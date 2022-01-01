A map showing the location of ABUELITA'S COCINA 290 Meserole StView gallery

ABUELITA'S COCINA 290 Meserole St

No reviews yet

290 Meserole St

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Empanada

Beef Empanada

$14.00

Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Cheese Empanadas

$14.00

Sides order

Tostones

$8.00

House cut French fries

$8.00

Entrance

Chicken tenders

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks #

$12.00

Fried Pork Chunks

$16.00

Arepa con Qeso

$10.00

Columbian hot dog

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$4.00

Beef tacos

$4.00

Burger and house cut Fries

$21.00

Chicken Tenders and House Cut Fries

$17.00

Jerked chicken and pies

$23.00

Fish Taco

$7.00

$2 Tacos Tuesday Till 11pm Beef

$2.00

$2 Tacos Tuesday Till 11pm Chicken

$2.00

Wings

$15.00

Picadera Platter

Picadera plater with everything

$45.00

Picadera Platter with out any pork

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

