Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acai Delight 1701 Drew St Unit 2 Cleawater

review star

No reviews yet

1701 Drew Street

Clearwater, FL 33755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup Acai 16oz - 473ml - 473g
Bowl Acai 20oz - 473ml - 453g
Bowl Acai 32oz - 946ml - 907g

Acai Bowls

Bowl Acai 20oz - 473ml - 453g

Bowl Acai 20oz - 473ml - 453g

$12.00
Bowl Acai 32oz - 946ml - 907g

Bowl Acai 32oz - 946ml - 907g

$22.00
Bowl Acai 64oz - 1,892ml - 1.814g

Bowl Acai 64oz - 1,892ml - 1.814g

$40.00
Cup Acai 16oz - 473ml - 473g

Cup Acai 16oz - 473ml - 473g

$10.00

acai cup unlimited toppings on top

Dreams Acai 20oz - 591ml - 567g

Dreams Acai 20oz - 591ml - 567g

$20.00Out of stock

only table service

Bottle water 16.9oz - 500ml

$1.00

Side Toppings

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai bowls heathy food

Location

1701 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

82 Degrees - 7203 Sunset Way
orange starNo Reviews
7203 Sunset Way Saint Petersburg Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
AcquaAlta Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext
Buya - St Pete - 911 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
911 Central Avenue Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
The Wholesome Hen
orange starNo Reviews
16907 Boy Scout Road Keystone, FL 33556
View restaurantnext
Suzie Belle's Kitchen - 8438 SW County Road 334A
orange starNo Reviews
Florida Highway 26 Trenton, FL 32693
View restaurantnext
Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy - Atlas Pizza Gandy
orange starNo Reviews
4644 Gandy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clearwater

Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Clearwater
orange star4.7 • 1,325
768 N Belcher Rd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
orange star4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
orange star4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clearwater
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston