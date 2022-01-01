Juice & Smoothies
Acai Express Superfood Bowls
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Health food restaurant serving smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, mixed fruit blended bowls, fresh pressed and squeezed juices, infused fruit lemonade, artisan toasts, etc.
Location
395 Mt. Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866
Gallery