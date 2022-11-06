- Home
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Philadelphia
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103
750mls
750ml - 2X Hopped Whiskey
The true beauty of having both a distillery and a brewery? We get to marry beautiful things together. Our crew at Southern Tier Brewing Company brew beer with copious amounts of piney hops. We take the wort from the brewing process and ferment, dry hop, and distill it into this uniquely aromatic and award winning spirit. 42% ABV / 84 Proof
750ml - American Whiskey
American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate. 42% ABV / 84 Proof
750ml - Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon Whiskey
Since 1897, Bottled-in-Bond has been the highest quality standard for aged bourbon in the country. Our first batches of bourbon were distilled during the fall of 2015, barreled, and carefully stowed away. Sixteen seasons came and went before we released this bottle with its special Bottled-in-Bond distinction. Being patient certainly has its benefits. This four-year-old bourbon has aromatic notes of caramelized sugar and almond, with hints of cigar box and worn leather. The forward heat on the palate is balanced by softer characters of dried stone fruits, resulting in a layered complexity of flavors and a lingering sweetness. 50% ABV / 100 Proof
750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey
The candied apple is a standout treat among so many festival favorites. Now, imagine a grown up version, soaked in whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon balanced by caramelized sugar & notes of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof
750ml - Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream
As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company. Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more. Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.
750ml - Hotter Cocoa
We like to put a little ‘extra’ into a mug of hot chocolate, don’t you? Rich and decadent with natural chocolate and marshmallow flavor, Hotter Cocoa Whiskey is sure to heat things up!
750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream
It's pretty simple to chill out when you're holding a cold glass of The King Abides. This is pumpkin spice taken to new levels of deliciousness with rich cream liqueur and coffee notes. It's an unparalleled experience when poured over ice, and that's not just our opinion, man. There's a beverage here!
750ml - Pumking Whiskey
Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof
750ml - Single Cask Bourbon Whiskey
Bold aromas, strong leather and tobacco overtones. Intense and pleasant flavors, complex, strong barrel notes, warm, smooth, a flourish of sensations at the finish, lingering on the palate. 58% ABV / 116 Proof
750ml - Smoked Bourbon Whiskey
This whiskey is a Western New York homage to thick sweaters and an open-air fire on a cold winter day. We start with New York State corn, smoked and chocolate malts, and then age this whiskey in oak barrels with a #3 char. The end result is a gentle smoky oak backbone with a smooth, spicy foundation and a sweet lingering finish. 45% ABV / 90 Proof
750ml - Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Our award-winning Straight Bourbon is deep golden brown in color and exhibits beautiful aromas of vanilla and leather. Smooth caramel and oak, lingering like the last light of day on the waters of nearby Lake Chautauqua. We love our Straight Bourbon and we bet you will too. Made in small batches with 100% New York State grains and perfectly aged for over two years in open-air-seasoned premium white oak barrels. 44% ABV / 88 Proof
750ml - Straight Rye Whiskey
Rye never became trendy in Western New York. It’s always been beloved here. We start with New York State corn and rye and then age this whiskey in open-air-seasoned Canton Spirit white oak barrels with a #4 char. The result is a smooth butterscotch and oak flavor with a spicy, pepper nose and a classic NY rye peppery finish. 43% ABV / 86 Proof
750ml - Vapor Infused Gin
A proper gin, with a nose of intense juniper and subtle notes of fresh orange and coriander. Pine forward on the palate with a slight spice and a pleasant, lingering, dry aftertaste from a botanical recipe that includes coriander, angelica root, grains of paradise, cardamom and anise. 40% ABV / 80 Proof
750ml - Vodka
This is award winning vodka born from the land it calls home. Made from 100% New York State wheat and filtered to create smooth, clean spirit, this vodka still remembers when glaciers filled the valley here, which is one of the reasons it’s so good on ice. 40% ABV / 80 Proof
50mls
50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey
Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
50ml - Pumking Whiskey
Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey
A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey
A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?
Packs
4 Pack - Bourbon Smash
This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof
4 Pack - King & Cola
Pumking Whiskey goes to another level when mixed with cola. It’s a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail, perfectly balanced with pumpkin pie spices and lightly peppery notes of cola.
4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita
Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!
4 PACK - Vodka Madras
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof
4 Pack - Vodka Pink Lemonade
Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice. Really kicking back? Dress it up with a lemon wedge and sprig of thyme. Get it while it’s hot, this is a spring/summer seasonal!
4 Pack - Vodka Soda
Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof
4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion
Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.
Cases
Case - Bourbon Smash
This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof
Case - King & Cola
Pumking Whiskey goes to another level when mixed with cola. It’s a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail, perfectly balanced with pumpkin pie spices and lightly peppery notes of cola.
Case - Lime Agave Margarita
Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather. Looking to spice things up? Muddle in fresh strawberries & jalapeños or throw in an extra shot of your favorite agave spirit or tequila. This margarita is a year-round canned cocktail that will make you and your friends believe you’re a master bartender!
Case - Vodka Madras
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof
Case - Vodka Pink Lemonade
Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice. Really kicking back? Dress it up with a lemon wedge and sprig of thyme. Get it while it’s hot, this is a spring/summer seasonal!
Case - Vodka Soda
Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof
Case - Vodka Transfusion
Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.
Packs
4 Pack - Black Cherry & Pomegranate
Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
4 Pack - Blood Orange & Pomelo
Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
4 Pack - Mango & Peach
Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
4 Pack - Watermelon & Cucumber
What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
8 Pack - Seltzer Variety
With two cans of each flavor, this is a perfect pack for crowd pleasing or the fridge for whenever! Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
Cases
Case - Black Cherry & Pomegranate
Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
Case - Blood Orange & Pomelo
Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
Case - Mango & Peach
Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
Case - Watermelon & Cucumber
What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103