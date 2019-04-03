Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abraham's Creamery 207-557-9043

review star

No reviews yet

1000 ELM STREET

Newport, ME 04953

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pizza- Build Your Own
Meat Lover's
9" Pizza- Build Your Own

14" Gourmet Pies

Cheese Burger Pizza

Cheese Burger Pizza

$16.00

Our Cheese Burger Pizza comes with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar, USDA Ground Beef. Add Additional toppings to create your own Cheese Burger Pizza!

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

Bacon Double Cheese Burger

$20.00

Bacon Double Cheese Burger is exactly that! Starts with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, USDA Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lettuce and our special sauce :)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza starts with tomato sauce, mozzarella, & BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

14" Wood Fired Pizza with fine olive oil, high-quality Mozzarella, greek Feta, little chevre & chicken and drizzled with Frank's Hot Sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Ham & Pineapple and Buffalo Mozzarella

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$16.00

Start with high-quality Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$16.00

Mediterranean Pizza Garlic, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta, and buffalo mozzarella

Tropical Thunder Pizza

Tropical Thunder Pizza

$16.00

A thunderbolt striking your taste buds! A combination of Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Red Onions, Pineapples, Jalapeño Peppers & bits of Bacon!

Brick Oven Pizza

9" Pizza- Build Your Own

9" Pizza- Build Your Own

$9.00

Personal Pan wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta, Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00

14" Pizza- Build Your Own

14" Pizza- Build Your Own

$14.00

14" Wood fired Pizza with Chevre, Feta and Buffalo Mozzarella and one choice of Topping. Additional toppings $1.00

9" Greek Pizza

9" Greek Pizza

$10.00
14" Greek Pizza

14" Greek Pizza

$14.00

Greek Pizza Mozzarella, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion, Kalamata olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Tomato Sauce

9" Margherita Pizza

9" Margherita Pizza

$9.00
14" Margherita Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Margherita! Traditional Neapolitan showcases the colors of the Italian flag: red - tomato sauce, white-mozzarella, and green -basil.

9" White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza

9" White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza

$9.00
14' White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza

14' White Garlic & Broccoli Pizza

$14.00

White Garlic Pizza drizzled with olive oil, topped with Garlic, high-quality Mozzarella, and fresh Broccoli

9" Hawaiian

$10.00

9" Meat Lovers

$10.00

9" Mediterranean

$10.00

Chicken Tenders with fries

3 Chicken Tenders with fries. 100% real chicken tenderloins.
Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.75

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.65

6 Applewood Smoked Wings deep-fried for crunchiness with your choice of sauce and dressing.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$17.30

12 Applewood Smoked Wings deep-fried for crunchiness with your choice of sauce and dressing.

Hand-Cut Fries

Fries cut here on Our Food Truck! Just like the Fair!
Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$2.75

Hand-cut Fries here on our Food truck! Just like the Fair!

Chili Cheese fries

Chili Cheese fries

$9.75

Salad/Soup

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and artisinal Greek feta
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion & a hunk of our famous greek feta.

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.50

Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, feta, tzatziki sauce and gyro meat.

Chili- Bowl

Chili- Bowl

$6.50

Homemade Chili

Sandwich

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$4.95

The all-Beef Hot dog is topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. The complete assembly of a Chicago dog is said to be “dragged through the garden” due to the many toppings

Greek Gyros

Greek Gyros

$7.50

Traditional Gyro Meat with fresh tzatziki, lettuce, red onions and tomatoes.

Abraham's Dog

Abraham's Dog

$3.50

All beef Pearl hotdog with your choice of Mustard, Ketchup, Relish, Celery Salt, Tabasco, Mex Hot sauce, Mayo, and/or Goat Plain cheese

Abraham's Dog with a cup of Chili

Abraham's Dog with a cup of Chili

$8.45

Abraham's all-beef Pearl Hot dog with a cup of our homemade chili!

Dessert

Single Serve Yogurt

Single Serve Yogurt

$4.50

Greek-style Goat yogurt with preserves 5oz Cherry or Strawberry.

Farmstand Dairy

Chevre

Chevre

$5.50

1/4 pound of a hand-ladled soft lactic cheese. Your choice of 9 different flavors including chevre in Olive oil from Greece.

Goat Milk 1/2 Gallon

Goat Milk 1/2 Gallon

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Raw Goat Milk-half Gallon

Greek Feta

Greek Feta

$9.50

1/2 # of Traditional Greek Feta in Maine Sea Salt Brine made with goat milk. Our Feta is in a glass pint jar with Brine. Essentially, it's in its own aging cave giving our Feta a 6-month shelf life.

Kefir

Kefir

$7.25

Kefir or kephir (/kəˈfɪər/ kə-FEER), is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin drinkable yogurt that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of mesophilic symbiotic culture. 60x more beneficial bacteria than yogurt! The drink originated in the North Caucasus, Eastern Europe and Russia, where it is prepared by inoculating cow, goat, or sheep milk with kefir grains. Sweetened with organic Maine Made syrup.

Panir

Panir

$7.50

1/2# Paneer know for cubes of goodness in curry dishes. A great addition to a stir fry start by pan-searing golden brown with sea salt and rosemary.

Yogurt-Pint

Yogurt-Pint

$5.50

Greek-style goat yogurt, 1 pint glass jar A must-try, you'll love it!

SS yogurts

SS yogurts

$4.50

Artisanal goat yogurt made in house from our goat milk! Thick and creamy with your choice of preserves. 5 oz containers.

Farmstand USDA Meat

Bone-in-Cubes

Bone-in-Cubes

$24.00

U.S.D.A. Raw Bone-in Goat Meat in 2" Cubes approximately 3# packages. Fantastic for curry dishes.

Goat Chops

Goat Chops

$14.00

Small tender goat chops, delicious on the grill.

Goat Kabobs

Goat Kabobs

$13.00Out of stock

1# Kabobs-frozen for freshness

Leg Roast-Goat

Leg Roast-Goat

$10.00

USDA Young tender leg roast. Weights will vary, usually between 3-5 pounds. 1)Place the order for 1 ( price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043

Pepperoni-Goat

Pepperoni-Goat

$11.00Out of stock
Shoulder Roast-goat

Shoulder Roast-goat

$9.50

USDA Young tender shoulder roast. Weights will vary, usually between 3-5 pounds. 1)Place the order for 1 Quantity (price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043

Ground Goat Meat

Ground Goat Meat

$14.00

1# Ground goat meat-frozen for freshness

Goat Sausage-Healthy choice

Goat Sausage-Healthy choice

$14.00Out of stock

Our very own young tender goat meat for an extremely healthy diet and delicious taste. Lower in Cholesterol & Fat than Chicken. High in protein!

Bacon

Bacon

$10.00

Whey Fed Pork 1# Bacon nitrate-free frozen

Ground Pork

Ground Pork

$10.00

Ground Pork in 1# Packages

Ham Steak

Ham Steak

$9.99

Ham Steaks ~ 1#

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$9.00

Whey Fed Pork! Center Cut Pork Chops. Chops are cut 1″ thick. 1)Place the order for 1 ( price cannot be calculated properly online due to varying weights) 2) Call-in your request specifying an ideal weight, 3) we'll make adjustments according to the actual weight picked out for you here at the farm. 557-9043

Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$9.50

Whey-Fed Pork raised at a Creamery to create sweet tender cuts of meat.

Goat Ribs

Goat Ribs

$7.50

Goat ribs by the pound. Call ahead for quantity needed 557-9043

Farmstand Extras

the Mex Hot Sauce

the Mex Hot Sauce

$8.25

The Mex Hot Sauce made with Jalapenos, serranos and 5 different chiles. When hot is not enough!

Goat Milk Soap

Goat Milk Soap

$7.00

Goat Milk Soap. Olive oil, coconut oil, wheat germ, goat milk, jojoba, shea butter, sodium hydroxide, lavender, and rosemary essential oils.

Fajita Mix spice

Fajita Mix spice

$4.25
Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

$7.00

Hand Sanitizer on the go! Organic Coconut Glycerine, Grain Alcohol & Essential Oils.

Sri Lankan Curry

Sri Lankan Curry

$12.00

Imported spices dried and ground for freshness. Cumin, Black pepper, Coriander, Turmeric, Clove, Cardamom, Fennel

Frozen 12" Pizzas

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza 12"

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$14.00

12" Frozen Pepperoni Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!

Frozen Greek Pizza 12"

Frozen Greek Pizza 12"

$14.00

12" Frozen Greek Pizza Tomatoes, Kalamata, Olives, Red Onion, Spinach, Feta & Cheeses Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. Place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!

Frozen Cheese 12"

Frozen Cheese 12"

$14.00

12" Frozen Cheese Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!

Frozen White Garlic & Broccoli 12"

Frozen White Garlic & Broccoli 12"

$14.00

12" Frozen White Garlic and Broccoli Pizza Cooking Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F for 10-15 min. Place on a sheet pan or a pre-heated stone until Cheese is bubbly and warm. Or Thaw and cut into slices then grill each one until delicious!

Catering

Deposit

Deposit

$750.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our wood-fired oven and Farmstand!

Location

1000 ELM STREET, Newport, ME 04953

Directions

Gallery
Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza image
Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza image
Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza image
Abraham's Wood Fired Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest Moon Deli - 26 Main Street Newport, Maine
orange star4.4 • 312
26 Main Street Newport, ME 04953
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 366 Griffin Rd, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
366 Griffin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Blue Sky Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
357 Odlin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
orange star4.4 • 4,117
643 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Bangor
orange starNo Reviews
650 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Pot Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
652 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Harvest Moon Deli - 26 Main Street Newport, Maine
orange star4.4 • 312
26 Main Street Newport, ME 04953
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston