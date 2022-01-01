Restaurant header imageView gallery
Acadia House Provisions

25 Reviews

$$

27 Main St

Stonington, ME 04681

Popular Items

WON TON SOUP
CRAB RANGOON (8)
MONGOLIAN BEEF (spicy)

Appetizers

PORK FRIED RICE

$13.00Out of stock

Onion, garlic, ginger, sesame oil

WON TON SOUP

$10.00

Shrimp and pork won ton, napa cabbage, bbq pork, chili oil

CRAB RANGOON (8)

$10.00

SRIRACHA MAPLE CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$10.00Out of stock

Mains

AHP BURGER

$14.00

American cheese, pickles, Duke's mayonnaise, brioche bun, French fries

BBQ PORK LO MEIN

$14.00Out of stock

MONGOLIAN BEEF (spicy)

$14.00

Onion, garlic, chilis, jasmine rice, fried rice noodle

CHICKEN BURGER

$10.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

large pepperoni pie, side of Calabrian chili, olive, caper, garlic condiment

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

large cheese pizza, side of Calabrian chili, caper, olive, garlic condiment

Trays *Allow 55 minutes for Tray preparation*

TRAY PORK FRIED RICE

$35.00

TRAY CRAB RANGOON

$35.00Out of stock

TRAY BBQ PORK LO MEIN

$45.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Two-starred Michelin Chef of Acadia Restaurant in Chicago, Ryan McCaskey, has opened his casual outpost in Stonington, Maine. The seasonal restaurant’s commitment to area farms is featured on the menu, as well as hand crafted cocktails, local beers, and boutique wines.

Website

Location

27 Main St, Stonington, ME 04681

Directions

