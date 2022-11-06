Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

750ml - Hotter Cocoa
750ml - Smoked Bourbon Whiskey
750ml - Pumking Whiskey

750mls

750ml - 2X Hopped Whiskey

750ml - 2X Hopped Whiskey

$31.99

The true beauty of having both a distillery and a brewery? We get to marry beautiful things together. Our crew at Southern Tier Brewing Company brew beer with copious amounts of piney hops. We take the wort from the brewing process and ferment, dry hop, and distill it into this uniquely aromatic and award winning spirit. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

750ml - American Whiskey

750ml - American Whiskey

$29.99

American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

750ml - Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon Whiskey

750ml - Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon Whiskey

$52.99

Since 1897, Bottled-in-Bond has been the highest quality standard for aged bourbon in the country. Our first batches of bourbon were distilled during the fall of 2015, barreled, and carefully stowed away. Sixteen seasons came and went before we released this bottle with its special Bottled-in-Bond distinction. Being patient certainly has its benefits. This four-year-old bourbon has aromatic notes of caramelized sugar and almond, with hints of cigar box and worn leather. The forward heat on the palate is balanced by softer characters of dried stone fruits, resulting in a layered complexity of flavors and a lingering sweetness. 50% ABV / 100 Proof

750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$26.99

The candied apple is a standout treat among so many festival favorites. Now, imagine a grown up version, soaked in whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon balanced by caramelized sugar & notes of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof

750ml - Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream

750ml - Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream

$24.99

As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company. Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more. Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.

750ml - Hotter Cocoa

750ml - Hotter Cocoa

$26.99

We like to put a little ‘extra’ into a mug of hot chocolate, don’t you? Rich and decadent with natural chocolate and marshmallow flavor, Hotter Cocoa Whiskey is sure to heat things up!

750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream

750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream

$24.99

It's pretty simple to chill out when you're holding a cold glass of The King Abides. This is pumpkin spice taken to new levels of deliciousness with rich cream liqueur and coffee notes. It's an unparalleled experience when poured over ice, and that's not just our opinion, man. There's a beverage here!

750ml - Pumking Whiskey

750ml - Pumking Whiskey

$26.99

Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof

750ml - Single Cask Bourbon Whiskey

750ml - Single Cask Bourbon Whiskey

$52.99

Bold aromas, strong leather and tobacco overtones. Intense and pleasant flavors, complex, strong barrel notes, warm, smooth, a flourish of sensations at the finish, lingering on the palate. 58% ABV / 116 Proof

750ml - Smoked Bourbon Whiskey

750ml - Smoked Bourbon Whiskey

$31.99

This whiskey is a Western New York homage to thick sweaters and an open-air fire on a cold winter day. We start with New York State corn, smoked and chocolate malts, and then age this whiskey in oak barrels with a #3 char. The end result is a gentle smoky oak backbone with a smooth, spicy foundation and a sweet lingering finish. 45% ABV / 90 Proof

750ml - Straight Bourbon Whiskey

750ml - Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$29.99

Our award-winning Straight Bourbon is deep golden brown in color and exhibits beautiful aromas of vanilla and leather. Smooth caramel and oak, lingering like the last light of day on the waters of nearby Lake Chautauqua. We love our Straight Bourbon and we bet you will too. Made in small batches with 100% New York State grains and perfectly aged for over two years in open-air-seasoned premium white oak barrels. 44% ABV / 88 Proof

750ml - Straight Rye Whiskey

750ml - Straight Rye Whiskey

$29.99

Rye never became trendy in Western New York. It’s always been beloved here. We start with New York State corn and rye and then age this whiskey in open-air-seasoned Canton Spirit white oak barrels with a #4 char. The result is a smooth butterscotch and oak flavor with a spicy, pepper nose and a classic NY rye peppery finish. 43% ABV / 86 Proof

750ml - Vapor Infused Gin

750ml - Vapor Infused Gin

$31.99

A proper gin, with a nose of intense juniper and subtle notes of fresh orange and coriander. Pine forward on the palate with a slight spice and a pleasant, lingering, dry aftertaste from a botanical recipe that includes coriander, angelica root, grains of paradise, cardamom and anise. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

750ml - Vodka

750ml - Vodka

$20.99

This is award winning vodka born from the land it calls home. Made from 100% New York State wheat and filtered to create smooth, clean spirit, this vodka still remembers when glaciers filled the valley here, which is one of the reasons it’s so good on ice. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

50mls

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$1.99

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

$1.99

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$18.99

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

$18.99

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

Packs

4 Pack - Bourbon Smash

4 Pack - Bourbon Smash

$12.99

This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof

4 Pack - King & Cola

4 Pack - King & Cola

$12.99

Pumking Whiskey goes to another level when mixed with cola. It’s a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail, perfectly balanced with pumpkin pie spices and lightly peppery notes of cola.

4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita

4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita

$12.99

Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

$6.00

This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

4 Pack - Vodka Pink Lemonade

4 Pack - Vodka Pink Lemonade

$12.99

Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice. Really kicking back? Dress it up with a lemon wedge and sprig of thyme. Get it while it’s hot, this is a spring/summer seasonal!

4 Pack - Vodka Soda

4 Pack - Vodka Soda

$12.99

Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion

4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion

$12.99

Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.

Cases

Case - Bourbon Smash

Case - Bourbon Smash

$69.99

This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof

Case - King & Cola

Case - King & Cola

$69.99

Pumking Whiskey goes to another level when mixed with cola. It’s a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail, perfectly balanced with pumpkin pie spices and lightly peppery notes of cola.

Case - Lime Agave Margarita

Case - Lime Agave Margarita

$24.00

Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!

Case - Vodka Madras

Case - Vodka Madras

$69.99

This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

Case - Vodka Pink Lemonade

Case - Vodka Pink Lemonade

$69.99

Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice. Really kicking back? Dress it up with a lemon wedge and sprig of thyme. Get it while it’s hot, this is a spring/summer seasonal!

Case - Vodka Soda

Case - Vodka Soda

$69.99

Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

Case - Vodka Transfusion

Case - Vodka Transfusion

$69.99

Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.

Packs

4 Pack - Black Cherry & Pomegranate

4 Pack - Black Cherry & Pomegranate

$5.99

Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 Pack - Blood Orange & Pomelo

4 Pack - Blood Orange & Pomelo

$5.99

Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 Pack - Mango & Peach

4 Pack - Mango & Peach

$5.99

Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 Pack - Watermelon & Cucumber

4 Pack - Watermelon & Cucumber

$5.99

What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

8 Pack - Seltzer Variety

8 Pack - Seltzer Variety

$9.99

With two cans of each flavor, this is a perfect pack for crowd pleasing or the fridge for whenever! Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Cases

Case - Black Cherry & Pomegranate

Case - Black Cherry & Pomegranate

$15.00Out of stock

Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Case - Blood Orange & Pomelo

Case - Blood Orange & Pomelo

$15.00

Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Case - Mango & Peach

Case - Mango & Peach

$15.00

Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Case - Watermelon & Cucumber

Case - Watermelon & Cucumber

$15.00

What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victory Brewing Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly
orange star4.5 • 703
1701 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Vetri
orange star4.6 • 3,399
1939 Callowhill Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Con Murphy's Irish Pub - 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway
orange star4.1 • 1,168
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Logan
orange starNo Reviews
100 N 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Sabrina's Cafe - Art Museum
orange star4.3 • 4,215
1804 Callowhill St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston