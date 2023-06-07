A map showing the location of Abyssinia Bar & Restaurant 229 s 45th stView gallery

Abyssinia Bar & Restaurant 229 s 45th st

review star

No reviews yet

229 s 45th st

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Food

Breakfast

Ful

$12.00

Fava beans with onions, tomatoes, pepper & olive oil. Served with bread

Enquilal

$12.00

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, pepper & kibbeh. Served with bread

Sheya

$13.00

Beef pan fried with onions & green pepper & side of Enqulal or Ful. Served with bread

Alicha Firfir

$13.00+

Shredded injera braised with mild beef or lamb stew

Qey Wot Firfir

$13.00+

Shredded injera braised with spicy beef or lamb stew

Dabo Firfir

$11.00

Shredded baked bread mixed in a sauce

Quanta Firfir

$12.00

Shredded injera braised with beef jerky in a sauce

Appetizers

Samosa

$7.00

Crispy pastry shell filled with vegetables, onions and jalapeño peppers

House Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, romaine lettuce & Abyssinia dressing

Kategna

$7.00

Rolled strips of injera dusted with berbere & drizzled with kibbeh & mitmita

Timatim Fitfit

$9.00

Diced tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers mixed with pieces of injera. Served cold

Azifah Fitfit

$9.00

Whole brown lentils seasoned with mustard, onions, garlic & jalapeños. Served cold.

Sils Firfir

$9.00

Tomato based sauce with a hint of berbere tossed with shredded injera

Tibs Entrees

Beef Tibs

$17.00

Chicken Tibs

$16.00

Fish Tibs

$18.00

Kurt Tibs

$19.00

Lamb Tibs

$18.00

Shrimp Tibs

$19.00

Tibs Firfir

$17.00

Derek Tips

$17.00

Wot Entrees

Alicha Wot

$17.00

Mild stew sauce with onion, garlic, ginger & kibbeh. Choose Lamb or Beef

Bozena Shiro

$17.00

Ground chickpeas with onion, tomato, garlic and beef

Doro Alicha

$17.00

Doro Wot

$17.00

Spicy or Mild chicken leg stewed with onions, garlic, ginger, berbere & kibbeh. Served w/ boiled egg & ayib

Gomen Besiga

$18.00

Collard greens w/ sauteed beef in garlic, onion & kibbeh

Qey Wot

$17.00+

Spicy stew sauce onion, garlic, ginger, berebere & kibbeh. Choose Lamb or Beef

Shrimp Wot

$17.00

Fresh medium size shrimp cooked in Abyssinia spices

Vegan Entrees

Azifah Wot (V)

$14.00

Whole brown lentils seasoned with mustard, onions, garlic & jalapeño. Served cold.

Shiro (V)

$14.00

Ground chickpea simmered in a rich house sauce & spiced with olive oil

Kik Wot (V)

$14.00

Yellow split peas stewed in a mild or spicy sauce with onions & ginger

Miser Wot (V)

$14.00

Red lentils stewed in a rich mild or spicy sauce with onions, garlic & ginger

Atikilt Wot (V)

$14.00

Vegetables stewed with onions, garlic, ginger, cabbages, carrots & potatoes

Gomen Wot (V)

$14.00

Collard greens with onions & garlic

Yetsom Firfir (V)

$14.00

Tomato based sauce with a hint of berbere tossed with shredded injera

Misir Alicha

$14.00

Kik Alicha

$14.00

Abyssinia's Specialties

Special Kitfo

$18.00

Abyssinia Kitfo with jalapeño & onions with kibbeh & mitmita

Assa (Whole Fish)

$20.00

Pan fried fish over rice with timatim salad

Gored-Gored

$18.00

Chunk of beef seasoned with kibbeh & awaze

Kitfo

$16.00

Ethiopian beef tartare with kibbeh & mitmita. Served with ayib & gomen

Kurt Tibs

$19.00

Abyssinia special beef cut cooked in tibs

Quanta Firfir

$17.00

Shredded Injera braised with beef jerky in berbere sauce

Special Gored-Gored

$18.00

Tere-Siga

$21.00

Raw meat served raw with mitmita & awaze

Abyssina Combo Platters

Abyssinia 1

$19.00

Kitfo/Derek Tibs/Misir Wot/Shiro/Kik Alicha

Abyssinia 2

$19.00

Kitfo/Qey Wot/Misir Wot/Shiro/Kik Wot

Meat Combo

$18.00

Key Wot/Lamb Alicha/Doro Wot/Shiro/Kik/Azifah

Veggie Combo

$17.00

Misir Wot/Atikilt Wot/Shiro/Gomen/Kik Alicha/Azifah

Sides

Atikilt Wot

$6.00

Azifah

$6.00

Enqulal

$6.00

Gomen

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Kik Wot

$6.00

Misir Wot

$6.00

Seneg Kariya

$3.00

Shiro

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Greek flaky pastry (includes nuts)

Extra

Injera

$2.00

Bread

$1.00

Awaze

$2.00

Mimeta

$2.00

DOWNstairs Bar

Non-Alcholic Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Clausthaler Orginal

$6.00

UPstairs Bar

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

229 s 45th st, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

