Appetizers

Malanga Fritters (Akra)

$4.50

4 Pieces of M

Fried Plantain

$4.99

Green or Yellow Plaint

Bowls

Spaghetti Bowl

$12.50

Creole Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Creole diced chicken thighs, yellow rice and beans, steamed vegetable, pikliz

Jute Leaf (Lalo) Bowl

$13.50

Stew Lalo and spinach with meat, white rice, pikliz

Goat Stew Bowl

$15.50

Haitian Style Goat in Sauce with yellow rice and beans, steamed vegetables, and pikliz

Boxes

Abondiz Fritay Box

$13.50

Fried Pork (Griot) or Fried Turkey, 4 pieces of malanga fritters, Abondiz onion sauce, 6 pieces of fried green plantain, Pikliz

Combos

Red Snapper Combo

$31.50

Snapper, comes with Choice of rice 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and

Goat Combo

$25.50

Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 fried-green plantains, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.

Jute Leaf (Lalo Legume) Combo

$20.50

Lalo Combo comes with Fried green plantain and white rice with bean sauce

Turkey Combo

$20.50

Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.

Fried Pork (Griyo) Combo

$19.50

Prepared fried or, in sauce and, come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and Yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce and some pikliz

Fowl Chicken Combo

$20.50

Cooking Style: Fried, or In Sauce. Come with 3 Fried-green plantain, 1 small green salad, and yellow rice and beans or white rice with bean sauce.

Mains

Red Snapper

$23.99

Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …). No process spices. Come in two sizes: Large (1 to 1.45 l and extra-large (1.5 to 2lb). Prepared in different styles: Rock Salted (Gros Sel), Fried or In Sauce

Goat

$15.50

Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …). No process spices. In sauce or fried with a side of pikliz

Veggie

$12.50

Sauteed Shrimp or Sauteed Boneless chicken thighs and Veggie

Turkey

$12.99

Fowl Chicken

$11.50

Fried or In Sauce

Fried Pork (Griyo)

$10.50

Well seasoning with natural and healthy spices (garlic, onion, green onion, parsley, etc …) and, Fried in hot oil. No process spices.

Sides

Jute Leaf (Lalo Legume)

$13.50

Jute leaves (Lalo) stew with beef, crab.

Haitian Black Rice (Diri Djondjon)

$8.99

Yellow rice mixed with Lima bean and Djondjon (black mushrooms )

Yellow Rice and Beans

$7.50

White RIce

$4.99

Black Bean Sauce (Sos Pwa)

$5.99

Salads

Almond Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Almond Chicken Salad

$9.50

Garlic Steamed Broccoli

$6.50

Green Salad

$6.50

Soups

Goat Head Soup (Boullion)

$16.50

Beverages

Cola Couronne

$2.25

Cola Lacaye

$2.25

Coca Cola

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Condiments

Experience the zest of the Caribbean with AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz! This handcrafted blend of farm-fresh vegetables and fiery Scotch bonnet peppers adds a burst of flavor and heat to any dish. It's your go-to condiment for authentic Haitian zing!
Extra Pickliz (1.5 oz cup)

$1.00

AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz 16 oz jar

$9.99

AbondiZ Zesty Pikliz 32 oz jar

$17.99

