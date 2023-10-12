Take Out Options

Utensils

Chopsticks

Utensils

No Utensils Needed

Sauces

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Lunch Menu

Sushi Bar

2 Rolls Combo

$16.00

3 Rolls Combo

$24.00

3 Sushi & 1 Roll Combo

$15.00

Choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon Roll

6 Sushi & California Roll Combo

$26.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Japanese Snapper, Shrimp & Unagi & California Roll

Daily Sushi Lunch Special

$23.00

Chef’s creation roll & 3 pieces of dressed sushi

Sashimi Lunch

$36.00

Chef’s choice of 5 kinds of sashimi. (11 pieces total)

Hawaiian Poke Don

$19.00

Chirashi Lunch

$28.00

From the Kitchen

BBQ Pork & Egg Rolls

$18.00

Gyudon

$19.00

Teriyaki Plate

$15.00

Yasai Kinoko Tofu

$17.00

Edamame

$5.00

Chili Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Peppered Calamari

$15.00

Shaking Wagyu

$28.00

Combo Fried Rice

$18.00

Garlic Prawn Tumeric Salad

$23.00

Asian Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Aburi Menu

To Share

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Chili Garlic Edamame

$7.00
Honey Ginger Brussel Sprouts

Honey Ginger Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, organic king oyster mushroom, sweet corn, and candied walnut

Candied Walnut Shrimp

Candied Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly breaded shrimp, candied walnut, and aioli

Chicken Gyoza

$11.00

Pan-fried chicken gyoza, citrus soy, and spring onion

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Flat fries, Parmesan cheese, parsley, Italian white truffle oil, and creamy basil sauce

Peppered Calamari

Peppered Calamari

$15.00

Shishito pepper, onion, and spicy mayo

Green Beans Tempura

Green Beans Tempura

$9.00

Lightly breaded French green beans and tempura sauce

Crudo Starters

Shiromi Yuzu Salsa

Shiromi Yuzu Salsa

$17.00

Thin-sliced white fish, grape tomato yuzu salsa, micro arugula, and ponzu

Toro Tartare Crispy Rice with Osetra Caviar

Toro Tartare Crispy Rice with Osetra Caviar

$28.00

Bluefin tuna Toro tartar, osetra caviar, crispy rice, pickled wasabi, and micro greens

Hamachi 'Ota 'Ika

Hamachi 'Ota 'Ika

$19.00

Hamachi, red onion, Thai chili, micro cilantro, and umami yuzu coconut sauce

Ahi Crudo with Quail Egg

Ahi Crudo with Quail Egg

$18.00

Bluefin tuna, quail egg, shiro dashi, and chives

King Salmon and Caramelized Figs

$23.00

Aburi Ora king salmon, black mission figs, pickled Fuji apple, red quinoa crispy, micro cilantro, and Maui onion cognac sauce

Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$17.00

Seared thin-sliced ribeye, sesame, spring onion, and roasted sesame ponzu

Soup and Salad

House Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Marinated seaweed, red and golden beets, cucumber, and sesame

Tuna Avocado Salad

$21.00

Tuna crudo, avocado, crispy leeks, and wasabi sesame vinaigrette

Garlic Prawn Turmeric Salad

Garlic Prawn Turmeric Salad

$23.00

Grilled Texas jumbo prawn, artisan lettuce, plum, apricot, pine nut, and turmeric dressing

Snapper Ceviche Salad

$19.00

Yuzu cured Japanese snapper, tender greens, orange supreme, radish, grape tomato, red onion, micro cilantro, EVOO, yuzu tobiko, and sea salt

Seafood Squash Soup

Seafood Squash Soup

$14.00

Kabocha puree, Texas jumbo prawn, and scallop

Asian Grilled Chicken Salad

Asian Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, artisan lettuce, carrot, spring onion, crispy wonton, and plum sauce

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tofu, wakame, scallion

Aburi Nigiri

King Salmon Toro

$11.00

Pickle Fuji apple, micro cilantro, and Maui onion cognac sauce

AB Japanese Snapper

$8.00

Grilled shishito pepper, crispy leek, and yuzu Tabasco

AB Chu Toro

$14.00

Pickled wasabi, micro cilantro, and yuzu soy

Scallop and Foie Gras

$11.00

Hokkaido scallop, foie Gras, white truffle soy, and micro greens

A5 Wagyu

$16.00

Premium A5 Japanese Wagyu, ponzu, spring onion, and sea salt

Foie Gras

$12.00

Pine nut, aged balsamic vinegar reduction, umami soy, sesame, and micro greens

Aburi Sushi Flight

$29.00

King salmon Toro, Japanese snapper, and chu-toro

Specialty Nigiri

Amberjack & Foie Gras Torchon

$12.00

Amberjack, foie gras, crispy shiso, pickled wasabi, and umami soy

Smoked Salmon Toro

$9.00

House smoked Scottish salmon, trout caviar, red onion, and roasted onion aioli

Wagyu Negi Hand Roll

$11.00Out of stock

SRF grilled Wagyu, spring onion, and sesame

Yuzu Shiromi Hand Roll

$8.00

White fish, red onion, micro cilantro, and yuzu Tabasco

Seared Toro Hand Roll

$12.00

Seared bluefin tuna Toro, spring onion, and pickled wasabi

Vegan Sushi Flight

$14.00

Bell pepper, asparagus, and avocado

From The Sushi Bar

Chirashi Set

$55.00

Aburi Chirashi Set

$49.00

Hawaiian Poke Don

$21.00

Sashimi for Two

$68.00

Sushi Deluxe

$47.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Amberjack (Kanpachi)

$7.00

Anago (Salt Water Eel)

$7.00Out of stock

Bluefin (Akami)

$6.00

Chu Toro

$12.00

Hokkaido Scallop (Hotate)

$6.00

House Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Japanese Snapper

$6.00

King Crab

$15.00

O Toro

$14.00

Octopus (Tako)

$4.00

Ora King Salmon

$7.00

Ora King Salmon Belly

$8.00

Salmon (Sake)

$5.00

Salmon Belly

$6.00

Salmon Caviar (Ikura)

$6.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.00

Snow Crab

$8.00

Spicy Chopped Scallop

$6.00

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$4.00

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$16.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.00

Yellowtail Belly

$7.00

Yuzu Tobiko (Flying Fish Caviar)

$3.00

Signature Rolls

Aburi On Fire

Aburi On Fire

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, charcoal seared salmon, bluefin and yellowtail Toro, and crispy leeks

Lox Roll

Lox Roll

$19.00

Seared house smoked salmon, lemon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, red onion, crispy capers, micro greens, sesame soy paper, and roasted onion aioli

Hamachili

Hamachili

$21.00

Yellowtail, snow crab, shrimp tempura, cucumber, Thai chili, spring onion, garlic crunch, ponzu

Spring Truffle

Spring Truffle

$16.00

Kani, unagi, soy paper, flashed fried, unagi sauce, sesame, truffle oil, and spring mix

Mardi Gras

$17.00

Panko oyster, cucumber, tuna, salmon, avocado, crunch, and sweet chili sauce

Rainbow Spider

Rainbow Spider

$23.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, assorted fish, yuzu wasabi, and micro greens

Gulf of Texas

$24.00

Grilled Texas brown shrimp, SRF short ribs, snow crab, jalapeno, asparagus, sesame, spring onion, truffle oil, and umami soy

Blanco

Blanco

$19.00

Avocado, white fish, soy paper, yuzu salsa, micro cilantro, ponzu

Vegan Paradise

Vegan Paradise

$18.00

Sweet potato, bell pepper, asparagus, avocado, mango, grape tomato, micro greens, sesame, aged balsamic reduction, and yuzu soy

From the Grill

Hamachi Kama

$23.00

Yellowtail collar, sesame salt, wakamomo, pickled baby ginger, and ponzu

Smoked Daily Catch Kama

$15.00

Applewood smoked fresh flown in fish collar, spring onion, wakamomo, and sweet ginger soy

Wagyu and Potato

$24.00

SRF boneless short ribs, potato croquette, grape tomato, green onion, sesame, and lettuce

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Chicken skewers, spring onion, and peanut sauce

Texas Jumbo Prawns and Scallop Al Ajillo

$21.00

Smoked tomato marinated Texas brown shrimp, garlic, parsley, olive oil, and crispy rice

Vegetable Trio

$14.00

Eggplant, king oyster mushroom, zucchini, and edamame puree

Rice & Noodle

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Kumamoto original silky tonkotsu broth, pork loin chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, kikurage mushrooms, spring onion, nori, and black garlic oil

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$19.00

Spicy umami miso, tonkotsu broth, pork loin chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, kikurage mushrooms, corn, spring onion, and nori

Combo Fried Rice

Combo Fried Rice

$18.00

Beef, chicken, shrimp, eggs, mixed vegetables, and spring onion

Wagyu Fried Rice

$24.00

From the Kitchen

Shaking Wagyu

Shaking Wagyu

$34.00

SRF Wagyu, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, butter lettuce, crispy sweet potato, tomato fried rice

Yakiniku

$29.00

Ribeye steak, yuzu coleslaw, green onion, sesame, and side of steamed rice

Turmeric Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Turmeric, coconut marinated chicken breast, French green beans, roasted garlic, red onion, peanut sauce, and side of steamed rice

Grilled Pork and Egg Roll

Grilled Pork and Egg Roll

$22.00

Vietnamese style BBQ pork, 2 shrimp and pork egg roll, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, carrot, spring onion, fried egg, chili lime fish sauce, and side of steamed rice

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$43.00

Wild caught tama miso marinated Chilean sea bass, wok mixed vegetables, grilled sushi rice, sesame, and umami soy

Cedar Plank Salmon with Massaman Sauce

Cedar Plank Salmon with Massaman Sauce

$29.00

Scottish salmon, French green beans, sweet potato, and massaman curry sauce

Pineapple Crispy Shrimp

Pineapple Crispy Shrimp

$21.00

Tempura shrimp, mixed wok vegetables, pineapple, herb garlic pesto, sweet chili sauce, and side steamed rice

Yasai Kinoko Tofu

$19.00

Lightly battered Japanese tofu, asparagus, bell pepper, organic mushroom medley, onion, and garlic sauce

Dessert

Baileys Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Baileys Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$12.00

Country style butter croissant bread pudding, Baileys liqueur, butterscotch caramel, chardonnay-soaked raisins, caramel popcorn, sea salt, topped with Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

Old Fashioned Butter Cake

$11.00

House made French butter cake, seasonal berries, bourbon maraschino cherries, and Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

Oreo Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Sides

Pickled Wasabi

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side Sriracha

$2.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Chili Oil

$2.00

Spicy Ponzu

$2.00

Ponzu

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Classic Roll and Hand Roll

Roll/Hand Roll

California Kani

$5.00

Kani, avocado, cucumber, and sesame

California King

$17.00

King crab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame

California Snow

$8.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame

Caterpillar

$15.00

Unagi, cucumber, avocado, shrimp, sesame. And unagi sauce

Crunchy

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, tempura flakes, and unagi sauce

Eel Cucumber

$5.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber, sesame, and unagi sauce

Fire Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, kani, spring onion, shichimi, and chili sesame oil

Orange Dragon

$16.00

Salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, and cucumber

Philadelphia

$6.00

House smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and sesame

Rainbow

$17.00

Chef's choice assorted fish, snow crab, avocado, and cucumber

Rock and Roll

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, and mayo

Salmon

$5.00

Salmon Avocado

$6.00

Salmon Skin

$6.00

Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, masago, bonito, micro greens, and mayo

Shaggy Snow

$19.00

Snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, soy paper, and spicy mayo

Skydiver Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, unagi, avocado, sesame, and unagi sauce

Spicy Chopped Scallop

$6.00

Spicy Salmon

$6.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$7.00

Spider

$7.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, masago, and mayo

Supervolcano

$22.00

Snow crab, shrimp, asparagus, spicy baked scallop, spring onion, togarashi, and unagi sauce

Tiger Eye

$12.00

House smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago, seaweed, and soy paper

Tuna

$6.00

Veggie

$5.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Bar

Drinks (Non Alcoholic)

500ML Mexican Cola

$6.00

Acqua Panna 500ML

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Corking Fee

Wine Corking Fee

$20.00

Liquor Corking Fee

$40.00

Kids Menu

From The Sushi Bar

10pc Kids Maki Combo

$9.00

4pc California Kani Roll 4pc California Shrimp Tempura Roll 2pc Shrimp Nigiri

From The Kitchen

Combo Fried Rice W/ Chicken Dumpling

$9.00

Crispy Chicken W/ Fries

$9.00

Crispy Shrimp W/ Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese W/ Potato Croquette

$9.00