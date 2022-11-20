Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acadia Events at Soldier Hill Golf Club

review star

No reviews yet

99 Palisade Ave

Emerson, NJ 07630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Golfers cart special

Balsamic chicken sand cs

$12.00

Burger cs

$11.00

Cheese burger cs

$11.00

Hot dog cs

$10.00

To go burger

$9.00

To go cheese burger

$9.00

To go hot dog

$6.00

Sandwiches

8oz Steak house burger

$17.00

Acadia chicken sand

$16.00

Basil Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Beef Short Rib Sandwich

$19.00

BLT & Avocado

$15.00

Chicken Waffle

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Thumann’s Hot Dog

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Daily soup bowl

$8.00

Daily soup cup

$4.00

Organic field greens

$9.00

Romaine hearts salad

$8.00

Spicy Shin Bowl ramen noodle with egg

$8.00

Starters

Acadia Crispy Sticky Wings

$13.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Crispy Artichoke & Goat cheese

$11.00

Crispy Butterflied Shrimp

$13.00

Flatbread pizza

$12.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Neapolitan Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Beers

Arnold palmer 12oz

$7.00

Blue moon 12oz

$6.00

Bronx Brewery Hazy IPA

$9.00

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Budweiser 16oz

$6.00

Cayman jack 12oz

$7.00

Coors light 16oz

$6.00

Corona 12oz

$6.00

Dogfish IPA 12oz

$7.00

Domestic cans

$5.00

Fat tire 12oz

$7.00

Goose island IPA

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Heineken 12oz

$6.00

Import cans

$6.00

Irish coffee 12oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 14oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$6.00

Modelo 12oz

$6.00

Narragansett 12oz

$5.00

Other IPA

$7.00

Slightly mighty 12oz

$7.00

Stella 14oz

$7.00

Sun Kiss Citra

$9.00

Transfusion 12oz

$7.00

Twisted tea 12oz

$7.00

Voodoo IPA 12oz

$8.00

White claw 12oz

$7.00

Yuengling 12oz

$5.00

Yuengling flight 12oz

$5.00

Hot beverages

American coffee

$2.50

Cafe latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decade cafe latte

$4.00

Decaf american coffee

$2.50

Decaf cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf double espresso

$3.00

Decaf espresso

$2.75

Decaf iced coffee

$2.75

Double espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$2.75

Hot cocoa

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Iced coffee

$3.00

Soft drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Spirits

Wine

$9.00

Well drinks

$8.00

Top shelf

$10.00

Mixed drink

$9.00

Transfusion

$12.00

Snacks

Candy bars

$2.00

Cliff Bars

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Dirty chips

$2.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Pretzels

$2.00

Pringles

$1.00

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Banana

$2.00

Muffin

$2.50

Baked item

$2.50

SOUP

Yellow Split Pea with Applewood Smoked Bacon (cup)

$4.00

Yellow Split Pea with Applewood Smoked Bacon (bowl)

$8.00

Navy Bean & Beef (cup)

$4.00

Navy Bean & Beef (bowl)

$8.00

Navy Bean & Beef (qt)

$13.00

SANDWICH

Grilled spanish chorizo sausage with roasted peppers, onion and fresh mozarella

$12.00

Beef Short Rib Hero

$15.00

1\2 sand, cup of soup or salad

$14.00

Short rib onion quesadilla

$13.00

Buttermilk chick sand

$14.00

Acadia burger

$16.00

Crispy battered cod sand

$16.00

Crispy chick sand (arugula marinated tomat salad scallion parsley puree balsamic glaze)

$12.00

WRAP

Buttermilk Chicken with Romaine lettuce, tomato and spicy pepper mayo

$13.00

PASTA

Gemilli Pasta, grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, evoo + natural juices

$14.00

Rigatoni, chick pea, roasted tomato, shrimp, bok choy

$16.00

Starters

Crispy cauliflower bites

$10.00

Entree

Grilled bratwurst (bell peppers n onion , house spiced cheese sauce)

$12.00

Golf Items

Golf Gloves

$12.00

Golf shirts

$15.00

Woman's Skorts

$19.00

Titleist Pro VI 12pk balls

$24.00

Color Golf Balls 6pk

$9.00

$7.99 Golf Balls 12pk

$7.99

$6.99 Golf Balls 12 pk

$6.99

Tee's

$2.00

Advil

$1.00

Banana boat sunblock bottle

$3.00

Sunblock packet

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

99 Palisade Ave, Emerson, NJ 07630

Directions

Gallery
Acadia Events at Soldier Hill Golf Club image
Acadia Events at Soldier Hill Golf Club image
Acadia Events at Soldier Hill Golf Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Iron Horse
orange star3.9 • 1,342
20 Washington Ave Westwood, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Westwood NJ
orange star4.4 • 2,206
250 Center Ave Westwood, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
FARMHOUS Cafe & Eatery - Westwood
orange star4.2 • 707
301 Center Ave Westwood, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
BrainFreeze Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
370 River Road new milford, NJ 07646
View restaurantnext
Marcels BBQ - 17 Grant Ave
orange starNo Reviews
17 Grant Ave Dumont, NJ 07628
View restaurantnext
Cuban Eddies - Rivervale
orange star4.0 • 73
216 Rivervale Rd Rivervale, NJ 07675
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Emerson
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston