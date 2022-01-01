Absolem Cider Company 799 Winthrop Center Rd.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We make cider and wine on our fifty acre farm in in Winthrop, Maine. Our ciders are inspired by old-world wine techniques, a sense of place, encouraging new traditions, and experimentation.
Location
799 Winthrop Center Rd., Winthrop, ME 04364
