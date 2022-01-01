Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Acadia House Provisions
25 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Two-starred Michelin Chef of Acadia Restaurant in Chicago, Ryan McCaskey, has opened his casual outpost in Stonington, Maine. The seasonal restaurant’s commitment to area farms is featured on the menu, as well as hand crafted cocktails, local beers, and boutique wines.
Location
27 Main St, Stonington, ME 04681
Gallery