Absolute Thai Sushi 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Panang

SM Plates

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

fried brussel sprouts toss with citrus chili- soy sauce, lime, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Mixture of imitation crab stick, cream cheese wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy

Steamed Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken and Shrimp steamed dumplings with cilantro, fried garlic serves with sweet soy sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Malaysian inspired grilled chicken on skewers with curried peanut sauce & cucumber relish

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Tempura battered calamari fried serves with homemade sweet sauce

Crispy Rocket Shrimp

Crispy Rocket Shrimp

$8.00

Fried whole shrimp wrapped in spring roll paper serves with homemade sweet chili sauce

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$8.00

Thai style vegetables empanadas sided with fresh cucumber relish (Vegan)

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce (Vegan)

Cubic Chive Dumplings

$8.00

Thai style Garlic Chive dumplings in cubes with fried garlic, cilantros, spicy soy chili sauce, house pickles (Vegan)

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with salt. (Vegan)

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Fried crispy tofu serves with homemade sweet chili sauce and ground peanut (Vegan)

Soup

Tom Yum

$6.00

Thai lemongrass soup with tomatoes, onion, cilantro roasted chili jam, fresh lime & mushrooms

Tom Kah

$7.00

Coconut milk soup with our delicious Tom Yum base infused

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Chicken and Shrimp wontons in napa cabbage, snow pea and scallions top with fried garlic

Miso soup

$2.50Out of stock

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$7.00

Thai style mixed vegetable and cube steam tofu soup with fried garlic

Salad

Crying Tiger Steak Salad

$12.00

esaan style grilled beef salad with spicy chili lime sauce, red onion, cilantro, scallions & rice powder

Som Tam

Som Tam

$10.00

green papaya salad w/ garlic & chili fish sauce, carrot, fresh lime juice, string beans, tomatoes, peanut

Laab Gai

Laab Gai

$10.00

hot minced chicken toss with light spicy lime dressing cilantro, red onion, ground roasted chili & rice powder

Thai House Salad

$10.00

Crispy greens & lettuce with our signature Thai peanut dressing, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, fried tofu and crispy noodles

Seaweed Salad

$5.00Out of stock

side of japanese seaweed salad

Our Recs For You

Absolute Best Pineapple Chicken

$15.00

fried julienne cut chicken sauteed w/ onion & red peppers in our delicious pineapple & tomato sauce

Absolute Siam Beef

$17.00

marinated tender beef, wok fried in high heat, serve on sizzling plate w/seasonal vegetables, & toasted sesame

Wok-Fried Spicy Duck

$17.00

lightly battered fried boneless duck, wok fried in high heat w/fresh garlic, chili, kaffir lime, finger roots & young peppercorn & fresh basil

Boneless Duck Curry

$18.00

five spiced braised duck with special red curry sauce, tomato, coconut milk, pineapple, red chilis & Thai basil

Soft Crab Shell Basil

$24.00

lightly seasoned crispy fried whole soft crab shell w/our delicious spicy basil sauce

"Absolute" Spicy Basil Noodle

$15.00

fresh rice noodles & beef wok fired w/spicy garlic sauce, finger roots, Thai basil, string beans & peppercorn

Curry Series

Panang

Panang

$14.00

A type of Thai red curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a zesty makrut lime flavor, coconut milk & broccoli

Green Curry

$14.00

fresh green chili paste, cooked w/coconut milk, basil, purple eggplants, bamboo shoots & red chili

Western Thai Yellow Curry

$14.00

aromatic curry w/lots spices & herbs from the west, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion & turmeric

Massaman curry

$15.00

Massaman was ranked #1 in an article titles World’s 50 most delicious foods. Curry mixed with onion, carrots, potatoes top with peanut.

Stir-Fried

Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Thai roasted chili sauce sautéed with carrots, onion, scallions, water chestnut top with cashew nuts

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

stir-fried purple japanese eggplant w/chili bean sauce red peppers, carrots & fresh basil

Street Style Ka-Prao

$14.00

original street style BASIL CHICKEN w/minced chicken, spicy garlic & basil sauce, string beans & red chili

Ginger

$14.00

Fresh julienne cut ginger with fungus mushroom, onion, scallions and bean paste sauce

Garlic & Broccoli

$14.00

Stir-fried garlic sauce complement with steam broccoli

Mixed Vegetable

$14.00

Broccoli, carrots, snow pea, string bean, Napa cabbage sautéed with homemade sauce

The Classics

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

thin rice noodle stir-fried wired tofu, egg, scallions. bean sprouts & peanut in our original Pad Thai sauce

Drunken Noodle

$13.00

southern Thai version of stir-fried wide rice noodles minced chicken, green beans, tomatoes w/fresh Thai chili, garlic & basil sauce

Pad Si-Yu

$13.00

wok-fried wide rice noodle w/egg & broccoli in our garlic soy sauce

Absolute Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice stir-fried w/scallions onion, curry powder, peas, carrots, pineapple, cashew tomatoes & cilantro

Classic Fried Rice

$13.00

simplicity at its best, classic fried rice w/light soy sauce egg, scallions, onion, cilantro, peas & carrots

Ka-Prao Fried Rice

$13.00

Spicy fried rice garlic, string beans, onion, red chili with basil sauce.

Side Dishes

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sunny side up

Roti

$2.00

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Napa cabbage, carrots, string bean, snow peas, broccoli

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Thin rice noodle (Pad Thai Noodle)

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Chili powder

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Sweet Thai ice coffee with cream

Thai Milk Tea

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.00

Hawaiian punch

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee (Dark Roasted)

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery
Absolute Thai Sushi image
Absolute Thai Sushi image
Absolute Thai Sushi image
Absolute Thai Sushi image

Search similar restaurants

