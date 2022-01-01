Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Abroad-89 Old Colony

26 Reviews

89 Old Colony

Orleans, MA 02653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken, Jamaica
Cochinita Pibil (2 tacos), Mexico
Small Kalua Pork

Dips

Baba Ghanoush, Levant

$9.00

roasted eggplant, tahini, pita, olives, pickles

Tzatziki, Greece

$9.00

yogurt, lemon, cucumber, dill, pita, olives, pickles

Chips and Salsa Verde

$6.00

house made corn chips and salsa verde

Five Spiced Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Blue Fish Pate

$10.00

served on crostini with, lemon zest

Gravlax

$11.00

house cured salmon, dill, shallots, crostini, lemon zest

Blue Fish and Gravlax Combo

$19.00

Combo plate: see description for Blue Fish and Gravlax above

Salads

Som Tum, Thailand

$13.00

shredded green papaya, bell pepper, chilis, lime juice, fish sauce, toasted peanuts

Simple Salad

$9.00Out of stock

arugula, house vinaigrette, Hawaiian black salt, fresh herbs

Nam Saad

$15.00

chilled ground pork, crisp lettuce, onion, scallion, fresh herbs, bell peppers, lime, ginger, fish sauce, dressing

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

garlic, olive oil, pecorino cheese, lemon zest

Light Fare

Cochinita Pibil (1 taco), Mexico

$7.00

achiote braised pork, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro

Cochinita Pibil (2 tacos), Mexico

$13.00

achiote braised pork, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro

1 Taco Bean And Cheddar

$6.00

Pinto beans, cheddar, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, pico, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro

2 Taco bean and Cheddar

$11.00

Pinto beans, cheddar, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa Verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro

Stuffed Scallion Green Curry Pork

$13.00

daily preparation

Hard Facts

$1.00

jalapeño, tomatillo- Mild

White Lies

$1.00

mango, habanero- hot

The Truth

$1.00

roasted habanero, garlic- screaming hot

sauce trio

$2.00

Steam Buns (Korean Pork Belly)

$14.00Out of stock

Chili Peanut Shrimp

$14.00

sweet and spicy chili sauce, cucumber, red bell pepper, fresh herbs

1 Lengua Taco

$6.00

2 Lengua Tacos

$11.00

Skewers

Five Spiced Tofu, China, (Cape Cod twist)

$11.00

sweet soy, scallion

Jerk Chicken, Jamaica

$11.00

Jerk BBQ, spicy flavor

Small Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Large Tofu Fried Rice

$25.00

tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Small Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Vegetable Fried Rice Large

$23.00

Bowls

Small Kalua Pork

$13.00

slow braised pork, sweet tamari, scallions, jasmine rice

Large Kalua Pork

$25.00

slow braised pork, sweet tamari, scallions, jasmine rice

Small Keema Mutter

$14.00Out of stock

curried ground lamb, sweet peas, diced tomato, basmati rice

Large Keema Mutter

$27.00Out of stock

curried ground lamb, sweet peas, diced tomato, basmati rice

Small Char Siu Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

chinese bbq pork, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green onion

Large Char Siu Pork Fried Rice

$27.00

chinese bbq pork, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green onion

Small Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Large Vegetable Fried Rice

$23.00

ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Small Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Large Tofu Fried Rice

$25.00

tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg

Small Thai Beef Fried Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Large Thai Beef Fried Rice

$27.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Pita

$4.00

Side corn chips

$2.00

Side salsa verde

$2.00

Side olives

$4.00

Side pickles

$4.00

Side rice

$3.00

Side cucumbers

$3.00

Side aioli

$1.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side of babaganoush

$4.00

Side of tzatziki

$3.00

Side peanuts

$1.00

Side queso

$3.00

Side rice noodles

$3.00

Side sambal

$1.00

Side slaw

$2.00

Side of fries

$4.00

Chip And Salsa

$6.00

Side Jerk Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Pork And Cheese Taco

$6.00

Kids Bean And Cheese

$6.00

Noodles

Sm. Pong Tauhu

$14.00

pork, shrimp, tofu meatballs, shrimp and pork broth, bamboo shoots, green onion

(small) Mushroom Ragout Capellini Pasta

$13.00Out of stock

mushroom ragout, sherry, cream. *sub garlic, olive oil for Vegan/ Vegetarian

Sm. Pho Bo (beef brisket)

$15.00

beef brisket, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs

Sm. Pho Bo (chicken)

$14.00

chicken, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs

Sm Pho Bo (tofu)

$13.00

tofu, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs *vegan/vegetarian broth available on request. Please note on order

Large Pong Tauhu

$27.00Out of stock

pork, shrimp, tofu meatballs, shrimp and pork broth, bamboo shoots, green onion

(Large) Mushroom Ragout Capellini Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

mushroom ragout, sherry, cream. *sub garlic, olive oil for Vegan/ Vegetarian

Large Pho Bo (beef brisket)

$29.00

beef brisket, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs

Large Pho Bo (chicken)

$27.00

chicken, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs

Large Pho Bo (tofu)

$25.00

tofu, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs *vegan/vegetarian broth available on request. Please note on order

Sm Vegan Pho

$13.00

Lg Vegan Pho

$25.00Out of stock

Drink List

Reg Margarita

$13.00

Abroad Rum Punch

$13.00

Baja Butterfly

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Carib Mule Martini

$14.00

Dancing Maria

$14.00

Everyting

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Lucky Pear

$14.00

Mango Cosmo

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Mojito Coconut

$13.00

Nightly Marg

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Passion Marg

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Pom Marg

$13.00

Pom Passion

$14.00

Reg Mojitto

$13.00

Sangria

$14.00Out of stock

Singapore Sling

$15.00

Spicy Pineapple Passion Margarita

$13.00

Straw Thai Martini

$14.00

Strawberry Cosmo

$14.00

Thai Martini

$14.00

Apricot Ginger Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Tijuana Cherry

$14.00

Witches Brew

$14.00

White Wine

Albarino

$13.00+

Flor Prosecco Split

$13.00

La Noble Chardonnay

$12.00+

Loosen Riesling

$12.00+

Pasqua Rose Prosecco

$15.00

Quadri Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Veramonte, Chile, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Cote du Rhone

$13.00+

Vouvray

$13.00+

Penya Rose

$12.00

Red Wine

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Felino Cabernet

$15.00+

Sangre de ToroTempranillo

$12.00+

Lodi Zinfandel

$11.00+

Camila Malbec

$13.00+

Penya Rose

$12.00+

Sparkling Wine

Campo Viejo Cava

$12.00+

Sparrs Champagne Glass

$15.00

Sparrs Champagne Bottle

$58.00

Flors Prosecco Split

$13.00

Pasqua Rose Prosecco Split

$15.00

Berry Bellini

$13.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Tito And Ting

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White russian

$12.00

Cape Codder

$11.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Expresso Martini

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Cadillac Margaritta

$14.00

Pina Colada Booze

$14.00

Bottled Beer

Estrella Galicia

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0 NA

$7.00

Medalla Lt

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Singha

$8.00

Strongbow

$7.00

Superior

$6.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager

$7.00

Dos Equ Ambar

$7.00

Switch Back Ipa

$8.00

Light Sapporo

$8.00

Liquor

Beefeater

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Exotica

$12.00

Exotica Repo

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Myers's Dark

$12.00

Myers's Silver

$12.00

Tito's

$13.00

Pitu Cachaça

$12.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$13.00

Macchu Pisco

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Heering Cherry

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Carpano Bianco

$12.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$13.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$12.00

Bacardi Coco

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Three Olives Vodka

$11.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$15.00

Jameson

$14.00

Gledfiddich Scotch

$18.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Baileys

$14.00

Clementine Vodka

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

svedka ginger lime

$12.00

svedka grape

$11.00

Citron

$12.00

strawberry lemgrass

$14.00

Pear Vodka

$13.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Pomegranate Liquor

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Tito's

$13.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$12.00

Three Olives

$11.00

Svedka

$11.00

Pearl Lemon

$13.00

Smirnoff Rasbery

$13.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$13.00

Splcy Vodka

$13.00

Spicy Vodka

$13.00

Gray Goose Strawberry

$14.00

Svedka Clementine

$13.00

Svedka Ginger

$13.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Myers's Silver

$12.00

Myers's Dark

$12.00

Pitu

$12.00

Coconut Rum

$12.00

Coruba Dark Rum

$13.00

Calico Jack Spiced Rum

$12.00

Exotica

$12.00

Exotica Repo

$12.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Tullamore

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Sour Mash Dickles

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15 Years

$21.00

Bullet Rye

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Chivas

$15.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Heering Cherry

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

St Germain

$13.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Pomegranate Liquor

$12.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Busnel

$15.00

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino 1 liter

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

San Pellegrino Dont Make

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirlie Temple

$3.00

Soda/Cran

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ting

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Pina

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Mango Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Blueberry Basil Lemon Spritz

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tapas Style, Global Cuisine, sharing dishes from around the world

Website

Location

89 Old Colony, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Abroad image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers - Chatham, MA
orange star4.4 • 736
1603 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1603 Main Street West Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Chatham
orange star4.2 • 514
746 Main St Chatham, MA 02633
View restaurantnext
Mooncusser's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
86 Sissin Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Scargo Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
799 Main St. Dennis, MA 02638-6025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orleans

the knack
orange star4.6 • 1,740
5 MA-6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Local Scoop - Orleans Cape Cod
orange star4.6 • 436
34 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orleans
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston