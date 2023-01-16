Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abridged Beer Company World Headquarters

review star

No reviews yet

320 North Peters Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

Appetizer

Nachos

$11.50Out of stock

Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, red beans, pico, and cilantro

Pretzels

$6.00

Soft pretzels served with your choice of whole grain mustard, hot pimento cheese, or queso

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

Cornmeal-fried sliced green tomatoes, topped with house aioli and green onions

Buffalo Chicken Thighs

$12.75

Crispy fried chicken thighs dipped in house buffalo sauce served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Pickles, red onion, beer mustard, bacon, potato chip crumble, and parsley

HQ Board

$26.00

Trio of hand-selected meats, three sliced cheeses, house pimento cheese spread, house jam, crackers, and toast points

Sweet and Sour Pork Belly

$13.00

Butternut squash puree, Sea Island red peas, "Kaye" sour beer glaze, cornbread crumble, apples, and frisee

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Potato Salad

$4.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00Out of stock

Side Sml Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Side Lrg Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Side Sml Queso

$1.50

Side Lrg Queso

$3.00

Salads

Charred Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and garlic caesar dressing

Oak Room Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, dried currants, goat cheese, carrots, blueberries, heirloom tomatoes, and toasted sunflower seeds with Anderson Gold vinaigrette

HQ Salad

$12.00

Arugala, pickled red onion, pickled golden beets, sliced green tomato, candied bacon, cotija cheese, and toasted cashews with house roasted fennel vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pickled Hot Honey Burger

$14.50

Sun Dried Alfredo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Abridged Burger

$14.50

7 oz. all-beef ground brisket, caramelized red onion, applewood-smoked bacon, white American cheese, fried brussels sprout petals, and house aioli served on a brioche roll

Cheeseburger

$13.50

7 oz. all-beef ground brisket, white American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo served on a brioche roll

PLAIN Burger

$13.50

Maple Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Amber beer maple syrup with crisp lettuce served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

House buffalo sauce and blue cheese with crisp lettuce served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Pimento Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Hot pimento cheese with pickles served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Chicken Club

$14.00

White American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, and tomato served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Chicken Abridged

$14.00

White American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized red onion, fried brussels sprout petals, and house aioli served on a brioche roll. Crispy or grilled.

Fried Green BLT

$12.50

Applewood-smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, cornmeal-fried green tomatos, and house aioli served on a brioche roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Whole grain mustard and mayo-based dressing, celery, red onion, red seedless grapes, with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche roll

Impossible Abridged Burger

$16.00

Impossible Cheeseburger

$15.00

Impossible Burger of the Month

$16.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Two shrimp and andouille sausage cakes, served with cheese grits and topped with tomato chili sauce

Flat Iron Pork

$21.00

Seared pork steak on a bed of house pickled vegetables, garnished with chimichurri and honeycomb, with sauteed vegetables and mushrooms

Warm Pot Roast Dinner

$19.00

Slow roasted beef, demi gravy, with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and herb roasted vegetables

Kids

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.50

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Desserts

Cookie Butter Creme Brulee

$8.50

Classic Cream Puffs

$7.00

Dreamsicle Cheesecake

$8.50

Warm Honeycrisp Apple Tart

$9.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Kombucha

NA Kombucha (Walker Bros)

$6.00

NA Kombucha (Tempo)

$6.00

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Water

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thoughtful pub fare with a southern point of view, beers of all styles brewed in-house, and hand-crafted cocktails with scratch-made ingredients and high quality spirits.

Location

320 North Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37922

Directions

