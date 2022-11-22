  • Home
Acadiana713 1514 Trammel Fresno Parking Lot

No reviews yet

1514 Trammel Fresno Parking Lot

Fresno, TX 77545

Order Again

Acadiana713

Fried fish plate

$11.00+

(Catfish) all plates comes with French fries

Fried shrimp plate

$11.00+

Sm=(6) shrimp LG= (10) Shrimp all plates comes with French fries

The ACADIANA PLATE

$26.00

This plate has fried fish,shrimp,& wings. Add 1.00 for flavor wings on this plate.

Fried Fish & shrimp plate

$16.00+

All plates comes with French fries

Fried Fish or Shrimp PoBoy plate

$14.00

All PoBoys comes with lettuce,tomato,pickles,tartar sauce. All plates comes with French fries.

Wing plate

$12.00+

Wings comes in flavors or fried battered. Flavors are: garlic parmesan,BBQ,HONEY BBQ,LEMON PEPPER & BUFFALO (spicy) or (mild).Sm(6) Lg(10) all plates comes with French fries

Jalapeños Rolls

$13.00

Jalapeños rolls are not spicy just delicious.they come in sets of 3

Seafood Gumbo Friday and Saturday's for now

$11.00+

Gumbo contains shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken served with rice

Dirty Rice

$5.00+

Dirty rice made with chicken & turkey NO PORK

Crawfish etouffee

$11.00+

French fries

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Potato salad

$4.00+

This item contains eggs

Drinks -water

$1.00

Can sodas

$1.50

Coke,sprite and orange

Sub-dirty rice or potatoe salad

$2.00

Sub-etouffe

$6.00

Xtra-tartar sauce

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.30

Boudin ball

$10.00

They're sold in sets of 3

Crawfish balls

$12.00

They're sold in sets of 3

Flavor wings on the Acadiana

$1.00

Xtra-roll

$0.30

Xtra-ketchup

$0.20

Xtra-ranch

$0.30

Extra-sauces

$0.50

Acadiana fries

$12.00

Acadiana fries / shrimp

$16.00

Etouffe fries

$16.00

Pound cake

$3.00

Sausage and chicken gumbo sm

$9.00

Sausage and chicken gumbo LG

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1514 Trammel Fresno Parking Lot, Fresno, TX 77545

Directions

