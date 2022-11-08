Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acai Grill Brand Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

401 n brand Blvd B160

Glendale, CA 91203

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli, Spinach Wrapped.

Chef's Breakfast Burrito

Chef's Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Potatoes, With Your Choice Of Meat: Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, or Spinach.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Colby Jack Cheese, Arugula, House Chipotle Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Breakfast Tostadas

Breakfast Tostadas

$10.00

2 House Made Corn Tostadas, Cage Free House Eggs w/ Chives & Asiago Cheese, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Black Bean Spread, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

2 Tacos, Cage Free House Eggs, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Habanero Salsa, Corn Tortilla.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Three eggs any style, Two strips of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Potato or Rosemary Potatoes, Avocado, Black Bean, Two Pieces of toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

One Whole Avocado, Diced Jalapenos, Avocado Oil, Arugula, House Wasabi Aioli, Topped With Diced Tomatoes and Pistachio.

Bacon & Egg Avocado Toast

$14.00

One Whole Avocado, Diced Jalapenos, Avocado Oil, Tomatoes, Arugula, House Wasabi Aioli, Topped with Bacon, & Eggs.

Salads

Mexican Quinoa Salad

Mexican Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Red Quinoa, Corn, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Raw Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Citrus Avocado Dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Organic Mixed Greens, BBQ Chicken, Bacon Bits, Black Beans, Persian Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Red onions, Ranch, BBQ Sauce

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Power Plate

Power Plate

$15.00

Your Choice of Brown Rice Or Quinoa, Grilled Bell Peppers, Side Salad, Avocado, Choice of Meat: Steak, Shrimp, Chicken Breast, or Falafel.

Keto Plate

Keto Plate

$16.00

Side Salad, An Avocado Spread (Diced Jalapenos, Avocado Oil, Arugula, House Wasabi Aioli, Topped With Diced Tomatoes, Pistachios) w/ Bacon & Choice of Meat: Steak, Shrimp, Chicken Breast.

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Provolone Cheese, on Ciabatta Bread.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini

$14.00

Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, on Ciabatta Bread.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Panini

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, House Chipotle Aioli, Colby Jack Cheese, on Ciabatta Bread.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Top Sirloin Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, on Ciabatta.

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Raw Red Onions, Tortillas Strips, Chipotle Aioli, in a Tomato Wrap.

Falafel Wrap Street Style

Falafel Wrap Street Style

$12.00

House Falafel, Mediterranean Pico, Rosemary Potatoes, House Shuck Sauce, House Spicy Tahini Sauce, House Hummus, Avocado, Cilantro.

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese.

Bowls

Falafel Bowl

$13.00

Burgers

Grass-Fed Burger

Grass-Fed Burger

$11.00

Grass Fed Beef, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Grilled Red onion, Ketchup, Brioche Bun.

Cali Grass-Fed Burger

Cali Grass-Fed Burger

$11.00

Grass Fed Beef, AppleWood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Red onion, Aioli Spread, Colby Jack Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Eggs, Bacon, Asiago Cheese, Chives, Chipotle Aioli.

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$11.00

Sirloin Steak, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Asiago Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Chipotle Habanero.

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Acai Bowls

Acai Grill Bowl

$10.00

Organic Acai, Banana, Granola, Hemp Seeds, Peanut Butter, Honey, Any Two Toppings or Fruit of your Choice.

Berry Bowl

$10.00+

Organic Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Granola, Goji Berries, Mulberries, Coconut Shavings, Honey.

Power Bowl

$11.00

Organic Acai, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Coconut Shavings, Mixed Nuts ( Cashews, Walnuts, Almonds, Pecans, Pistachio) NutsZo, Agave.

BYO Bowl

$8.00

Organic Acai, Banana, Granola.

Healthy Bites

Peanut Butter Balls

Peanut Butter Balls

$5.00

Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Shavings, Agave.

