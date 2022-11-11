Southern Tier Buffalo imageView gallery
Southern Tier Buffalo

7 Scott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

IPAs

Harvest 6 Pack Bottles

Harvest 6 Pack Bottles

$10.99

6.7% Autumn IPA | Our Harvest IPA is brewed with American hops, cracked barley and hard work as a tribute to what makes our beer so special – the harvest.

Nu Haze 6 pack cans

Nu Haze 6 pack cans

$10.99

6% Hazy Smooth IPA | Step up and fly a flag for what’s next in IPA. We’re doing things differently around here, freeing silky, luscious citrus and ripe melon notes to revolutionize your taste buds.

Lake Shore Fog 6 pack cans

Lake Shore Fog 6 pack cans

$10.99Out of stock

6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA | Three words to describe Lake Shore Fog: hazy, juicy, refreshing. Three more: aromatic, delicious, golden.

2XIPA 6 pack bottles

2XIPA 6 pack bottles

$11.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.

2XIPA 6 pack cans

2XIPA 6 pack cans

$11.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.

Blueberry Whirl 16oz 4 pack cans

Blueberry Whirl 16oz 4 pack cans

$18.99

6.5% Milkshake IPA | Welcome to our shake shop where our brewers have scooped up absolutely ridiculous ingredients and smashed them into our brewery blender to serve up the thickest and juiciest IPAs.

IPA 6 pack cans

IPA 6 pack cans

$10.99

7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.

2X Haze 12C6

$11.99
IPA 12 pack bottles

IPA 12 pack bottles

$14.99

7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.

IPA 12 pack cans

IPA 12 pack cans

$14.99

7% IPA | The citrus and pine hop profile balanced by a subtle caramel sweetness are standard for a classic American IPA. Treasure this IPA that is vigorously triple-hopped on its journey from our tanks to your glass.

Nu Haze 12 pack cans

Nu Haze 12 pack cans

$14.99

6% Hazy Smooth IPA | Step up and fly a flag for what’s next in IPA. We’re doing things differently around here, freeing silky, luscious citrus and ripe melon notes to revolutionize your taste buds.

Lake Shore Fog 12 pack cans

Lake Shore Fog 12 pack cans

$14.99Out of stock

6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA | Three words to describe Lake Shore Fog: hazy, juicy, refreshing. Three more: aromatic, delicious, golden.

2XIPA 12 pack bottles

2XIPA 12 pack bottles

$19.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence.

2XIPA 12 pack cans

2XIPA 12 pack cans

$19.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale | Citrusy hops tease the senses with big aromatics and certifiable bitterness. Double your expectations because this is an ale that demands reverence

2XHazeC12

$19.99
Harvest 24 pack bottles

Harvest 24 pack bottles

$42.99Out of stock

6.7% Autumn IPA

IPA 24 pack bottles

IPA 24 pack bottles

$42.99

7% India Pale Ale

IPA 24 pack cans

IPA 24 pack cans

$42.99

7% India Pale Ale

Nu Haze 24 pack cans

Nu Haze 24 pack cans

$42.99

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

L.S. Fog 24 pack cans

L.S. Fog 24 pack cans

$42.99Out of stock

6.5% Hazy Juicy IPA

2XIPA 24 pack bottles

2XIPA 24 pack bottles

$45.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale

2XIPA 24 pack cans

2XIPA 24 pack cans

$45.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale

Blueberry Whirl 16oz. 24 pack cans

Blueberry Whirl 16oz. 24 pack cans

$89.99

6.5% Milkshake IPA

ALEs

Pumking 4 Pack Bottles

Pumking 4 Pack Bottles

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Pumpkin Pie in a Glass - Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured.

Pumking Nitro 16oz. 4 pack cans

Pumking Nitro 16oz. 4 pack cans

$18.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | The King of Pumpkin Beers is now in cans and on nitro! Unleash nitro to see, hear, and taste the Pumking liquid with a rich, creamy mouthfeel.

8 Days A Week 8 pack cans

8 Days A Week 8 pack cans

$10.99

4.8% Blonde Ale | With fruity notes, low bitterness and a clean finish, this refreshing beer is hard to put down. Take it with you on your infinite adventures.

Frosted Sugar cookie

$14.99Out of stock

2XMAS 12B6

$11.99Out of stock

Old Man Winter 12B6

$10.99Out of stock

Nice Slice 6pack

$10.99
Cold Brew Pumking 16C4

Cold Brew Pumking 16C4

$18.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with coffee

8 Days 12 Pk

$14.99

8 Days Ruby Red 12 pk

$14.99
Pumking 24 pack bottles

Pumking 24 pack bottles

$85.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Pumpkin Pie in a Glass - Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured.

Pumking Nitro 16oz 24 pack cans

Pumking Nitro 16oz 24 pack cans

$89.99Out of stock

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Cold Brew Pumking 16C24

Cold Brew Pumking 16C24

$89.99Out of stock

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with coffee

8 Days A Week 24 pack cans

8 Days A Week 24 pack cans

$42.99

4.8% Blonde Ale | With fruity notes, low bitterness and a clean finish, this refreshing beer is hard to put down. Take it with you on your infinite adventures.

STOUT/PORTERs

Warlock 4 pack bottles

Warlock 4 pack bottles

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout | Dark and mysterious, reignite your senses with Warlock's huge roasted malt character, moderate carbonation and a spiced pumpkin aroma.

2XStout 6 pack bottles

2XStout 6 pack bottles

$11.99

7.5% Double Milk Stout

Crème Brulee 4 pack cans

Crème Brulee 4 pack cans

$17.99Out of stock

10% Imperial Milk Stout | Crème Brulee offers cascading, creamy richness with notes of vanilla and custard with a smooth milky finish that is uncannily true to the namesake dessert.

Irish stout 6 pack

$10.99

Hot Cocoa 4 pack cans

$17.99

Thick Mint 4 pack cans

$17.99

Smores 4 Pack

$17.99
Warlock 24 pack bottles

Warlock 24 pack bottles

$85.99Out of stock

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout

2XStout 24 pack bottles

2XStout 24 pack bottles

$45.99

7.5% Double Milk Stout

Crème Brulee 24 pack cans

Crème Brulee 24 pack cans

$102.99Out of stock

10% Imperial Milk Stout

CIDER

Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans

Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans

$17.99Out of stock

5% From dry to semi-sweet and from hazy to bright, Cider Pack’d offers a variety of big flavors, made with real juice from local orchards. There are three cans of each flavor: Unfiltered Apple, Honey Ginger, Rosé Hibiscus and variety-pack exclusive Blood Orange.

Tea/Lemonade

Bold Rock Hard Tea 12 pack cans

Bold Rock Hard Tea 12 pack cans

$14.99

5% Hard Tea

Bold Rock Hard Lemonade 6 pack bottles

Bold Rock Hard Lemonade 6 pack bottles

$10.99

5% Hard Lemonade

Seltzers

5% Hard Seltzer
Hi-Current Black Cherry Lemon 6 pack cans

Hi-Current Black Cherry Lemon 6 pack cans

$9.99Out of stock

5% Hard Seltzer with natural flavors

Hi-Current Black Cherry Lemon 24 pack cans

Hi-Current Black Cherry Lemon 24 pack cans

$39.99Out of stock

5% Hard Seltzer with natural flavors

Variety Packs

Overpack'd 15 pack cans

Overpack'd 15 pack cans

$19.99

Mixed 15 pack ft. 1 double ipa, 2 hazy ipas, 2 session ales

Pack o Pales 12 pack bottles

Pack o Pales 12 pack bottles

$17.99

Mixed 12 pack ft. hazy ipa, session ale, ipa, double ipa

Hi-Current Variety Pack 12 pack cans

Hi-Current Variety Pack 12 pack cans

$17.99Out of stock

Mixed Hard Seltzer Variety Pack 5%

Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans

Cider Pack'd 12 pack cans

$17.99Out of stock

Mixed Cider Variety Pack 5%

2x Factor Double IPA

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Southern Tier Buffalo image

