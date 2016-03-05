Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Acadia Seafood and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

15 School St.

Taunton, MA 02780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red

Maryland Crab Cakes

$15.00

Our signature pan seared crab cakes topped with Cajun aioli & herbs

Cajun Fried Rice Balls

$12.00

Seasoned to perfection, deep fried rice balls with andouille sausage & seasonal vegetables

Littlenecks App w/ Grilled Bread

$13.00
Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob

Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob

$9.00

Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese

Coconut Curry Mussel

$11.00

Mussels sauteed in onions & tomato tossed in a sweet & savory coconut curry sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Salads

Acadia House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, stilton cheese, topped with almonds

PO Boy Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00

Lettuce & tomatoes, on a lightly buttered brioche bun topped with remoulade sauce, Served with Fries

Fresh Fish Po-Boy

$14.00

Lettuce & tomatoes, on a lightly buttered brioche bun topped with remoulade sauce, Served with Fries

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$16.00

Lettuce & tomatoes, on a lightly buttered brioche bun topped with remoulade sauce, Served with Fries

House Specials Boils

(No substitutions)

Click To Build Your Own Boil

Each comes with corn and potatoes

(A) Lobster Tail & Shrimp

$38.00

Comes with corn & potatoes

(B) Lobster & Mussels

$53.00

Comes with corn & potatoes

(C) Shrimp & Littlenecks

$38.00

Comes with corn & potatoes

(D) Snow Crab Legs & Shrimp

$48.00

Comes with corn & potatoes

Acadia Special

Acadia Special

$89.00

(serves 2 - 3) 1 1/4 lb Lobster, 1/2 lb each: Shrimp, Crawfish, Mussels, Clams, Corn on the Cob, Potatoes, Andouille Sausage

Daddy's "Big Bowl Of Crabs"

$109.00

(Serves 2-3) Blue Crabs, Dungeness Crab Legs, Snow Crab Legs, Jonah Crab Claws, Served on a bed of noodles and Andouille Sausage

Entrees

Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$24.00Out of stock

Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Pan seared scallops, crawfish, chopped clams & shrimp, mushrooms, onions, Cajun seasoning, in a cream sauce, served over Linguine

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Pan seared chicken breast, peppers, mushrooms, onions, Cajun seasoning in a cream sauce, Served over Linguine

Creamy Garlic Scallops

Creamy Garlic Scallops

$22.00

Pan seared buttery scallops, white wine, creamy garlic sauce, Served over zucchini, carrots & squash noodles or Linguine

Fried Salt & Pepper Lobster

Fried Salt & Pepper Lobster

$38.00

Golden fried lobster seasoned to perfection, Served on a bed of classic fries

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, white wine, herbs, scallion, tomatoes, garlic, Served over Linguine

Jambalaya

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, smoked sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a spicy Creole sauce, Served over rice

Red Beans & Rice w/ Smoked Sausage

$18.00

A New Orleans tradition. Red beans & rice, topped with smoked andouille sausage

Pan Seared Tilapia

$18.00

Tilapia seared to perfection, served over coconut sticky rice

Creole Chicken

$20.00

Pan seared Creole style chicken, sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes, celery, Served with asparagus & puree sweet potatoes

Shrimp & Blue Cheese Grits

$18.00

A Southern Classic- Bold & Zesty grits with seasonal vegetables & Cajun seasoning

Sides

Side Of Asparagus

$4.50

Side Of Roasted Potato

$4.00

Small White Rice

$3.50

Rice & Beans W/ Sausage

$7.00

Side Classic Fries

$5.00

Side Dirty Cajun Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Boil Egg

$1.50

Garlic Parm Noodles

$4.50

Chips or Grits

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Clams Strips

$18.00
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$16.00

Fried Scallops

$19.00

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Handheld

Acadia Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, on a brioche roll, Served with fries

CrabCake BLT

$18.00

Fresh lump Maryland crab cake, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, Cajun aioli, on a lightly buttered brioche bun, Served with Fries

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, on a brioche roll, Served with fries

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kds Fried Fish & Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Beignets

Beignets

$8.00

Banana Foster

$9.00
Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$7.00

Wine

Louis Martini Cab Sauv BTL

$34.00

Hob Nob Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Josh Cellars Merlot BTL

$30.00

Prophecy Pinot Nior

$30.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc BTL

$34.00

Storypoint Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

La Marca Prosecco

$26.00

Ace Of Spades

$1,200.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Liquor

Nola Kane

$12.00

Fully Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Hand Grenade

$12.00

French 007

$11.00

Criolla Cocktail

$10.00

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bourbon Stout

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

White Russian

$8.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$8.00

Mezcal Campfire

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Caribean Tstd Coconut

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep

$11.00

Claw Your Heart

$13.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Tini

$13.00

Southern Sangria

$10.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Ricky Bourban

$11.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Bayou Bliss

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old World Flavor Meets Refined Southern Dining

Website

Location

15 School St., Taunton, MA 02780

Directions

Gallery
Acadia Seafood & Bar image
Acadia Seafood & Bar image
Acadia Seafood & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar 88 & Grille - Taunton
orange star3.5 • 16
88 Wales St Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
2 Jerks BBQ & Market
orange star4.4 • 1,802
701 Broadway Raynham, MA 02767
View restaurantnext
Brack's Grille and Tap - TNT 2097 Bay St
orange starNo Reviews
2097 Bay Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater - 674 W Center Street
orange star3.9 • 406
674 W Center Street West Bridgewater, MA 02379
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
orange star4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Taunton

Liberty and Union Alehouse
orange star4.6 • 1,817
16 Trescott St, Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1212 - Taunton Dual
orange star4.3 • 651
65-F Taunton Depot Road Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1164 - Taunton
orange star4.3 • 651
294 Winthrop Street Taunton, MA 02780
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Taunton
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston