Restaurant header imageView gallery

Abstrakt Filipino 1500 Beach BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Beach BLVD

Suite 215

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1500 Beach BLVD, Suite 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca Club - Jax Beach - 131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
131 NORTH 1ST AVENUE Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
301 10th Ave N Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Jax Beach Brunch Haus
orange starNo Reviews
610 3rd St S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville Beach
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston