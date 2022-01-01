A map showing the location of Above the DunesView gallery

Above the Dunes

review star

No reviews yet

101 S Boardwalk, Fl 2

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Ahi Tuna App

$17.00

Bacon Jalapenos

$11.00

Brussels

$10.00

Calamari

$15.00

Chicken Tenders App

$13.00

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Clams

$8.00+

Crab Dip

$16.00

Crabby Fries

$16.00

Edamame

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Fried Shrimp App

$12.00

MD Crab Soup

$9.00

Oysters

$15.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Wings

$14.00

Zucchini Chips

$12.00

Salads

Black & Blue

$21.00

House

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Market

$15.00

Bowls

Korean Salmon Bowl

$21.00

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Caribbean Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna BLT

$20.00

Boardwalk Burger

$18.00

Cali Chicken

$15.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$23.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$27.00

Salmon BLT

$19.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Crabby Flatbread

$21.00

Spinach and Goat Cheese

$19.00

Entrées

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Crab Cake Entree

$42.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Entree

$24.00

Fritto Misto

$32.00

Honey Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

$30.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Seafood Gumbo

$24.00

Seafood Linguini

$29.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

St. Louis Ribs

$26.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Stuffed Flounder

$35.00

Kids

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kid's Mac

$10.00

Kid's Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Mac

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

Pita Points

$2.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$10.00

Berry Tart

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$10.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Clausthaler NA

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Just the Haze

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Odouls

$6.00

Peach Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Tea

$7.00

Redbull

$4.00

Redbull Tropic

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Tea

$7.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Crabby Mary

$9.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Oyster shooters

Beer OS

$6.00Out of stock

Champagne OS

$6.00Out of stock

Rum OS

$6.00Out of stock

Tequila OS

$6.00Out of stock

Vodka OS

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

101 S Boardwalk, Fl 2, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston