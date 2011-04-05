Restaurant header imageView gallery

AC's Steakhouse Pub
333 Losher Street

333 Losher Street

Hernando, MS 38632

Hernando, MS 38632

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Shrimp Platter
Burger

Starters

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.00

hand-breaded fried, grilled, or blackened chicken tenders with housemade ranch, honey mustard, zesty buffalo or sweet BBQ dipping sauce

Crawfish Dip

Crawfish Dip

$13.00

crawfish tails in a creamy, cajun cheesy dip. with freshly fried flour tortilla chips

Fried Cheese Bites

Fried Cheese Bites

$10.00

hand-breaded fried cheese with marinara sauce

Pepperjack Corn Dip

$11.00

hot creamy blend of corn, pepperjack cheese, peppers, with freshly fried flour tortilla chips

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

potato halves smothered with cheese, crispy bacon, green onions with housemade ranch dressing

Sausage Cheese Plate

Sausage Cheese Plate

$13.00

cheddar cheese cubes, pepperjack cheese cubes, pimento cheese, fried sausage, pickles, crackers with housemade ranch dressing

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

cajun jumbo shrimp with grilled sausage, cheese grits, andouille cream sauce

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

creamy blend of piping hot chopped spinach, artichokes, parmesan cheese, with freshly fried flour tortilla chips

Soups & Salads

Soup

$5.00

made daily

Caesar Salad SM

Caesar Salad SM

$6.00

romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, housemade croutons, parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad LG

$11.00

romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, housemade croutons, parmesan cheese

Garden Salad SM

Garden Salad SM

$6.00

lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese blend, housemade croutons

Garden Salad LG

$11.00

lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheese blend, housemade croutons

Spring Salad SM

$7.00

spring mix, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese

Spring Salad LG

$13.00

spring mix, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.00

entree-sized...lettuce blend, ham, turkey, bacon bits, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$14.00

HALF-POUND all-beef burger grilled medium-well on a toasted bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced onions, pickle chips, your choice of cheese; includes choice of ONE Side Item

Chicken Sammie

$14.00

hand-breaded fried, grilled or blackened chicken on a toasted bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced onions, pickle chips; includes choice of ONE Side Item

Lunch Sandwiches M-F 11AM-4PM

Chicken Salad Sammie

$11.00

chicken, celery, onions, dried cranberries in a mayonnaise dressing, lettuce, sliced tomato on texas toast, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.00

HOT turkey, ham, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, mayonnaise on texas toast, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Wrap-Chicken

Wrap-Chicken

$13.00

lettuce blend, parmesan cheese, choice of dressing, chicken hand-breaded fried, grilled, blackened in a flour tortilla wrap, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Wrap-Shrimp

$13.00

lettuce blend, parmesan cheese, choice of dressing, shrimp hand-breaded fried, grilled, blackened in a flour tortilla wrap, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Entrees

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$23.00

100% U.S. farm-raised, fried catfish strips hand-breaded in seasoned cornmeal with hush puppies, tartar sauce, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

pan-fried, hand-breaded boneless chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Crab Cakes

$30.00

three creole-style crab cakes packed with sweet crabmeat, drizzled with lemon aioli sauce, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Honey-Lime Garlic Butter Salmon

Honey-Lime Garlic Butter Salmon

$29.00

salmon fillet, caramelized on the outside, falling apart tender on the inside, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Porterhouse Pork Chop 14oz.

Porterhouse Pork Chop 14oz.

$28.00

char-grilled to a medium-well temperature, topped with apple chutney, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$27.00

ten jumbo shrimp...hand-breaded fried, grilled, blackened, or scampi, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Steaks

Filet Mignon 8oz

Filet Mignon 8oz

$38.00

our most popular steak, cut in-house, grilled to perfection over open flame, includes choice of ONE Side Item

BW Filet Mignon 8oz

BW Filet Mignon 8oz

$40.00

our filet wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon, includes choice of ONE Side Item

NY Strip 14oz

NY Strip 14oz

$38.00

tender, juicy steak that is well-marbled, cut in-house, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Ribeye 16oz

Ribeye 16oz

$42.00

classic ribeye, cut in-house, well-marbled to provide tons of juiciness, great flavor, includes choice of ONE Side Item

Sirloin 10oz

Sirloin 10oz

$28.00

our leanest cut of beef that also offers the beefiest flavor

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$7.00

sauteed in garlic-lemon butter

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00

with butter, sour cream, sliced green onions, ADD bacon bits, cheese $0.50 each

Broccoli

$6.00

sauteed in garlic butter

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$5.00

made with white cheddar cheese, topped with cheese blend

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

chopped spinach in a creamy, cheesy sauce

Fries

Fries

$5.00

cut fresh daily

Garlic Mash

$5.00

made with garlic, butter, ADD bacon bits, cheese $0.50 each

Mushroom Side

Mushroom Side

$6.00

sliced button mushrooms, sauteed in garlic-lemon butter

Potato Salad

$5.00

made with herbs, spices, mayonnaise, sour cream, topped with bacon bits, green onions

Desserts

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.00

rich vanilla custard topped with a layer of hardened, caramelized sugar

Dessert Nachos

$10.00

freshly fried flour tortillas dusted in sweet cinnamon sugar, served with strawberry, chocolate, sweet cream cheese dipping sauces

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

housemade cheesecake sticks fried in funnel cake batter, with strawberry topping, powdered sugar, whipped cream

S'Mores Dip

S'Mores Dip

$10.00

delicious melted chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows in a cast-iron skillet, served with graham crackers

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/4lb beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips on a bun, served with a small drink plus fries or a fruit cup

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.00

fried chicken tenders with dipping sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

american cheese on toasted white bread

Kid Hot Dog

$9.00

all-beef hot dog on a hot dog bun

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

kid-size portion of Kraft Mac n Cheese

Extra Charges

<Bread Basket

$4.00

Add A-1

$0.50

Add Apple Chutney

$1.00

Add Bacon 2SL

$2.00

Add Bacon Bits

$0.50

Add Bacon Canadian

$2.00

Add Blackening Seasoning

$1.00

Add Bleu Cheese 1oz-Salad

$1.00

Add Bleu Cheese 2oz-Sandwich

$2.00

Add Butter

$0.50

Add Chz 1SL

Add Chz Blend

$0.50

Add Chz Cubes Cheddar

$3.00

Add Chz Cubes Pepperjack

$3.00

Add Chz Parmesan

$0.75

Add Chz Pimento

$3.00

Add Country Gravy

$1.00

Add Crackers 6

$1.00

Add Cranberries

$1.00

Add Croutons

$0.50

Add Cucumbers

$0.50

Add Dip Chips

$4.00

Add Dressing/Sauce

Add Egg HB

$1.00

Add Egg Scrambled to Brunch Entree

$4.00

Add GF Bun

$2.00

Add Goat Cheese 1oz-Salad

$1.00

Add Graham Crackers 8

$1.00

Add Green Onions

$0.50

Add Hushpuppies 6

$3.00

Add Jalepenos

$1.00

Add Kid Fruit

$1.50

Add Lettuce

$0.50

Add Loaded

$1.00

Add Lunch Toast 1SL

Add Manderine Oranges

$1.00

Add Mushrooms Raw

$1.00

Add Mushrooms Sauteed

$1.00

Add Onions Raw

$0.50

Add Onions Sauteed

$1.00

Add Pickle Chips

$0.50

Add Sausage 2PC

$1.00

Add Sausage 6OZ

$3.00

Add Steak Butter

$1.00

Add Strawberry Top

$1.00

Add Tomatoes 2SL

$0.50

Add Tomatoes Cherry

$0.50

Add Walnuts

$1.50

Add Whipped Cream

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$8.00

Sub Romaine

$1.00

Sub Spring Mix

$1.00

Toast 2SL

$1.50

buttered with jelly on the side

Unmet Minimum

Add Pint Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Beverages To Go

Coke togo

$2.00

Diet Coke togo

$2.00

Dr Pepper togo

$2.00

Lemonade togo

$2.00

Mellow Yellow togo

$2.00

Root Beer togo

$2.00

Sprite togo

$2.00

Sweet Tea togo

$2.00

Unsweet Tea togo

$2.00

Coffee togo

$2.00

Decaf Coffee togo

$2.00

RED BULL togo

$3.50

RED BULL SF togo

$3.50

JUICE-CRANBERRY togo

$3.00

JUICE-GRAPEFRUIT togo

$3.00

JUICE-ORANGE togo

$3.00

JUICE-PINEAPPLE togo

$3.00

Bottled Beer To Go

Budweiser (6 pack)

$15.00

Bud Light (6 pack)

$15.00

Coors Light (6 pack)

$15.00

Corona (6 pack)

$18.00

Corona Premier (6 pack)

$18.00

Guinness (6 pack)

$18.00

Heineken (6 pack)

$18.00

Mic Ultra (6 pack)

$16.00

Miller Lite (6 pack)

$15.00

Stella Artois (6 pack)

$20.00

Angry Orchard Apple Cider (6 pack)

$18.00

Yuengling (6 pack)

$15.00

Yuengling Light (6 pack)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

333 Losher Street, Hernando, MS 38632

