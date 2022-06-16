MAIN MENU

STARTER

Veggie Spring Roll

$6.00

Edamame

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Spicy Mayo

Pork Belly Slider

$7.00

Kobe Beef

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Spare Ribs

$7.00

Pork Dumpling

$6.00

Shrimp Dumpling

$6.00

Shrimp and Veg Tem

$10.00

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$10.00

Chicken Wing

$9.00

NOODLE SOUP

DESIGN YOUR OWN

$9.00

Bulgogi Udon Soup

$15.00

Chiangmai Lomain

Pho Noodle Soup

$15.00

Red Miso Soup

$16.00

Lemongrass Soup

$15.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Kimchee Ramen

$16.00

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

Drunken Udon

General Tso

Pad Thai

Yaki Ramen

Singapore Noodle

Chow Fun

BBQ Ribs Lomain

$15.00

SUSHI BAR

Avocado Roll

$4.25

Bagel Roll

$7.00

cream cheeses, avocado, smoked salmon

Cali Crabmeat Roll

$8.00

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

$5.75

crab stick, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$4.25

New York Roll

$5.50

broiled salmon skin, cucmber, eel sauce

Philly Roll

$7.00

cream cheeses, cucumber, salmon

Mushroom Roll

$4.25

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail Roll

$5.50

Cr Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Cr Spicy Salmon

$7.00

Cr Spicy Sweet Potato

$7.00

Cr Spicy Tofu

$7.00

Cr Spicy Yellowtail

$7.00

Spicy Salmon

$6.50

spicy salmon, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Tuna

$6.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Yellowtail

$7.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber, scallion

Spicy Scallop

$7.50

spicy scallop, cucumber, scallion

Salmon Avo

$6.25

Tuna Avo

$6.25

Yellowtail Avo

$6.25

Honey Shrimp Roll

$13.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, yuzu tobiko, topped with hone sauce

String Bean Temp Roll

$6.50

Green Roll

$10.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seaweed salad, sriracha sauce

Veggie Roll

$11.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, shiitake, cabbage

Spider Roll

$14.00

deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo, tobiko

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

California Roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado

Vegas Roll

$13.00

eel, crab stick, avocado, cream cheeses, topped with eel sauce *deep fried

Tuna

$3.25

Salmon

$3.25

Yellowtail

$3.75

Izumidai

$3.00

Crabstick

$2.50

Smoked Salmon

$3.25

Hokkigai

$2.75

Mackerel

$3.00

White Tuna

$3.25

Tamago (Egg)

$2.50

Octopus

$3.00

Squid

$3.00

Inari (Fried Tofu)

$2.50

Avocado

$2.50

Asparagus

$2.50

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Shrimp

$2.75

Real Crab Meat

$3.00

Masago (Smelt Egg)

$2.75

Shrimp Tempura (Nigiri)

$3.00

Yellowtail Belly

$4.50

Salmon Toro

$4.00

Scallop

$3.50

Eel

$3.50

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.50

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$3.00

Chu-Toro

$6.00

O-Toro

$8.00

Lidako (Baby Octopus)

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp

$5.75

Fire Crunch Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon, spicy crabstick, tempura crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

French Maki Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crabstick, tempura crunch, sweet wasabi sauce.

Sunset Roll

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, pineapple honey

Trio Roll

$15.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, topped with white fish

Dancing Eel Roll

$15.00

crabstick, cucumber, masago, eel, topped with avocado

Volcano Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with broiled crabstick, roe and spicy mayo

Butterfly Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, cilantro, topped with tuna, salmon, guacamole, jalapeño on top

Cracker Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, crispy potato, and spicy sauce

Tiger Roll

$15.00

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, masago (roe) topped with crabstick, red onion, black pepper, and wasabi mayo sauce

Cozy Roll

$15.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cream cheeses, deep fried and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko, stallion

Spicy Tuna Jalapeño Roll

$13.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, scallion, red tobiko

DC Roll

$15.00

soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with black and red tobiko

VA Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crabstick, topped with sliced avocado, jalapeño and eel sauce

Maryland Roll

$15.00

jumbo lump crab, shrimp, avocado, roasted bell pepper, old bay, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Hokkaido Roll

$15.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried with tempura, topped with tobiko and spicy mayo sauce

Mexican Roll

$15.00

spicy crunchy tuna, topped with spicy tuna , scallions, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo

Alaskan Roll

$15.00

cream cheeses, spicy crunchy salmon, topped with salmon, avocado, crispy potato, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Hawaii Roll

$15.00

spicy crunchy yellowtail, topped with honey pineapple, crispy potato, and wasabi mayo

Florida Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, masago (roe), topped with tuna, salmon and mango salsa

White House Roll

$15.00

spicy crunchy, white tuna, cream cheeses, topped with white tuna, avocado, crunchy and wasabi mayo

RICE STIR-FRIED

Panang Curry

Crispy Chicken Basil

$14.00

Everyday Fried Rice

Mix Veggies Stir

Basil Fried Rice

Kimchee Fried Rice

SIDES

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Sunny Side Up Egg

$2.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Extra Tonkatsu

$6.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Kimchee

$4.00

DINNER SPECIAL

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Rib Eye Steak

$21.00

Salmon teriyaki

$24.00

Donburi

Sake Donburi

$19.00

Poke Don

$19.00

Spicy tuna Don

$18.00

Unagi Don

$21.00

Gyu Don

$16.00

Bulgogi Rice

$16.00

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$26.00

Sushi Deluxe

$29.00

Sashimi Dinner

$29.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$33.00

Chirashi

$29.00

DRINKS

Soft Drink

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Peach iced tea

$3.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Coconut juice

$4.50

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Sherry Temple

$4.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Singha

$7.00

DC Brau

$8.00

Wine

Wine (Gls)

$9.00

Wine (Btl)

$28.00

Sake

Hot sake

$9.00

Hana white peach

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai

$15.00

Snow beauty

$22.00

Cocktails

Tokyo Drift

$12.00

The Last Samurai

$12.00

Hachiko

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Cocktail

$12.00

Beer

Miller lite

$5.00

Kloud lagel

$6.00

Strongbow Cider

$7.00

Red Ale

$11.00

Liquor

Absolute (Vodka)

$11.00

Grey Goose (Vodka)

$14.00

Tito's (Vodka)

$11.00

Haku vodka

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Barcadi (Rum)

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Roku Gin

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Jonny Black

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Rail

$8.00

DESSERT

Mango sticky rice

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00