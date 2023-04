Chili Crunch (6oz)

$11.00

Abreo CHILI CRUNCH has become a fast favorite ingredient in our kitchen, and now can be one in yours. We love CHILI CRUNCH on simple dishes like soft scrambled eggs, avocado toast, and roasted or mashed potatoes, but we also love to use it to add powerful layers of depth and texture to more elevated dishes like grilled prawns, tuna crudo, or seared duck breasts. Our house recipe CHILI CRUNCH took several attempts to get that perfect balance of crunchy, spicy, sweet, and umami flavors. We absolutely love it and hope you do too. Ingredients: canola oil, shallots, garlic, guajillo chili, red thai chili, crushed red pepper, PEANUTS, white & black sesame seed, ginger, szechuan peppercorn, mushroom powder, nori, sugar, salt, msg, cumin, star anise, green cardamom