Caterers
Abuela Chona Empanadas
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Argentine empanadas, chimichurri, and desserts.
Location
365 East Main Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123
