Abroad-89 Old Colony
26 Reviews
89 Old Colony
Orleans, MA 02653
Dips
Baba Ghanoush, Levant
roasted eggplant, tahini, pita, olives, pickles
Tzatziki, Greece
yogurt, lemon, cucumber, dill, pita, olives, pickles
Chips and Salsa Verde
house made corn chips and salsa verde
Five Spiced Wings
Smoked Blue Fish Pate
served on crostini with, lemon zest
Gravlax
house cured salmon, dill, shallots, crostini, lemon zest
Blue Fish and Gravlax Combo
Combo plate: see description for Blue Fish and Gravlax above
Salads
Som Tum, Thailand
shredded green papaya, bell pepper, chilis, lime juice, fish sauce, toasted peanuts
Simple Salad
arugula, house vinaigrette, Hawaiian black salt, fresh herbs
Nam Saad
chilled ground pork, crisp lettuce, onion, scallion, fresh herbs, bell peppers, lime, ginger, fish sauce, dressing
Broccoli Rabe
garlic, olive oil, pecorino cheese, lemon zest
Light Fare
Cochinita Pibil (1 taco), Mexico
achiote braised pork, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro
Cochinita Pibil (2 tacos), Mexico
achiote braised pork, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro
1 Taco Bean And Cheddar
Pinto beans, cheddar, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa verde, pico, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro
2 Taco bean and Cheddar
Pinto beans, cheddar, corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa Verde, queso fresco *condiments contain cilantro
Stuffed Scallion Green Curry Pork
daily preparation
Hard Facts
jalapeño, tomatillo- Mild
White Lies
mango, habanero- hot
The Truth
roasted habanero, garlic- screaming hot
sauce trio
Steam Buns (Korean Pork Belly)
Chili Peanut Shrimp
sweet and spicy chili sauce, cucumber, red bell pepper, fresh herbs
1 Lengua Taco
2 Lengua Tacos
Skewers
Five Spiced Tofu, China, (Cape Cod twist)
sweet soy, scallion
Jerk Chicken, Jamaica
Jerk BBQ, spicy flavor
Small Tofu Fried Rice
tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg
Large Tofu Fried Rice
tofu, ginger, garlic, sesame, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, green onion, egg
Bowls
Small Kalua Pork
slow braised pork, sweet tamari, scallions, jasmine rice
Large Kalua Pork
slow braised pork, sweet tamari, scallions, jasmine rice
Small Keema Mutter
curried ground lamb, sweet peas, diced tomato, basmati rice
Large Keema Mutter
curried ground lamb, sweet peas, diced tomato, basmati rice
Small Char Siu Pork Fried Rice
chinese bbq pork, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green onion
Large Char Siu Pork Fried Rice
chinese bbq pork, tamari, sriracha, bell pepper, bean sprouts, green onion
Small Thai Beef Fried Rice
Large Thai Beef Fried Rice
Sides
Side Pita
Side corn chips
Side salsa verde
Side olives
Side pickles
Side rice
Side cucumbers
Side aioli
Side Noodles
Side of babaganoush
Side of tzatziki
Side peanuts
Side queso
Side rice noodles
Side sambal
Side slaw
Side of fries
Chip And Salsa
Side Jerk Sauce
Noodles
Sm. Pong Tauhu
pork, shrimp, tofu meatballs, shrimp and pork broth, bamboo shoots, green onion
(small) Mushroom Ragout Capellini Pasta
mushroom ragout, sherry, cream. *sub garlic, olive oil for Vegan/ Vegetarian
Sm. Pho Bo (beef brisket)
beef brisket, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs
Sm. Pho Bo (chicken)
chicken, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs
Sm Pho Bo (tofu)
tofu, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs *vegan/vegetarian broth available on request. Please note on order
Large Pong Tauhu
pork, shrimp, tofu meatballs, shrimp and pork broth, bamboo shoots, green onion
(Large) Mushroom Ragout Capellini Pasta
mushroom ragout, sherry, cream. *sub garlic, olive oil for Vegan/ Vegetarian
Large Pho Bo (beef brisket)
beef brisket, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs
Large Pho Bo (chicken)
chicken, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs
Large Pho Bo (tofu)
tofu, rich ginger, cardamom scented beef broth, bell peppers, green onion, fresh herbs *vegan/vegetarian broth available on request. Please note on order
Sm Vegan Pho
Lg Vegan Pho
Drink List
Reg Margarita
Abroad Rum Punch
Baja Butterfly
Caipirinha
Carib Mule Martini
Dancing Maria
Everyting
Jungle Bird
Lucky Pear
Mango Cosmo
Mango Margarita
Mojito Coconut
Nightly Marg
Paloma
Passion Marg
Pina Colada
Pom Marg
Pom Passion
Reg Mojitto
Sangria
Singapore Sling
Spicy Pineapple Passion Margarita
Straw Thai Martini
Strawberry Cosmo
Thai Martini
Apricot Ginger Whiskey Sour
Tijuana Cherry
Witches Brew
White Wine
Red Wine
Sparkling Wine
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Makers Mark Manhattan
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tito And Ting
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White russian
Cape Codder
Rum Punch
Expresso Martini
Amaretto Sour
Cadillac Margaritta
Pina Colada Booze
Bottled Beer
Liquor
Beefeater
Campari
Exotica
Exotica Repo
Grand Marnier
Johnnie Walker Black
Kahlua
Myers's Dark
Myers's Silver
Pitu Cachaça
Monte Alban Mezcal
Macchu Pisco
Heering Cherry
Benedictine
Carpano Antica
Carpano Bianco
Eagle Rare Bourbon
Makers Mark
Four Roses Bourbon
Bacardi Coco
Redemption Rye
Three Olives Vodka
Glenmorangie Scotch
Jameson
Gledfiddich Scotch
Grey Goose Pear
Baileys
Clementine Vodka
Tullamore Dew
Drambuie
svedka ginger lime
svedka grape
Citron
strawberry lemgrass
Pear Vodka
Sambuca
Pomegranate Liquor
Southern Comfort
Three Olives
Svedka
Pearl Lemon
Smirnoff Rasbery
Smirnoff Raspberry
Splcy Vodka
Spicy Vodka
Gray Goose Strawberry
Svedka Clementine
Svedka Ginger
Coconut Rum
Coruba Dark Rum
Calico Jack Spiced Rum
Glenmorangie
Sour Mash Dickles
Eagle Rare
Glenfiddich 15 Years
Bullet Rye
Johnnie Walker Black
Four Roses
Chivas
Chartreuse, Green
Benedictine
St Germain
Amaretto
Busnel
NA Beverages
San Pellegrino 1 liter
Arnold Palmer
San Pellegrino Dont Make
Club Soda
Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Cola
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
OJ
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Shirlie Temple
Soda/Cran
Sprite
Ting
Tonic
Virgin Mojito
Ginger Beer
Virgin Pina
Milk
Pineapple Soda
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tapas Style, Global Cuisine, sharing dishes from around the world
89 Old Colony, Orleans, MA 02653