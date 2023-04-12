Main picView gallery

Acai Nation

11740 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Bowls

Acai Bowls

Classic Acai Bowl #1

$12.00+

Peanut Butter Bowl #2

$14.00+

Chocolate Acai Bowl #3

$15.00+

Green Acai Bowl #4

$13.00+

Amazonas Bowl #5

$14.00+

Just Acai Base

$12.00+

Custom Bowls

16 oz. Custom Bowl

$12.00

24 oz. Custom Bowl

$17.00

Smoothies

Smooties

Acai Brazilian Berry

$10.00+

Chocolate Chocolate

$13.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00+

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$12.00+

Healthy Pina Colada

$8.00+

Matcha Green Thunder

$10.00+

Mixed Berry

$9.00+

Protein Wave

$13.00+

Pure Blue

$12.00+

Sweet Kale

$10.00+

Cold Pressed Juices

Green Juiceion

$7.00

Immunity Juice

$7.00

Tropical Juice

$7.00

Exotic Juice

$7.00

Pink Juice

$7.00

Purple Juice

$7.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Americano

$4.60

Cappucino

$5.30

Cafe Latte

$5.80

Matcha Latte

$6.20

Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

TEA - Peach & Mint

$4.20

TEA - Green Jasmine

$4.60

Healthy Drinks

Aloe Gloe

$5.95

Cold Pressed Juice

$7.00

Fiji Water 500mL

$4.95

Harmless Coconut H2O

$6.00

Health Ade Kombucha

$5.00

Immunity Shot

$4.95

Mamma Chia

$4.95

Matcha Love Tea

$5.95

Pellegrino Water

$4.95

Shroom Shot

$4.95

Yerba Mate

$4.95

Healthy Snacks

Deep River Chips

$3.95

Maxine's Heavenly Cookies

$4.95+

Nelly's Bar

$3.95

Tosi Bites

$4.95

Garden Of Life

$39.95+

Ohi Bar

$4.94

RX Bar

$3.95

Ninja Bites

$6.00

Nature Valley

$2.95+

Cold Coffee

Coffee

Califia Coffee - Black & White

$5.00

Califia Coffee - Salted Caramel

$5.00

Califia Coffee - Triple Shot

$5.00

Califia Coffee - XXPresso

$5.00

Lucky Jack Coffee

$5.00

Nitro Latte

$5.00

Nitro Mocha

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Smile and the world will smile back! :)

Location

11740 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Directions

