Abridged Beer Company - The Brewpub

Our Bearden brewpub is built on sharing our love of beer, food, and spending time with friends and family. Settle in with a pint...or two, and grab a bite to eat from the kitchen. Enjoy views into the brewing area, while our 1950’s era auto garage building provides a timeless industrial backdrop. We strive to create a friendly neighborhood hang-out, welcoming of all. So bring the kids, bring the dogs, and by all means, bring friends! Brewing all of our beer on site, we pride ourselves on curating a menu that encompasses as much beer culture as possible. From traditional to cutting edge, our staff is sure to help you find your new favorite! The kitchen is focused on traditional pub fare with a southern point of view. We strive to create a feeling of comfort and familiarity while squeezing as much flavor as possible onto every plate.

