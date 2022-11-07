Abunai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Aloha, E Komo Mai! Enjoy fresh poke, salads, and more local dishes with the first and only authentic Hawaiian roots in Washington, DC!
Location
1920 L STREET NW SUITE 120, WASHINGTON, DC 20036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Chicken - 1100 15th Street Northwest (IN THE ALLEY OFF 15th STREET)
No Reviews
1100 15th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WASHINGTON
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant