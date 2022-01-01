Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victory Brewing Kennett Square

650 West Cypress Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Shareables

Brisket Meatballs

$13.00

Brotherly Love Marinara and pecorino.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Your choice Mild/Hot/Medium and Blue Cheese or Ranch w/ celery & carrots.

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$12.00

Mushroon Rago with mozzarela, parmesan and garlic butter

Spicy Beef Empanadas

$13.00

Served with pickled red onions and cilantro-salsa.

White BBQ Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Topped with cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated red onions and white bbq crema.

Handhelds

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$13.00

American, lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Pickled veggies, lettuce, salsa verde on na'an

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun

Fried Mushroom Po'boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, Calabrian Aioli on a hoagie

Indian Street Burrito

$13.00

smashed chickpeas, butternut squash, red onions, pickled jalapenos with spicey chutney

Kennett Burger

$13.00

American, amish cheddar, mushrooms, shredded lettuce, shaved onions w/ bacon aioli on a sesame seed bun

Mushroom Grilled Cheese

Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Greens

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Bacon Balsalmic Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$13.00

Spinach and Romaine, shaved carrots, marinated red onion, dried cranberries, romano cheese, with avocado dressing.

Winter Chopped Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cabbage, brussel sprouts, crispy chickpeas, shaved carrot, apples, feta w/ apple cider viniagrette

Entrees

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Potatoes, peas, carrots, mushrooms, Festbier Gravy and soft puff pastry

Korean Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Herbed cauliflower rice, sauteed greens, roasted broccoli, pickled onions,brussel sprouts w/ Korean chili sauce.

Roast Pork Tacos

$15.00

Shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, salsa crema, corn tortillas with tomato rice, pickled jalapeno slaw.

Steak & Mushrooms

$17.00

Kids/ Desserts

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kids Pretzel Meal

Kids Pretzel Meal

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Sauces

Apple-Cider Vin

Bacon Aioli

Bacon Balsamic Vin

Balsamic Vin

Blue Cheese

Burger Sauce

Caramel

Cherry Pepper Aioli

Chimichurri

Chocolate Sauce

CW Pickle Mayo

Garlic Parm Aioli

HopDevil Mustard

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Crema

Korean Chili Sauce

Marinara

Medium Sauce

Mild Sauce

Prima Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

Scallion Vin

Sour Monkey Sauce

Spicy Chutney

White BBQ

Variety Packs

Kick Back - 12oz 15pack Cans

Kick Back - 12oz 15pack Cans

$21.99
Monkey Mix Pack- 12oz 12pack Cans

Monkey Mix Pack- 12oz 12pack Cans

$21.99

Variety Pack: Golden, Sour, Twisted, and Tart Monkey. ABV Range 4.9% - 9.5%

IPAs

Brotherly Love - 12oz 6pack Cans

Brotherly Love - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99
Cloud Walker - 12oz 6pack Cans

Cloud Walker - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Brotherly Love Can 12 Pack

$19.99
Brotherly Love - 12oz 24pack Cans

Brotherly Love - 12oz 24pack Cans

$42.99
Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Hop Devil - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Hop Devil - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

6.7% IPA

Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Dirt Wolf - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

8.7% Double IPA

Hop Hazer - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Hop Hazer - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99
Hop Devil- 12oz 24pack Bottles

Hop Devil- 12oz 24pack Bottles

$41.99

6.7% IPA

Dirt Wolf- 12oz 24pack Bottles

Dirt Wolf- 12oz 24pack Bottles

$48.99Out of stock

8.7% Double IPA

Hop Hazer - 12oz 24pack Bottles

Hop Hazer - 12oz 24pack Bottles

$41.99

ALEs

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$12.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Classic Lager - 12oz 15pack Cans

Classic Lager - 12oz 15pack Cans

$20.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Classic Lager - 12oz 24pack Cans

Classic Lager - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

Cloud Walker - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Kickback - 12oz 15pack Cans

Kickback - 12oz 15pack Cans

$21.99

Variety Pack: No Brainer, Cloud Walker, Easy Ringer, Sour Monkey, Golden Monkey. ABV% Range 4.3% - 9.5%

Mystical monkey- 12oz 15pack cans

Mystical monkey- 12oz 15pack cans

$21.99
Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99

5.3% Pilsner

Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Golden Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Golden Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Merry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Merry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99
Golden Monkey- 12oz 24pack Btls

Golden Monkey- 12oz 24pack Btls

$48.99

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Merry Monkey - 12oz 24pk Bottles

Merry Monkey - 12oz 24pk Bottles

$48.99

LAGERs

Classic Lager - 12oz 6pack Cans

Classic Lager - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Cans

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

5.3% Pilsner

Classic Lager - 12oz 15pack Cans

Classic Lager - 12oz 15pack Cans

$20.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 12pk Cans

Prima Pils - 12oz 12pk Cans

$19.99
Classic Lager - 12oz 24pack Cans

Classic Lager - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99Out of stock

4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager

Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

Prima Pils - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99

5.3% Pilsner

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Prima Pils - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99

5.3% Pilsner

Prima Pils- 12oz 24pack Bottles

Prima Pils- 12oz 24pack Bottles

$41.99

5.3% Pilsner

STOUT/PORTERs

Dark Thunder - 16oz 4pack Cans

Dark Thunder - 16oz 4pack Cans

$10.99
Dark Thunder - 16oz 24pack Cans

Dark Thunder - 16oz 24pack Cans

$62.99

SOUR/GOSEs

Berry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Berry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$10.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Bottles

$12.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Berry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

Berry Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

Sour Monkey - 12oz 6pack Cans

$10.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Sour Monkey Can 12 Pack

$21.99
Berry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Berry Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$41.99
Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

Sour Monkey - 12oz 24pack Cans

$48.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

NA Bev In

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Rasp Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry (Gun)

$2.50

Tonic (Gun)

$2.50

Glass

Icon Nonic

Icon Nonic

$7.00Out of stock
Icon Goblet

Icon Goblet

$7.00
Icon Craft

Icon Craft

$7.00
Stem Wrap Icon

Stem Wrap Icon

$7.00

Hats

Ffit Script Char/Wht

Ffit Script Char/Wht

$25.00
Dad Circle V/Stars Black

Dad Circle V/Stars Black

$25.00
FlatB Script Black

FlatB Script Black

$25.00
PHL Black

PHL Black

$25.00
Trck LthrPtch Orng/Poppy

Trck LthrPtch Orng/Poppy

$30.00
VHop Patch Beanie

VHop Patch Beanie

$20.00
Beanie LthrPtch

Beanie LthrPtch

$30.00
Hop Love Navy

Hop Love Navy

$25.00
Retro Script Navy

Retro Script Navy

$22.00
Dad Hop Spiral LtBlu

Dad Hop Spiral LtBlu

$20.00
Lth Patch Red Birch

Lth Patch Red Birch

$30.00
Trck Badge Logo Navy/Wht

Trck Badge Logo Navy/Wht

$30.00

Misc

BtlOpen HrzLogo Paddle

BtlOpen HrzLogo Paddle

$6.00
Dog Bowl BrothrLove

Dog Bowl BrothrLove

$7.00
Frisbee BrothLove Red

Frisbee BrothLove Red

$5.00
KeyCh Btl Opener '21

KeyCh Btl Opener '21

$3.00
Koozie Btl BigV Blue

Koozie Btl BigV Blue

$3.00
Koozie Can BigV Blue

Koozie Can BigV Blue

$3.00
RetroStripe Fanny Pack

RetroStripe Fanny Pack

$16.00
Sticker CircLogo

Sticker CircLogo

$0.50
Tacker BigVLogo

Tacker BigVLogo

$25.00
Tacker RetroStack Logo

Tacker RetroStack Logo

$20.00
V Icons Tote Bag White

V Icons Tote Bag White

$8.00
Dog Bandana LoveLogo Red

Dog Bandana LoveLogo Red

$8.00
Growler Koozie

Growler Koozie

$10.00
Collegiate Tiedye Drawstring

Collegiate Tiedye Drawstring

$10.00

Outerwear

Cityscape Crewneck Grey

Cityscape Crewneck Grey

$45.00+
FZip Eagles Wing Black

FZip Eagles Wing Black

$50.00+

T-Shirts

BB Retro Wht/Grey

BB Retro Wht/Grey

$22.00+
LS BigV Logo Grey

LS BigV Logo Grey

$22.00+
LS HopSpiral Chambray

LS HopSpiral Chambray

$22.00+
LS InterHop Jeans

LS InterHop Jeans

$22.00+
LS Vhop Chambray

LS Vhop Chambray

$22.00+
Peace Bottle Black

Peace Bottle Black

$22.00+
Script Blk/Ylw/Pink TieDye

Script Blk/Ylw/Pink TieDye

$22.00+
V Icon LST Berry

V Icon LST Berry

$25.00+
Victory Retro Bell

Victory Retro Bell

$22.00+
Victory Bell Ringer

Victory Bell Ringer

$22.00+

Growlers

Amber Growler

$10.00Out of stock

Stanley Nightfall Growler

$60.00
Sunday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Victory Brewing Company! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Award Winning Food!

650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

