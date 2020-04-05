  • Home
A map showing the location of Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen 5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180View gallery

Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen 5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180

review star

No reviews yet

5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180

Houston, TX 77084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

ENTRADAS

Desayuno del Dia

$9.00

Pastellitos de Carne

$3.00

Platanos Fritos

$7.00

Tamales de Elotes

$3.00

Tamales de Gallina

$3.00

Tamales de Puerco

$2.50

Tostadas de Platano

$6.00

Yuca Con Chicharron

$10.00

PUPUSAS

Calabaza y Queso

De Queso

$2.75

Frijoles con Queso

$2.80

De Calabaza con Queso

$2.85

Loroco con Queso

$2.90

Chicharron con Queso

$2.95

Revueltas

$3.00

Jalapeño con Queso

$2.75

Pollo con Queso

$3.00

Fajita con Queso

$3.00

MARISCOS

Mojarra Frita

$13.99

Camarones Campesinos

$16.75

Camarones A La Brasa

$17.50

Camarones Empanizados

$16.50

Ceviche

$14.50

Shrimp Platter

$19.00

Mariscada

$19.99

POLLO

Pan de Gallina

$8.00

Gallina Guisada

$13.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.99

Pechuga a la Crema

$14.99

Tamale de Gallina

$3.00

Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

CARNES

Carne Al Espeton

$18.99

Bistec Encebollado

$16.99

Carne A La Parilla

$17.99

Parillada Mixta

$21.99

Fajita Guisada

$18.99

Chicharrones de Costilla

$14.99

SOPAS

Mariscada

$19.99

Sopa de Res

$15.99

Sopa de Gallina

$13.99

POSTRES

Chocolate Caliente

$3.00

Pastelito de Pina

$2.50

Empanada de Plantano

$3.00

Quesadilla de Arroz

$4.00

Quesadilla Grande

$5.99

Nuegados de Yuca

$7.00

Atole de Elote

$4.00

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.00

Chicharrones de Costilla

$14.00

Fajita Guisada

$17.00

Nuegados de Yuca

$7.00

EXTRAS

Side Yuca Frita

$2.50

Side Crema Fresca

$1.75

Side Queso Seco

$2.25

Side Arroz

$2.00

Side Frijoles

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Zambos Tostadas

$3.50

Papas fritas

$2.50

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Aguacate

$2.50

Catering

Pavo Entero Horneado con tres acompanantes: Papas, Arroz y Vegetables al gusto

Pavo Horneado

$70.00

Gallina Entera Horneada

$60.00

AGUAS REFRESCOS

Horchata

$2.75+

Tamarindo

$3.75+

Piña

$2.75+

Pepinada

$2.75+

Ensalada de Fruta

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Jamaica

$2.75+

SODAS

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$2.55

Fanta

$3.00

Agua en Botella

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00+

Orange Crush

$3.00

Kolashampan

$3.00

Banana Tropical

$3.00+

Uva Tropical

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Jugo de lata

$4.00

Jugo de Caja

$2.00

Topochico Lime

$2.75

Lemon Crush

$3.00

Fresa Tropical

$3.00

Pepsi Cola

$3.55

Coke Zero

$2.75

CERVEZAS

Pilsener

$4.50

Suprema

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

BARENA

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

SALVA VIDA

$4.50

Regia

$9.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

PORT ROYAL

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Backet de Domesticas

$21.00

Backet de Importadas

$28.00

Michelada

$6.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

C

$250.00

Dos XX

$4.50

Coronita

$3.00

Estrella

$4.50

Heinecken

$4.50

CALIENTES

Coffee

$2.00

VASO DE VINO

Muscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Blend

$8.00

Rioja

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Blend

$8.00

GLS Rioja

$8.00

White Sangria

$7.00

GLS Rosatello Muscato

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

BOTELLA DE VINO

Muscato

$24.00

Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$28.00

Cabernet

$30.00

Blend

$30.00

Rioja

$30.00

Malbec

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Malbec

$39.00

BTL Blend

$38.00

BTL Rioja

$35.00

BTL Rosatello Muscato

$28.00

BTL Rosatello Sparkling Rose

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Red

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Malbec

$39.00

BTL Blend

$38.00

BTL Rioja

$35.00

BTL White

BTL Rosatello Muscato

$28.00

BTL Rosatello Sparkling Rose

$38.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Libra de Queso Seco

Queso seco

$6.00

Libra de Crema Salvadoreña

Crema

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180, Houston, TX 77084

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

