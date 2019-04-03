Abraham's Creamery 207-557-9043
1000 ELM STREET
Newport, ME 04953
14" Gourmet Pies
Cheese Burger Pizza
Our Cheese Burger Pizza comes with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar, USDA Ground Beef. Add Additional toppings to create your own Cheese Burger Pizza!
Bacon Double Cheese Burger
Bacon Double Cheese Burger is exactly that! Starts with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, USDA Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lettuce and our special sauce :)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza starts with tomato sauce, mozzarella, & BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" Wood Fired Pizza with fine olive oil, high-quality Mozzarella, greek Feta, little chevre & chicken and drizzled with Frank's Hot Sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & Pineapple and Buffalo Mozzarella
Meat Lover's
Start with high-quality Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.
Mediterranean
Mediterranean Pizza Garlic, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta, and buffalo mozzarella
Tropical Thunder Pizza
A thunderbolt striking your taste buds! A combination of Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Jalapeño Peppers & bits of Bacon!
Brick Oven Pizza
9" Pizza- Build Your Own
Personal Pan wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta, Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00
14" Pizza- Build Your Own
14" Wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta and Buffalo Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00
9" Greek Pizza
14" Greek Pizza
Greek Pizza Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Tomato Sauce
9" Margherita Pizza
14" Margherita Pizza
Pizza Margherita! Traditional Neapolitan showcases the colors of the Italian flag: red - tomato sauce, white-mozzarella, and green -basil.
9" White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza
14' White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza
White Garlic Pizza drizzled with olive oil, topped with Garlic, high-quality Mozzarella, and fresh Broccoli
9" Hawaiian
9" Meat Lovers
9" Mediterranean
Chicken Tenders with fries
Wings
Hand-Cut Fries
Salad/Soup
Sandwich
Chicago Dog
The all-Beef Hot dog is topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. The complete assembly of a Chicago dog is said to be “dragged through the garden” due to the many toppings
Greek Gyros
Traditional Gyro Meat with fresh tzatziki, lettuce, red onions and tomatoes.
Abraham's Dog
All beef Pearl hotdog with your choice of Mustard, Ketchup, Relish, Celery Salt, Tabasco, Mex Hot sauce, Mayo, and/or Goat Plain cheese
Abraham's Dog with a cup of Chili
Abraham's all-beef Pearl Hot dog with a cup of our homemade chili!
Farmstand Dairy
Chevre
1/4 pound of a hand-ladled soft lactic cheese. Your choice of 9 different flavors including chevre in Olive oil from Greece.
Goat Milk 1/2 Gallon
Fresh Raw Goat Milk-half Gallon
Greek Feta
1/2 # of Traditional Greek Feta in Maine Sea Salt Brine made with goat milk. Our Feta is in a glass pint jar with Brine. Essentially, it's in its own aging cave giving our Feta a 6-month shelf life.
Kefir
Kefir or kephir (/kəˈfɪər/ kə-FEER), is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin drinkable yogurt that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of mesophilic symbiotic culture. 60x more beneficial bacteria than yogurt! The drink originated in the North Caucasus, Eastern Europe and Russia, where it is prepared by inoculating cow, goat, or sheep milk with kefir grains. Sweetened with organic Maine Made syrup.
Panir
1/2# Paneer know for cubes of goodness in curry dishes. A great addition to a stir fry start by pan-searing golden brown with sea salt and rosemary.
Yogurt-Pint
Greek-style goat yogurt, 1 pint glass jar A must-try, you'll love it!
SS yogurts
Artisanal goat yogurt made in house from our goat milk! Thick and creamy with your choice of preserves. 5 oz containers.
Farmstand USDA Meat
Bone-in-Cubes
U.S.D.A. Raw Bone-in Goat Meat in 2" Cubes approximately 3# packages. Fantastic for curry dishes.
Goat Chops
Small tender goat chops, delicious on the grill.
Goat Kabobs
1# Kabobs-frozen for freshness
Leg Roast-Goat
USDA Young tender leg roast. Weights will vary, usually between 3-5 pounds. 1)Place the order for 1 ( price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043
Pepperoni-Goat
Shoulder Roast-goat
USDA Young tender shoulder roast. Weights will vary, usually between 3-5 pounds. 1)Place the order for 1 Quantity (price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043
Ground Goat Meat
1# Ground goat meat-frozen for freshness
Goat Sausage-Healthy choice
Our very own young tender goat meat for an extremely healthy diet and delicious taste. Lower in Cholesterol & Fat than Chicken. High in protein!
Bacon
Whey Fed Pork 1# Bacon nitrate-free frozen
Ground Pork
Ground Pork in 1# Packages
Ham Steak
Ham Steaks ~ 1#
Pork Chops
Whey Fed Pork! Center Cut Pork Chops. Chops are cut 1″ thick. 1)Place the order for 1 ( price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043
Pork Sausage
Whey-Fed Pork raised at a Creamery to create sweet tender cuts of meat.
Goat Ribs
Goat ribs by the pound. Call ahead for quantity needed 557-9043
Farmstand Extras
the Mex Hot Sauce
The Mex Hot Sauce made with Jalapenos, serranos and 5 different chiles. When hot is not enough!
Goat Milk Soap
Goat Milk Soap. Olive oil, coconut oil, wheat germ, goat milk, jojoba, shea butter, sodium hydroxide, lavender, and rosemary essential oils.
Fajita Mix spice
Hand Sanitizer
Hand Sanitizer on the go! Organic Coconut Glycerine, Grain Alcohol & Essential Oils.
Sri Lankan Curry
Imported spices dried and ground for freshness. Cumin, Black pepper, Coriander, Turmeric, Clove, Cardamom, Fennel
Frozen 12" Pizzas
Frozen Pepperoni Pizza 12"
12" Frozen Pepperoni Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!
Frozen Greek Pizza 12"
12" Frozen Greek Pizza Tomatoes, Kalamata, Olives, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta & Cheeses Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. Place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!
Frozen Cheese 12"
12" Frozen Cheese Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!
Frozen White Garlic & Broccoli 12"
12" Frozen White Garlic and Broccoli Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. Place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our wood-fired oven and Farmstand!
