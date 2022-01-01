  • Home
Absolem Cider Company 799 Winthrop Center Rd.

799 Winthrop Center Rd.

Winthrop, ME 04364

Core - Bottles

Bembel - Bottles

$12.00+

Float Away - Bottles

$12.00+

Roses Red - Bottles

$12.00+

Atlantica - Bottles

$12.00

Specialty - Bottles

Underveil - Bottles

$14.00+

Ferryman - 500ml Bottles

$14.00

Chasing Phantoms - 750ml Bottles

$23.00

Magnified Dreams - 750ml Bottles

$23.00

Bushido - 500ml Bottles

$16.00

Jewel Of June - 750ml Bottles

$23.00

Preserved Memory - 750ml

$23.00

Ice Cider - Bottles

King Leo - 375ml Bottles

$25.00

Aurora - 375ml Bottles

$27.00

Polestar - 375ml Bottles

$27.00

Cheese

Fuzzy Udder

$11.00+

Spring Day

$13.00+

Cosmic Goat

$10.00+

Friends' Folly

$7.00

State of Maine

$12.00+

Kennebec

$12.00

Pineland Farms

$8.00+

Crooked Face

$11.00+

Balfour Farm

$15.00+

Winter Hill

$12.00+

Silvery Moon

$10.00+

Abraham

$10.00

Lakin Gorges

$14.00

Bread

Hanks Sourdough

$9.00+

Focaccia

$12.00

Salami / Jerky

Broad Arrow Farm

$12.00+

Short Creek Farm

$10.00+

Fabrique Delices

$16.00+

Sausage Kitchen

$8.00+

Vermont Salumi

$12.00+

Charlito Cocina

$9.00

Preserves / Pickles

Olde Haven Farm

$8.00

Morse's Sauerkraut

$5.00

Chips / Crackers / Granola

Little Lads - Popcorn

$3.00+

Deep River Chips

$4.00

Ines Rosales Crackers

$8.00

34 Crackers

$6.00

Port City Pretzels

$5.00

Bruschettini

$5.00

Onesto Crackers

$8.00

Pita Chips

$6.00

Maple Nut Granola

$12.00

Joes Chips

$5.00

Wrap City Chips

$8.50

Dessert

Pie Lady Slice

$7.00

Wafelstroop

$4.00

Choomi

$5.00

Chocolate Bars

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Moxie

$3.00

Green Bee

$3.00

Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00

Aqua Seltzer

$3.00

AHA Seltzer

$3.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Urban Farm Fermentory

$12.00

Whispering Oak Shots

$6.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Sweatshirts

Black Hoodie

$42.00+

Glassware

Bamberg Mug

$12.00

Bodega Glass

$10.00

T-Shirts

Tan Shirt

$15.00

Grey Shirt

$15.00

Blue Shirt

$15.00

Books & Bags

Custom Wine Bags

$12.00

Microdosing Guidebook

$15.00

American Cider

$20.00

Taste Memory

$15.00

Adventures On The Wine Route

$22.00

Uncultivated

$20.00

Unsettling of America

$20.00

Brewmasters Table

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We make cider and wine on our fifty acre farm in in Winthrop, Maine. Our ciders are inspired by old-world wine techniques, a sense of place, encouraging new traditions, and experimentation.

799 Winthrop Center Rd., Winthrop, ME 04364

