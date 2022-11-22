Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Abuela Chona Empanadas

review star

No reviews yet

365 East Main Street

Hillsboro, OR 97123

Popular Items

Pollo
Abuela Chona
Chorizo

Empanada

Abuela Chona

Abuela Chona

$6.75

Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Pollo

Pollo

$6.75

Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Criolla

Criolla

$6.75

Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, green olives, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix with a Central American twist, all wrapped in our scratch-baked shells

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$6.75

Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Espinaca

Espinaca

$6.75

Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Imposter

Imposter

$6.75

Faux meat empanada with green veggies, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Humita

Humita

$6.75

Cheese and onion empanada wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Chorizo

Chorizo

$6.75

Our own custom Argentine Chorizo sausage mixed with sweet potatoes, sweet peppers and mild spices

Combo Plate

Empanada Plate

Empanada Plate

$15.95

Combination plate with two empanadas, papas, and chimichurri

Sides

Papas

Papas

$5.95

Steak fries with olive oil and special seasoning

Alfajor

Alfajor

$4.95

Argentinian sandwich pastry made from maizena flour, dulce de leche and shredded coconut

Chipa

Chipa

$4.95

Gluten free tapioca cheese bread made from scratch

Pastelito

Pastelito

$6.95

Sweet empanada with fruit filling, coconut, and chocolate syrup, served piping hot in our scratch-baked shells

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$0.95+

Homemade organic chimichurri sauce from fresh local ingredients. Best with beef empanadas, salty french fries, steak, chicken, pork chops, or simply serve with salty corn chips while drinking your favorite Oregon Pinot Noir! Mild to moderate spice which grows with age

Bakers Dozen Alfajores

Bakers Dozen Alfajores

$59.40

13 Alfajores for the price of 12

Meal Packages

Family-4 Takeout

Family-4 Takeout

$69.95

Family of Four Takeout Special! 8 empanadas, 4 Alfajores, 4oz chimichurri, and 1 Papas

Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$80.95

13 empanadas for the price of 12

Party Package

Party Package

$109.95

12 empanadas, 2 papas, 6 alfajores, 8oz chimchurri, good for 6 people

Sandwich

Choripan Sandwich

Choripan Sandwich

$11.95

Abuela’s own Argentinian Chorizo recipe covered in chimichurri sauce and served in a French bread roll

Chorizo

4-pack

4-pack

$12.00

4 of our custom chorizo sausage links

Shells

One dozen puff pastry shells

One dozen puff pastry shells

$12.00

12 of our puff pastry shells for baking your own empanadas at home!

Soda

Coke

$2.40

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.40

Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.40

Sprite

Mexican Coke

$4.74

Bottle of Mexican Coke

Juice

Guava

$5.10

Guava juice

Apple

$5.10

Apple Juice

Water

Water

$2.40

Bottled water

La Croix

Plain

$2.40

Plain

Lime

$2.40

Lime

Passion Fruit

$2.40

Passion Fruit

Mango

$2.40

Mango

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Argentine empanadas, chimichurri, and desserts.

Website

Location

365 East Main Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Directions

Abuela Chona Cart image
Banner pic
Abuela Chona Cart image

