12oz SWEET TEA

$5.50

12oz TRUE WIT

$7.00

12oz TURBODOG

$4.50

BOTTLES / CANS

LEGIT LEMONADE "bottle"

$5.00

STRAWGATOR "can"

$6.50

SWEET TEA "can"

$5.50

TIKI RUM PUNCH "can"

$6.50

GROWLERS

NEW 64oz GROWLER

$5.00

FILL GROWLER

NEW 32oz GROWLER

$4.00Out of stock

TASTE/SAMPLERS

Taste

Custom

$13.00

BEER MIX

Regular Mix

$7.00

PATIO PARTY

BOOM BOOM

$12.00

BLUE HAWIIAN

$12.00

PATIO PUNCH

$12.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$12.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Vodka

$7.00

Absolte Kurant

$7.50

Absolute

$7.50

Absolute Mandarin

$7.50

Absolute Peppar

$7.50

Absolute Rasberry

$7.50

Absolute Ruby

$7.50

Absolute Vanilla

$7.50

Absoulte Citron

$7.50

Belveder

$7.75Out of stock

Firefly

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.75

Kettle One

$7.75

Simirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.50

Tito's

$7.75

Deep Eddie

$7.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Ciroc Vodka

$8.00

Tequila

Tequila

$7.00

Cobo

$8.00Out of stock

Cuervo

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Suarez Hornitos

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Ghost

$10.00

Bourbon

Bourbon

$7.00

Bullet

$8.00

Bullet Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Danials

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Jameson Cask

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Black

$13.00

Kilbeggan

$5.75

Lagavulin

$13.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Segrams 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Brandy

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Rum

Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captin Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Myers

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Apple Puckers

$7.00

Baileys

$7.75

Banana

$7.00

Blue Caraco

$6.00

Camparie

$7.75

Chambord

$7.75

Cointreau

$7.75

Courvoiser

$8.00

Cream-DE

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.50

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangellica

$6.75

Godiva

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Melon

$6.00

Midorie

$6.00

Nutcello

$8.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Rumple Mint

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

St Germaine

$8.00

Starbucks

$6.50

Brandy

$7.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Gin

Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray #10

$8.00

Ma

Scotch

Scotch

$7.00

Johnny Black

$8.50

J&B

$7.50

Dewars

$8.00Out of stock

Cutty

$7.50

Glenlivit

$8.50

Jonny Red

$8.50

Crafted Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Boom Boom Margarita

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Dazed & Confused Margarita

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Karen Cane

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Lemon Martini

$11.00

Lemoncello

$6.50

Mint Julip

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach Smash

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$11.00

Pub Mary

$11.00

Strawberry Ghost Margarita

$12.95

Sazerac

$11.00

Thrreeway

$13.00

Myer's Rum Punch

$10.00

Wheatly Moscow Mule

$10.00

Gin Blossman

$11.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$9.50

Sex On Da Beach

$10.00

Screaming Orgasm

$11.00

BLUE HAWAIIN SPECIAL

$5.00

PATIO PUNCH SPECIAL

$5.00

Manhattan

$9.00

MANGO GHOST MARGARITA

$12.95

Blackberry MOJITO SPECIAL

$10.00

Mint Julip Special

$6.00

Tequila Smash Special

$6.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO SPECIAL

$12.00

MARDI GRAS PUNCH

$12.00

Frozen

Bushwacker

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Banana Banshee

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Margaritas

$12.00

Smoothie

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Boozy Lemonade

$12.00

Red Snapper

$9.50

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$10.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs, LA 70420

Abita Brew Pub image
Abita Brew Pub image
Abita Brew Pub image

