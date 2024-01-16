This restaurant does not have any images
Abuela's Table Mexican Restaurant 416 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02130
APPETIZERS
- ELOTES - MEXICAN STREET
Cotija cheese, cilantro and lime$7.00
- GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Fresh avocados, cilantro, salt, lime and white onions$9.95
- FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Three Crispy tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, and topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream and cheese$7.95
- FLAUTAS DE BIRRIA$8.95
- FRIED AVOCADOS
Crispy panko fried avocado with pico de gallo on an aioli sauce$9.95
- JALAPENOS RELLENOS
Breaded Jalapeno peppers filled with shredded chicken and served over a bed of red sauce$9.95
- PLATANOS FRITOS
Ripe fried plantains$5.95
- EMPANADAS MEXICANAS (1 PER ORDER)
Small corn turnover filled with cheese and your choice of : Shredded beef, Quitlacoche 'Mexican truffle', Squash blossom$4.25
- TACOS DE CHAPULINES (GRASSHOPPER TACOS)
Wonderful crunchy mini tacos stuffed with grasshoppers and chiles$14.50
- TAMALES
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: chicken, fish, pork, coconut and corn$12.95
- TAMALES VEGETARIANOS
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: Mexican truffle, rajas, mixed vegetables, coconut and corn$12.95
- CHIPS 8 OZ$4.00
- CHIPS AND SALSA$4.00
SOUP & SALADS
- CALDO DE POLLO
Chicken soup made with chipotle pepper, chickpeas, rice, cheese, herbs, spices and topped with avocado slices$8.95
- ENSALADA DE NOPAL
Cooked chopped cactus, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes in a vinegar and olive oil dressing. Topped with queso fresco and amaranth seeds$8.95
- ABUELA'S SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing$9.00
- ABUELA'S SALAD WITH SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN
Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our homemade Habanero sauce), lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing$16.50
- ABUELA'S WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing$15.00
- ABUELA'S SALAD WITH CARNE ASADA$19.95
- ABUELAS'S SALAD WITH SALMON$25.00
- ABUELA'S SALAD WITH CRISPY CHICKEN$16.50
DINNER
- TACOS DE BIRRIA
Three Beef Birria on a crispy red flavorful tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Consome, perfect for dipping your Tacos de Birria. Toppings : Cilantro, Pickled Onion and Lime$14.99
- ENCHILADAS
Your choice of Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas. They are served on a bed of our homemade sauces: Red, Green or Mole, accompanied with Mexican rice, black beans and garnished with cheese$17.95
- QUESADILLA GARNDE$17.00
- RAMEN BIRRIA BOWL
Braised beef birria, consommé broth, fresh ramen noodles, radishes, lime, and cilantro$13.00
- CARNE GUISADA
Diced Angus beef cooked gently in an onion and tomatillo-chipotle sauce$19.95
- ARRACHERA MEXICANA
Thin marinated steak topped with fried onions and poblano pepper strips, served with black beans and red chilaquiles$19.95
- CHILE RELLENO EN NOGADA
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, almonds, raisins and peaches; and covered in a walnut and cinnamon sauce topped with pomegranate seeds and cilantro$19.95
- COCHINITA PIBIL
Shredded boneless pork loin, marinated in a sauce made with achiote, orange, garlic, onions and spices$18.95
- TACOS AL PASTOR PLATE
Three Tacos Al Pastor served with Mexican rice, black beans and a side of salad$17.95
- CHICHARRON TACO PLATE
Three Chicharron Tacos with our housemade Avocado Mayo sauce served with Mexican rice, black beans and a side of salad$17.95
- PECHUGAS EN SALSA DE CHILE POBLANO
Boneless chicken breast covered in a poblano pepper sauce, made with poblano peppers, squash blossom, corn, cheese, and cream$19.95
- MOLE COLORADO TLAXCATECA
Chicken breast in a homemade red mole sauce$19.95
- SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our homemade Habanero sauce) on a Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle sauce$11.95
- TACOS DE AGUACATE
Three tacos with crispy panko fried avocado with pico de gallo on an aioli sauce$14.95
- NOPALES EN MOLE VERDE
Chopped cactus smothered in a green mole sauce made with poblano pepper, pumpkin seeds and tomatillo$17.95
- PIPIAN PASKAL
Chayote squash sautéed in a traditional pipian sauce made with roasted pumpkin seeds, peanuts, ancho and guajillo chiles, cilantro and herbs$17.95
- SALMON CRIOLLA
Fresh pan-fried Atlantic salmon set on a creamy Mexican pepper sauce. Accompanied with a chipotle-potato cake and a shrimp cake$22.00
- TACOS DE PESCADO
Three tacos with crispy tilapia fish served on warm corn tortillas and topped with a mild chipotle butter, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo and a side of black beans$16.50
- TACOS DE CAMARONES
Four soft corn tortillas served with sautéed shrimp cooked with Chardonnay wine, onions and tomatoes tossed in a chipotle sauce$20.00
SIDES
DESSERTS
Beverages
- HORCHATA
Mexican drink made with rice and flavored with cinnamon and sugar (Almond based)$4.50
- CAFÉ DE OLLA
Mexican style coffee with cinnamon, spices and piloncillo$3.25
- MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
Oaxacan style (water-based)$3.25
- LIMONADA$3.95
- SOFT DRINKS$2.50
- BOTTLED WATER$1.25
- SPARKLING WATER$3.95
- TEPACHITO
Mexican pineapple cider soda$3.95
- JUGO DE TAMARINDO$4.50
- AGUA DE JAMAICA
Hibiscus iced tea$3.25
- JUGO DE NOPAL
Cactus juice$4.50
- JARRITOS
All-natural, fruit-flavoreed sodas from Mexico$3.25
- COKE$2.50
- DIET COKE$2.50
- MEXICAN COKE$3.50
- SANGRIA NON-ALCOHOLIC$3.25
- ORANGE JUICE$6.95
- Pineapple juice$4.50
- FANTA ORANGE$2.50
- Coco Rico$2.50
- Frambuesa$2.50
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
