Abner's Casual Dining
No reviews yet
4051 Main St
Hilliard, OH 43026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Cheese, onions, egg, tomato and croutons
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine, parmesan and croutons
- Chef Salad$11.95
Turkey, ham, cheese, egg and tomato
- Abners Chicken Salad$14.95
Chicken, french fries and cheese
- Abners Steak Salad$14.95
Ribeye, french fries and cheese
- Stuffed Tomato Salad$10.95
Half tomato stuffed with chicken salad, cottage cheese and fruit
- Spinach Salad$10.95
Bleu Cheese, bacon, mushrooms, cranberries and walnuts with basalmic dressing
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Blackened chicken, romaine, parmesan and caesar
- Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Club Wrap$9.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Chicken Tacos$9.95
Chicken, lettuce, cheese and pico
- Beef Tacos$9.95
Beef, lettuce. cheese and pico
Sandwiches
- Open Faced Roast Beef$10.95
White bread, roast beef and mashed potatoes covered in gravy
- Philly Dip$10.95
Roast beef, peppers, onions and cheese with au jus
- Abners Special Deli$7.95
Bologna, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and pickles
- Club$10.95
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
- Italian Sub$10.95
Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce,banana peppers, tomato and italian dressing
- Ham and Cheese$9.95
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle
- Reuben$9.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island
- Turkey Reuben$9.95
Turkey, cole slaw, swiss and 1000 island
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.95
Blackened, Fried or Grilled, lettuce, tomato and pickle
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and pickle
- Tilapia Sandwich$10.55
Fried tilapia, lettuce and tarter sauce
- BLT$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$5.95
Choice of bread and cheese
- Steak Sandwich$14.95
6oz. ribeye on garlic toast, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle
Burgers and Dogs
- Hamburger$10.95
7oz patty, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
American, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle
- Mushroom Burger$11.95
Provolone, mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle
- Abner Burger$11.95
Provolone, onions, peppers and pickle
- Cowboy Burger$11.95
Cheddar, bacon, onion ring, bbq and pickle
- Pattymelt$11.95
Rye, swiss, sauteed onion, 1000 island and pickle
- Black and Bleu Burger$11.95
Bleu cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, horsey sauce, lemon pepper dressing and pickle
- Hot Dog$5.95
1/4 lb all beef hotdog with pickle
- Coney Dog$7.95
Chili, cheese, onion and pickle
- Abner Dog$7.95
Provolone, onions, peppers and pickle
- Kraut Dog$6.95
Kraut and pickle
Miscellaneous
Entrees
- Ribeye$25.95
12 oz ribeye with two sides and rolls
- Country Fried Steak$14.95
Topped with sausage gravy, with two sides and rolls
- Chicken Breast Dinner$13.95
Blackened, fried or grilled with two sides and rolls
- Pork Chops$14.95
Bone in chop with two sides and rolls
- Tilapia Dinner$14.95
Blackened, fried or grilled with two sides and rolls
- Liver and Onions$14.95
Calfs liver topped with slow cooked onions with two sides and rolls
- Chopped Steak$14.95
Angus beef topped with slow cooked onions with two sides and rolls
Sides
- Dinner Salad$3.75
Lettuce, carrots, cheese, tomato and croutons
- Fruit cup$3.75
- Cottage Cheese$3.75
- Cole Slaw$3.75
- Applesauce$3.75
- Green Beans$3.75
- Baked Potato$3.75
- Mashed Potato$3.75
- French Fries$3.75
- Onion Rings$3.75
- Tater Tots$3.75
- Hash Browns$3.75
- Fried Potatoes$3.75
- Bacon and Bleu Potato Salad$3.75
- Chips$0.99
- Cornbread$1.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Pancake$4.95
One pancake, one egg and bacon or sausage
- Kids French Toast$4.95
Two french toast and bacon or sausage
- Kids Eggs$4.95
Two eggs, bacon or sausage and toast
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.95
With fries, chips, tots or fruit
- Kids Hot Dog$4.95
With fries, chips, tots or fruit
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
With fries, chips, tots or fruit
- Kids Quesadilla$5.95
Cheese quesadilla
- Kids Hamburger$5.95
With fries, chips, tots or fruit
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Egg Breakfast$7.55
Two eggs and toast(add meat and potatoes)
- Eggless Wonder$9.95
Fried potatos, onions, peppers, sausage, ham, cheese and toast
- Breakfast Bowl$9.95
Fried potatoes, your choice of add ins, cheese topped with three eggs and toast
- Omelette$9.95
Three eggs, your choice of add ins, potatoes and toast
- Three Eggs and Bacon or Sausage$9.95
Three eggs with your choice of sausage links, patties or bacon
- Low Carb Omelette$9.95
Three eggs, your choice of add ins, bacon or sauage and fruit
- Breakfast Wrap - Original$8.95
Two eggs, sausage, onion and cheese
- Breakfast Wrap - All Meat$9.55
Two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Breakfast Wrap - Veggie$9.95
Two eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese
- Ribeye and Eggs$15.95
6 oz ribeye, two eggs, potatoes and toast
- Chopped Steak and Eggs$13.95
Angus patty, two eggs, potatoes and toast
- Pork Chop and Eggs$14.95
Bone in chop, two eggs, potatoes and toast
- Country Fried Steak and Eggs$14.95
Topped with sausage gravy. two eggs, potatoes and toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$6.55
Two biscuits with sausage gravy(add eggs or potatoes for additional charge)
- Breakfast Combo$9.95
Two pancakes or french toast with one egg and bacon or sausage
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Three eggs, onions, peppers, sausage, chili and cheese
- Croissant Sandwich$7.95
Croissant, egg, cheese and bacon or sausage
- Buttermilk Pancake$4.35
- Blueberry Pancake$4.95
- Cranberry Walnut Pancake$4.95
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$4.95
- Cornmeal Pancake$4.95
- French Toast$4.35
Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Two Egg Special$6.95
- Pumpkin Pancakes$4.95