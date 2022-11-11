- Home
- /
- Buffalo
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Southern Tier Buffalo
Southern Tier Buffalo
No reviews yet
7 Scott Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
IPAs
Harvest 6 Pack Bottles
6.7% Autumn IPA | Our Harvest IPA is brewed with American hops, cracked barley and hard work as a tribute to what makes our beer so special – the harvest.
Nu Haze 6 pack cans
6% Hazy Smooth IPA | Step up and fly a flag for what’s next in IPA. We’re doing things differently around here, freeing silky, luscious citrus and ripe melon notes to revolutionize your taste buds.
Lake Shore Fog 6 pack cans
6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA | Three words to describe Lake Shore Fog: hazy, juicy, refreshing. Three more: aromatic, delicious, golden.
2XIPA 6 pack bottles
8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.
2XIPA 6 pack cans
8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.
Blueberry Whirl 16oz 4 pack cans
6.5% Milkshake IPA | Welcome to our shake shop where our brewers have scooped up absolutely ridiculous ingredients and smashed them into our brewery blender to serve up the thickest and juiciest IPAs.
IPA 6 pack cans
7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.
2X Haze 12C6
IPA 12 pack bottles
7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.
IPA 12 pack cans
7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.
Nu Haze 12 pack cans
6% Hazy Smooth IPA | Step up and fly a flag for what’s next in IPA. We’re doing things differently around here, freeing silky, luscious citrus and ripe melon notes to revolutionize your taste buds.
Lake Shore Fog 12 pack cans
6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA | Three words to describe Lake Shore Fog: hazy, juicy, refreshing. Three more: aromatic, delicious, golden.
2XIPA 12 pack bottles
8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.
2XIPA 12 pack cans
8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence
2XHazeC12
Harvest 24 pack bottles
6.7% Autumn IPA
IPA 24 pack bottles
7% India Pale Ale
IPA 24 pack cans
7% India Pale Ale
Nu Haze 24 pack cans
6% Hazy Smooth IPA
L.S. Fog 24 pack cans
6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA
2XIPA 24 pack bottles
8.2% Double India Pale Ale
2XIPA 24 pack cans
8.2% Double India Pale Ale
Blueberry Whirl 16oz. 24 pack cans
6.5% Milkshake IPA
ALEs
Pumking 4 Pack Bottles
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Pumpkin Pie in a Glass - Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured.
Pumking Nitro 16oz. 4 pack cans
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | The King of Pumpkin Beers is now in cans and on nitro! Unleash nitro to see, hear, and taste the Pumking liquid with a rich, creamy mouthfeel.
8 Days A Week 8 pack cans
4.8% Blonde Ale | With fruity notes, low bitterness and a clean finish, this refreshing beer is hard to put down. Take it with you on your infinite adventures.
Frosted Sugar cookie
2XMAS 12B6
Old Man Winter 12B6
Nice Slice 6pack
Cold Brew Pumking 16C4
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with coffee
8 Days 12 Pk
8 Days Ruby Red 12 pk
Pumking 24 pack bottles
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Pumpkin Pie in a Glass - Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured.
Pumking Nitro 16oz 24 pack cans
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Cold Brew Pumking 16C24
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with coffee
8 Days A Week 24 pack cans
4.8% Blonde Ale | With fruity notes, low bitterness and a clean finish, this refreshing beer is hard to put down. Take it with you on your infinite adventures.
STOUT/PORTERs
Warlock 4 pack bottles
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout | Dark and mysterious, reignite your senses with Warlock's huge roasted malt character, moderate carbonation and a spiced pumpkin aroma.
2XStout 6 pack bottles
7.5% Double Milk Stout
Crème Brulee 4 pack cans
10% Imperial Milk Stout | Crème Brulee offers cascading, creamy richness with notes of vanilla and custard with a smooth milky finish that is uncannily true to the namesake dessert.
Irish stout 6 pack
Hot Cocoa 4 pack cans
Thick Mint 4 pack cans
Smores 4 Pack
Warlock 24 pack bottles
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout
2XStout 24 pack bottles
7.5% Double Milk Stout
Crème Brulee 24 pack cans
10% Imperial Milk Stout
CIDER
Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans
5% From dry to semi-sweet and from hazy to bright, Cider Pack’d offers a variety of big flavors, made with real juice from local orchards. There are three cans of each flavor: Unfiltered Apple, Honey Ginger, Rosé Hibiscus and variety-pack exclusive Blood Orange.
Tea/Lemonade
Seltzers
Variety Packs
Overpack'd 15 pack cans
Mixed 15 pack ft. 1 double ipa, 2 hazy ipas, 2 session ales
Pack o Pales 12 pack bottles
Mixed 12 pack ft. hazy ipa, session ale, ipa, double ipa
Hi-Current Variety Pack 12 pack cans
Mixed Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 5%
Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans
Mixed Cider Variety Pack 5%
2x Factor Double IPA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203