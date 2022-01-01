Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Acai Express Superfood Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

395 Mt. Hope Ave

Rockaway, NJ 07866

Order Again

Popular Items

Valentine Bowl
Fruity Acai
Pro Surfer Lg

Pure Pulp Bowls

Classic Bowl

Classic Bowl

$10.00

Granola, Acai, Granola, Banana

Classic Bowl Lg

Classic Bowl Lg

$11.00

Granola, Acai, Granola, Banana

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes.

Hawaiian Bowl Lg

Hawaiian Bowl Lg

$13.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes.

Marley Bowl

Marley Bowl

$11.00

Granola, Acai, Granola, Peanut Biutter, Banana, Hemp Seeds.

Marley Bowl Lg

Marley Bowl Lg

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Granola, Peanut Biutter, Banana, Hemp Seeds.

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango or Pineapple. Coconut Flakes

Rainbow Bowl Lg

Rainbow Bowl Lg

$13.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango or Pineapple. Coconut Flakes

Surfer Bowl

Surfer Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Hemp Seeds.

Surfer Bowl Lg

Surfer Bowl Lg

$13.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Hemp Seeds.

Taino Bowl

Taino Bowl

$11.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango or Pineapple, Coconut Flakes.

Taino Bowl Lg

Taino Bowl Lg

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango or Pineapple, Coconut Flakes.

Valentine Bowl

Valentine Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes.

Valentine Bowl Lg

Valentine Bowl Lg

$13.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes.

Wolfpack Bowl

Wolfpack Bowl

$11.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds and Hemp Seeds.

Wolfpack Bowl Lg

Wolfpack Bowl Lg

$13.00

Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Almond Butter, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds and Hemp Seeds.

California Bowls

Pure Acai Pulp blended with a variety of juices, milks and fruit.
Cocoa Beach Bowl

Cocoa Beach Bowl

$12.00

Acai Blended with Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter. Topped with Granola, Banana, Raw Almond Slices, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Cocoa Beach Bowl Lg

Cocoa Beach Bowl Lg

$13.00

Acai Blended with Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter. Topped with Granola, Banana, Raw Almond Slices, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

$12.00

Acai Blended with Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Hollywood Bowl Lg

Hollywood Bowl Lg

$13.00

Acai Blended with Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Malibu Bowl

Malibu Bowl

$12.00

Acai Blended with Guava Juice, Banana, Mango. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Malibu Bowl Lg

Malibu Bowl Lg

$13.00

Acai Blended with Guava Juice, Banana, Mango. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Pitaya Bowls

Pitaya / Dragon fruit blended with a variety of juices, milks and fruit.
Pink Dragon Bowl

Pink Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Blended with Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Strawberries and Honey.

Pink Dragon Bowl Lg

Pink Dragon Bowl Lg

$13.00

Pitaya Blended with Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Strawberries and Honey.

Tropical Dragon Bowl

Tropical Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Blended with Guava Juice, Mango Banana. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Tropical Dragon Bowl Lg

Tropical Dragon Bowl Lg

$13.00

Pitaya Blended with Guava Juice, Mango Banana. Topped with Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

White Dragon Bowl

White Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

White Dragon Bowl Lg

White Dragon Bowl Lg

$13.00

Pitaya Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.

Energy Bowls

Unsweetened Pure Pulp Acai Blended with Protein Powder Almond Milk and fruit. Pitaya / Blended with Protein Powder Almond Milk and fruit.
Pro Dragon Bowl

Pro Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Protein Powder. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almond Slices.

Pro Dragon Lg

Pro Dragon Lg

$13.00

Pitaya Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Protein Powder. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almond Slices.

Pro Surfer

Pro Surfer

$12.00

Unsweetened Acai Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Protein Powder. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries Almond Slices.

Pro Surfer Lg

Pro Surfer Lg

$13.00

Unsweetened Acai Blended with Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Protein Powder. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries Almond Slices.

Acai Smoothies

Fresh Smoothies made with Pure Acai Pulp and a combination of fresh fruit and a variety of butters.
Coco Banana Acai

Coco Banana Acai

$8.00

Coconut Water, Banana and Acai.

Peanut Butter Acai

Peanut Butter Acai

$8.00

Coconut Water, Banana, Acai and Peanut Butter.

Fruity Acai

Fruity Acai

$8.00

Apple Juice, Acai, Banana, Strawberries and Mango.

Choco Coco Smoothie

Choco Coco Smoothie

$8.00

Coconut Water, Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter and Nutella.

Almond Acai Smoothie

Almond Acai Smoothie

$8.00

Almond Milk, Acai, Banana and Granola.

Power Acai Smoothie

Power Acai Smoothie

$9.99

Fresh Fruit Smoothies made with Pure Acai Pulp or Pitaya with a combination of Fresh Fruit, Butters and added Whey Protein.

Pitaya Smoothies

Fresh Smoothies made with Pitaya with a combination of fresh fruit and a variety of butters.
Pitaya Coco

Pitaya Coco

$8.00

Coconut Water, Banana and Pitaya.

Fruity Pitaya

Fruity Pitaya

$8.00

Apple Juice, Pitaya, Banana, Strawberries and Mango.

Tropical Dragon Smoothie

Tropical Dragon Smoothie

$8.00

Guava Juice, Pitaya, Banana and Mango.

Hybrid Smoothie

Hybrid Smoothie

$8.00

Coconut Water, Acai, Pitaya, Banana and Hemp Seeds.

Power Pitaya Smoothie

Power Pitaya Smoothie

$9.99

Tropical Club Smoothies

Smoothies made with Tropical Fresh Fruit and a variety of butters.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal

Peanut Butter Oatmeal

$8.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter and Oats.

Bamanya Smoohtie

Bamanya Smoohtie

$8.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Non-fat Frozen Yogurt and Honey.

Maberry

Maberry

$8.00

Apple Juice, Banana, Mango and Strawberries.

La Placita

La Placita

$8.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Villa Extract and Cinnamon.

Berry Cool Club Smoothies

Smoothies made with mostly Fresh Berries Tropical Fruit and Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Stawberries & Cream

Stawberries & Cream

$8.00

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Banana and Non-fat Frozen Yogurt.

Guava Chill

Guava Chill

$8.00

Guava Juice, Strawberries, Mango, Pineapple and Non-fat Frozen Yogurt.

Berry Manai

Berry Manai

$8.00

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries and Non-fat Frozen Yogurt.

Grassy Berries

Grassy Berries

$8.00

Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Strawberries and Pineapple.

Strawberry Oats

Strawberry Oats

$8.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Non-fat Frozen Yogurt and Oats.

Custom Gym/Studio Smoothies

Studio M Smoothie 16oz

$8.00

OTF Splat Smoothie 16 oz

$8.00

OTF Splat Smoothie w/Protein

$9.00

Phalanx Phuel Smoothie

$8.00

Phalanx Pheul Smoothie w/Protein

$9.00

Zesty Avocado

2 Slices Zesty Avocado

$10.99

1 Slice Zesty Avocado

$6.00

Berry Nutella

2 Slices Berry Nutella

$8.99

Nutty Banana

2 Slices Nutty Banana

$8.99

WATER

Bottled Water

$1.00

Base

Pitaya

$6.00

Acai

$6.00

Acai and Pitaya

$7.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Blueberry

$1.00

Toppings

Strawberries

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Kiwi

$1.00

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Coconut Flakes

$0.50

Nutella

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Honey

$0.50

Coconut Oil

$0.50

Granola

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Health food restaurant serving smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, mixed fruit blended bowls, fresh pressed and squeezed juices, infused fruit lemonade, artisan toasts, etc.

395 Mt. Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866

Acai Express Superfood Bowls image
Acai Express Superfood Bowls image
Acai Express Superfood Bowls image

