Pizza
Chicken
Italian

Above the Crust Pizza Ann Rd

1,380 Reviews

$

7810 W Ann Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
10pc Chicken Wings
French Fries

Pizza

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.95

House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$12.95

House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.

Grandmas Sicilian

Grandmas Sicilian

$26.95

House made Pizza Sauce topped with Grande Cheese and Oregano.

2 Slice Special with Drink

2 Slice Special with Drink

$6.99

2 Slices of Cheese Pizza

Slice Cheese

$2.95

Slice Sicilian

$3.50

2 Slices Sicilian with Drink

$8.50

Specialty Pizza

Small AC Special Pizza

Small AC Special Pizza

$15.95

Homemade Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.95

Provolone Cheese, Philly meat, peppers, and onions.

Small Greek Pizza

$15.95

White sauce, garlic spinach, feta cheese, and Black olives.

Small Mighty Meat Pizza

Small Mighty Meat Pizza

$15.95

Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon

Small BLT Pizza

Small BLT Pizza

$15.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Buffalo ranch base, and buffalo breaded chicken

Small Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Homemade pizza sauce, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives and tomatoes.

SM NY White

$15.95

Garlic, Oil, topped with Ricotta, Mozz and Oregano

Sm Thanksgiving Pizza

$15.95
Large AC Special Pizza

Large AC Special Pizza

$24.95

Homemade Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.95

BBQ sauce, breaded chicken, and red onions

Large BLT Pizza

Large BLT Pizza

$24.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and a ranch dressing drizzle.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.95

Buffalo ranch base, and buffalo breaded chicken

Large Greek Pizza

$24.95

White sauce, garlic spinach, feta cheese, and Black olives.

Large Mighty Meat Pizza

Large Mighty Meat Pizza

$24.95

Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, and bacon

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.95

Provolone Cheese, Philly meat, peppers, and onions.

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.95

Homemade pizza sauce, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives and tomatoes.

LG NY White

$24.95

Garlic and Oil, Topped with Ricotta, Mozz and Oregano

LG Thanksgiving Pizza

$24.95

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.95

House made pizza sauce topped with Grande Cheese and prepared with extra precaution.

GF AC Special Pizza

$17.95

House made pizza sauce topped with Grande Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and prepared with extra precaution.

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

House made buffalo ranch sauce topped with buffalo grilled chicken and Grande Cheese.

GF Philly Steak Pizza

$17.95

Slice Grande Provolone Cheese, Philly meat, peppers, onions and shredded Grande Cheese. Made with extra precaution.

GF Greek Pizza

$17.95

House made white sauce , Grande Cheese, black olives, spinach, and Feta Cheese made with extra precaution.

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, red onions and Grande Cheese. Prepared with extra precaution.

GF BLT Pizza

$17.95

Bacon, Grande Cheese and baked in the oven topped with lettuce, tomato, and our Homemade Ranch. Prepared with extra precaution.

GF Veggie Pizza

$17.95

House made pizza sauce topped with Grande Cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and prepared with extra precaution.

GF Mighty Meat

$17.95

House made pizza sauce topped with Grande Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, bacon, and prepared with extra precaution.

GF NY White

$17.95

Appetizers

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$10.95

Thinly sliced deep fried potatoes smothered in mozz cheese and topped with pepperoni and salami

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$7.25

Freshly fried potato chips served with our homemade Ranch dressing

Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$0.99

Freshly made pizza dough rolled and baked and marinated in extra virgin olive oil, fresh parsley and fresh garlic. Served with a side of marinara

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$1.75

Our Homemade dough rolled with layers of pepperoni and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Marinara

Garlic Pepperoni Rolls

Garlic Pepperoni Rolls

$2.25

4 Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls

$8.50

2 Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls

$5.00
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Fried Zucchini sticks served with marinara and homemade ranch

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

Basket of fries served with ketchup and homemade ranch

10pc Chicken Wings

10pc Chicken Wings

$10.25

Choose 1 sauce and 1 side of ranch or Bleu Cheese

20pc Chicken Wings

20pc Chicken Wings

$20.95

Choose 2 flavors and 2 ranch or 2 bleu cheese

30pc Chicken Wings

30pc Chicken Wings

$30.95

Choose 3 flavors and 3 ranch or 3 Bleu Cheese

40pc Chicken Wings

40pc Chicken Wings

$40.95

Choose 4 flavors and 4 ranch or 4 bleu cheese

6pc Chicken Fingers

6pc Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Choose 1 sauce and 1 Ranch or Bleu cheese

12pc Chicken Fingers

12pc Chicken Fingers

$20.95

Choose 2 sauces and 2 ranch or Bleu Cheese

18pc Chicken Fingers

18pc Chicken Fingers

$30.95

Choose 3 sauces and 3 Ranch or Bleu Cheese

24pc Chicken Fingers

24pc Chicken Fingers

$40.95

Choose up to 4 flavors and 4 sides Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Buff Ckn Fries

Buff Ckn Fries

$13.95

French Fries topped with Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella and drizzled with hot sauce

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, salami, pepperoni, Kalamata olives, Grande provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini's served with choice of homemade dressing.

Asian Zest Salad

Asian Zest Salad

$10.75

Field greens, grilled chicken tossed in Asian zest, topped with wontons and served with Sesame dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded parm cheese, served with a side of Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, croutons, and shredded parm cheese, served with a side of Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.25

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions served with choice of homemade dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Field greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions served with choice of homemade dressing.

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Breaded chicken, homemade marinara, Grande mozz cheese, baked in the oven to golden brown. Served with your choice of fries or pasta salad.

Potatoes & Eggs Sub

Potatoes & Eggs Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Just like Gma used to make back home! Served with your choice of fries or pasta salad.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.95

Thinly sliced ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone, baked in the oven then topped with, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoncini's, and House made Italian Dressing. Served with your choice of fries or pasta salad.

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95

Mamas Meatballs with homemade Marinara and Mozz cheese baked to perfection. Served with your choice of fries or pasta salad.

Philly Steak Sub

$10.95

Philly meat, peppers, onions, provolone, baked in the oven with mozz cheese to perfection. Served with your choice of fries or pasta salad.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Grande mozz cheese with Grande ricotta, baked to golden brown served with a side of Marinara.

Ham Calzone

$11.95

Grande mozz cheese with Grande ricotta, and ham, baked to golden brown served with a side of homemade Marinara.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.95

Grande mozz cheese with Grande ricotta, and Pepperoni baked to golden brown served with a side of homemade Marinara.

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$11.95

Grande mozz cheese with Grande ricotta, and Spinach, baked to golden brown served with a side of homemade Marinara.

Strombolis

Chicken Parm Boli

Chicken Parm Boli

$10.95

Grande Cheese with breaded chicken tossed in homemade marinara, baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Greek Boli

Greek Boli

$11.95

Grande Cheese with grilled chicken, pepperoni, spinach, and feta baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Grilled Chicken Boli

$10.95

Grande Cheese with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Meatball Parm Boli

Meatball Parm Boli

$10.95

Grande Cheese with mamas meatballs tossed in homemade marinara, baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Original Boli

$11.25

Grande Cheese with Ham and Pepperoni baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Philly Steak Boli

$10.95

Grande Cheese with Philly meat, peppers, onions, provolone cheese, baked to perfection, served with a side of homemade sauce

Pastas

Baked Rigatoni

$12.95

Rigatoni pasta, homemade marinara, white sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozz baked to perfection.

Meatballs & Spaghetti

Meatballs & Spaghetti

$11.95Out of stock

1/2 pound of pasta with 1/2 pound of meatballs in homemade marinara sauce

Sides

Side Meatballs

$4.95

3 meatballs covered in homemade Marinara.

Side Pasta Salad

$3.75

A pint of our famous homemade Pasta Salad.

LG Dough Ball

$7.95

18oz fresh dough ball

SM Dough Ball

$5.95

8oz fresh dough ball

Gluten Free Dough

$6.95

12inch crust made from Tapioca Rice.

Extra Dressings

Side of Dressing

Side Marinara

$1.05

Quart Marinara

$7.25

Quart of Ranch

$7.25

Dessert

Canolli

Canolli

$3.75

NY Cheese Cake

$5.95

Original NY cheesecake

Sm Italian Cookies

$7.95

1/2lb of NY Italian cookies

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.95

Blue Bunny Rainbow Sherbet

$1.75

Blue Bunny Neapolitan Sandwich

$2.50

Choc. Brownie Bomb Sundae

$4.25

King Size Bunny Tracks Cone

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.75

Vanilla Cone

Vanilla Crunch Bar

$2.50

Strawberry Sundae

$4.25

Big Alaska

$3.95

G F Choc. Mousse Cake

$6.95

Pizza /Grill

At Grill

20 oz bottles

20oz Bottle

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.75

2 Liter

$4.25

Everyday Specials

Large Cheese Pizza and Any Stromboli

$24.95

Large Cheese Pizza, 24 Chicken Fingers

$45.95

Large Cheese Pizza, Baked rigatoni

$25.90

Large Specialty Pizza and Any Stromboli

$29.95

Large Specialty Pizza, 24 Chicken Fingers

$49.95

Large Specialty Pizza, 40 wings, 4 Garlic Rolls and 2 liter

$53.95

Large Specialty Pizza, Baked rigatoni

$29.95Out of stock

Large Cheese Pizza, 40 wings, 4 Garlic rolls, 2liter

$49.20
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

If its good enough for THE family, It's good enough for YOUR family!

Website

Location

7810 W Ann Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Directions

