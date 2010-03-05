Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abridged Beer Company - The Brewpub

review star

No reviews yet

100 Lockett Road

Knoxville, TN 37919

FOOD

Appetizers

Nachos

$11.50

Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, red beans, pico, and cilantro

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Pretzels

$6.00

Soft pretzels served with your choice of whole grain mustard, hot pimento cheese, or queso

Fried Green Tomato App

$8.50

Wings

$12.75

Eight chicken wings dipped in house-made buffalo sauce, served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese

Charred Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce slightly wilted, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and garlic Caesar dressing

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Potato Salad

$3.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Frita Burger

$14.50

Elote Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Abridged Burger

$14.50

7 oz. all-beef ground brisket, caramelized red onion, applewood-smoked bacon, white American cheese, fried brussels sprout petals, and house aioli served on a brioche roll

Cheeseburger

$13.50

7 oz. all-beef ground brisket, white American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo served on a brioche roll

Chicken Abridged

$14.00

White American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized red onion, fried brussels sprout petals, and house aioli served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Maple Chicken

$13.50

Amber beer maple syrup with crisp lettuce served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled

Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

House buffalo sauce and blue cheese with crisp lettuce served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Pimento Chicken

$13.50

Hot pimento cheese with pickles served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Chicken Club

$14.00

White American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Fried Green BLT

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Whole grain mustard and mayo-based dressing, celery, red onion, red seedless grapes, with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche roll

Impossible Abridged Burger

$16.00

Impossible Cheeseburger

$16.00

Impossible Frita Burger

$16.00

Plain Chicken

$13.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Impossible Patty

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

NA BEV

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Cream Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Enuf

$2.00

Diet Dr. Enuf (10 oz)

$1.50

Kombucha

Tempo Wild Harvest NA KOMBUCHA

$6.00

Walker Bros Blueberry Jasmine NA KOMBUCHA

$6.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

MERCH

T-Shirt (Badge Logo)

$30.00

T-Shirt (Classic Logo)

$20.00

Abridged Hat

$20.00

Cheers Hat

$40.00

Abridged Burger Poster

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00
Our Bearden brewpub is built on sharing our love of beer, food, and spending time with friends and family. Settle in with a pint...or two, and grab a bite to eat from the kitchen. Enjoy views into the brewing area, while our 1950’s era auto garage building provides a timeless industrial backdrop. We strive to create a friendly neighborhood hang-out, welcoming of all. So bring the kids, bring the dogs, and by all means, bring friends! Brewing all of our beer on site, we pride ourselves on curating a menu that encompasses as much beer culture as possible. From traditional to cutting edge, our staff is sure to help you find your new favorite! The kitchen is focused on traditional pub fare with a southern point of view. We strive to create a feeling of comfort and familiarity while squeezing as much flavor as possible onto every plate.

100 Lockett Road, Knoxville, TN 37919

