Signature Poke/Salad Bowls

Abunai

Abunai

$15.00

Fresh ahi tuna, white sweet onions, scallions, peanuts, ogo hawaiian seaweed, masago, nori, and abunai sauce over your choice of rice and/or greens *contains peanuts and shellfish

Garlic Ahi

Garlic Ahi

$15.00

Fresh ahi tuna, white sweet onions, scallions, garlic, furikake, seaweed salad, and abunai sauce over your choice of rice and/or greens *contains shellfish

Shrimp Poke

Shrimp Poke

$14.50

Shrimp, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, lemon zest, avocado, and wasabi aioli over your choice of rice and/or greens *gluten free

Spicy Maine Lobster Salad

Spicy Maine Lobster Salad

$17.00

Maine lobster, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro, fried shallots and chili pepper aioli over your choice of rice and/or greens

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$16.50

Fresh salmon, white sweet onions, scallions, white roasted sesame seeds, masago, nori, seaweed salad, avocado, and chili pepper aioli over your choice of rice and/or greens

Tako Poke

Tako Poke

$15.00

Tako octopus, white sweet onions, scallions, cucumbers, nori, lomi tomatoes and onions, chili flakes and sweet chili vinaigrette over your choice of rice and/or greens

Tofu Poke

Tofu Poke

$12.50

Tofu, cucumbers, scallions, white sweet onions, furikake and miso dressing over your choice of rice and/or greens *gluten free, dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Roasted Chicken Salad

Roasted Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken breast, carrots, scallions, edamame, peanuts, wonton chips, and pineapple vinaigrette

Hand Rolls

Abunai Hand Roll

Abunai Hand Roll

$6.00

Fresh ahi tuna, scallions, ogo hawaiian seaweed, abunai sauce, furikake wrapped in rice and nori *contains shellfish

California Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Crab salad, avocado, and white roasted sesame seeds wrapped in rice and nori

Lobster Hand Roll

Lobster Hand Roll

$8.00

Maine lobster, scallions, cucumbers, chili pepper aioli, and white roasted sesame seeds wrapped in rice and nori

Spicy Ahi (Tuna) Hand Roll

Spicy Ahi (Tuna) Hand Roll

$6.00

Fresh ahi tuna, scallions, avocado, chili pepper aioli, and white roasted sesame seeds wrapped in rice and nori *contains shellfish

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon, scallions, avocado, chili pepper aioli, and white roasted sesame seeds wrapped in rice and nori

Vegetarian Hand Roll

Vegetarian Hand Roll

$6.00

Cucumbers, scallions, ginger, avocado, white roasted sesame seeds and miso dressing wrapped in rice and nori *gluten free, dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Musubi

Musubi with no sides

Musubi with no sides

$8.00

Your choice of Abunai Spam and/or Spam Katsu

BYO Poke/Salad Bowl

Small Poke/Salad Bowl

Small Poke/Salad Bowl

$7.00
Regular Poke/Salad Bowl

Regular Poke/Salad Bowl

$9.00

Plates

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

$13.00

Shredded pork shoulder and braised red cabbage and onions topped with pineapple bbq sauce, pickled onions, and scallions over your choice of rice or greens and two sides

Musubi Plate Lunch

Musubi Plate Lunch

$13.00

Your choice or abunai spam and/or spam katsu musubi with rice and wrapped with nori topped with furikake and ginger scallion

Chicken Luau Stew

Chicken Luau Stew

$13.00

Locally sourced chicken braised with collard greens and swiss chard over rice or greens

Chicken Long Rice

Chicken Long Rice

$13.00

Locally sourced braised chicken, vermicelli noodles, soy sauce, ginger, garlic scallions, over rice or greens

Japanese Curry

Japanese Curry

$13.00

Potato, carrot, onion

Sides

Cucumber and Carrot Namasu

$6.00

Cucumber and carrots marinated in rice vinegar

Edamame

$6.00
Furikake Mac Salad

Furikake Mac Salad

$3.00

Elbow macaroni, mayonnaise, furikake salad

Hawaiian Poi

Hawaiian Poi

$6.00

Hawaiian taro *vegan and dairy free

Hawaiian Taro Mochi Cake

Hawaiian Taro Mochi Cake

$6.00

Hawaiian Taro Mochi dessert *vegan and dairy free

Kulolo

Kulolo

$6.00

Hawaiian Taro coconut dessert *vegan and dairy free

Large protein by the pound

$8.00
Li Hing Fruit

Li Hing Fruit

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso soybean paste, nori, tofu, and scallions

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Small protein by the pound

$5.00

Wonton Chips

$3.00
Lomi Salmon

Lomi Salmon

$6.00

Smoked and salted salmon mixed with tomatoes, onions, and scallions

Extra Sauces

Abunai Sauce

$0.50

*contains shellfish, dairy free

Chili Pepper Aioli

$0.50

*gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and vegetarian

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

*gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and vegetarian

Kabayaki

$0.50

*dairy free

Pineapple BBQ

$0.50

*dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Pineapple Vinaigrette

$0.50

*dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Smoky Honey Aioli

$0.50

*gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and vegetarian

Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

$0.50

*dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

*gluten free, dairy free, vegan and vegetarian

Wasabi Shoyu

$0.50

*contains shellfish

Snacks

Kalua Pig Nachos

Kalua Pig Nachos

$8.00

Shredded pork shoulder topped with pineapple, scallions, cilantro, and pineapple bbq sauce over won ton chips

Spam Mac Sundae

Spam Mac Sundae

$8.00

Spam katsu, rice, and furikake mac salad topped with abunai sauce and ginger scallion

NA Beverages

Appalachian Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.75

Dole Lemonade Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon-lime

$2.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun Guava

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun Island Iced Tea

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun Lilikoi Passion

$2.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun Luau Punch

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun Pineapple Orange

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun POG (Passion-Orange-Guava)

$2.00

Lime Sparkling Water

$2.75

Sweetened Iced Black Tea Bottle

$2.75

Wild Kombucha Elderberry

$3.25

Wild Kombucha Ginger Grapefruit

$3.25

Wild Kombucha Mango Peach

$3.25

Unsweetened Japanese Iced Green Tea Bottle

$2.75

Open Water Still

$2.75

Open Water Sparkling

$2.75

Maine Root Cola

$3.25

Beer

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Kona Castaway

$6.00

Kona Kua Bay

$6.00

Kona Longboard

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Sake/Soju

Apple Mango Soju

$8.00

Apple Soju

$8.00

Peach Soju

$8.00

Strawberry Soju

$8.00

Yogurt Soju

$8.00

Kiku Masamune Dry Sake

$8.00

Nigori Sake

$8.00

Tanuki Junmai Sake

$8.00
Aloha, E Komo Mai! Enjoy fresh poke, salads, and more local dishes with the first and only authentic Hawaiian roots in Washington, DC!

